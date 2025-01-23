Summary Regens come into EAFC 25 when a player retires from the game at the end of every campaign.

You can look for upcoming retirees to work out which regens you can target each summer.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Jamie Vardy are just a few of the names who will be approaching retirement in the coming years in EAFC 25.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 isn't meant to be a short journey. If you start a 'Road to Glory' with a club lower down the footballing pyramid, it can take years to reach the promised land. It means you can quite easily be at the same club for ten in-game years after starting, but still get just as much enjoyment from it.

Transfers are a crucial aspect of Career Mode. You could be the best gamer online, but – if you aren't given the correct 'tools' and 'equipment' – you simply won't succeed. Competing with the best teams in the world is no easy feat, especially when they spend millions every single window. However, that's part of the fun; the story of David vs Goliath continues to live on, and you can channel that inspiration in EAFC 25 Career Mode. To truly be able to win the hardest competitions in the world, you have to plan for the future.

There is no better way to do that than to find regens who enter the game as replacements for retired players. When players turn around 35 – sometimes less, sometimes more – they retire, and in EAFC 25, that means a youngster fills their void. They are the reincarnation of the retired player but with different names, attributes, appearance and birth year. Some things remain the same, however, including birthday, nationality, position and potential. This might sound complicated, so we have decided to outline all the key steps to make sure you pick up the best regens as quickly as possible.

1 When to Look For Upcoming Retirees

Firstly, and this is potentially the most important step, you need to look for upcoming players who are retiring at the end of each campaign. Football's an increasingly intense sport; most teams now channel some form of gegenpressing to win the hardest competitions around the globe and that – unsurprisingly – means that players often struggle to play until their late 30s or early 40s.

Therefore, with EAFC 25 attempting to mimic real life, you need to start looking after the halfway mark of each season. When you attempt to buy a player, it will mention if they are planning on retiring. If it says there are, then you know that a regen will soon be developed at the start of the next campaign on July 1st.

If a player is retiring with an expiring contract at the end of the season, their regen will appear as a free agent. However, if the player still has time on their contract when they retire, their regen will be assigned to a random club within the same league. There's a few things to remember, but it can allow you to secure some of the best wonderkids in the world for a cheap price. You will always have a competition to secure signatures, though; the globe's finest clubs will always want to protect their future and secure the 'next Lionel Messi'.

2 Upcoming Retirees in EAFC 25

fYou might be struggling to think of players who are nearing their retirement date, however, you don't need to worry as we have listed a handful of players here. Luis Suarez, arguably one of the greatest strikers of all time, will retire in the first few years of your EAFC 25 save, just like Joao Moutinho, Edison Cavani and Jamie Vardy all will. Those stars need no introduction; they have all excelled at the highest level of the game, but there are also a plethora of legends as well, acting as the best players to ever step onto a pitch.

It will be a sad day for football fans around the world when Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire, but that moment is not far away. Ronaldo, 39, and Messi, 37, have consistently battled against one another, and there's nothing stopping their regens from doing the same in EAFC 25. Keep an eye out for their upcoming retirement.

3 Target Players in 'Smaller Leagues'

Players who near the end of their careers always have one major decision to make — stay in one of the best leagues in the world or move to an 'easier' division elsewhere. If they opt to stay and compete for the best honours, often including the Champions League, life is more stressful; they have to help develop the next crop of players at the club and the thought of ending their stellar career with disappointment can bring unheard-of pressure.

However, if they move abroad, often to the Saudi Pro League or MLS, they can become the face of a new team. It's their job to, in essence, act as a marketing tool, selling shirts and bringing in new fans. If they win anything, it's seen as a bonus and they are normally paid handsomely to be there. Just look at Ronaldo's wage at Al Nassr currently.

This impacts who you look for at the end of each campaign. Retired players at 'smaller leagues', including the MLS and Saudi Pro League, play for teams who are not fighting for the most recognisable honours. Therefore, if a club puts in a luxurious bid, they will likely accept.

Younger players are always looking to develop their skills, and the best way they can do that is at a major European club. 'Smaller teams' elsewhere therefore usually put a low price tag on their youngsters — and, considering any retired player at a smaller league will turn into a regen in that division, it makes sense to target them. Real Madrid are not going to let Luka Modric's regen go easily, but LAFC might when Olivier Giroud does.

4 Make Specific Searches Dependent on Retiree

We've mentioned that regens develop in the leagues where the retiree was last playing (unless they were out of contract, in which case they will be a free agent) and that means you can tailor the search for regens with this information. It makes the process incredibly easy.

You should use the same position, nationality and league to find the next generation of world-class talent, which allows you to target positions you specifically need in your squad. Regens will always have the same potential as the retiree, meaning most have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport. For example, if Suarez retires whilst playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, you can search for a Uruguayan striker in the MLS between the ages of 16 to 19.

If Vardy departs football for the last time ever, you can look for a young English striker in the Premier League. This also furthers our reasoning for looking for regens in 'smaller leagues'; it might be hard to work out who Vardy's regen is as there are going to be countless young English strikers developed in EAFC 25. It's also worth considering that regens have no specific age – it's a slightly random variable – but they will always be a teenager.

5 Continue to Develop Regens Once Signed

Finally, if you do opt to sign a plethora of regens, the job is not done there. You need to make sure you are continually developing them so they don't waste their potential. When you secure their signature, they might not be ready to make regular first-time appearances.

It's great if they are and will only make it easier, but – if they can't – you need to make sure you are giving them successful training plans. Firstly, you can let players develop a specific role. For example, a centre-back can become a ball-playing defender and a striker can become a poacher. You should choose what works best for your regen, whilst also making sure they are 'performance-focused'.

This will improve their sharpness, which in turn helps them boost their form and skill. The downside is that it worsens their stamina, but – at this age – they do not need to be playing in a first-team competitive environment consistently. It's a worthy sacrifice to make if you want your regens to become some of the world's best stars.