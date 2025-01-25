Summary Finding regens of retired players is crucial for success in Career Mode.

They enter the game on July 1st at the start of each season when a player hangs up their boots.

Luis Suarez, Jamie Vardy and Olivier Giroud are all expected to do so soon.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 isn't meant to be a short journey. If you start your journey at a League Two club, it can take years to reach the promised land of the Premier League. Unless you're craving for success at one of the biggest clubs in the world, it's often more fun as well, and it allows you to secure countless regens.

Regens are the reincarnation of the retired player but with different names, attributes, appearance and birth year. There is no better way to succeed in the game than to find regens who enter the game as replacements for retired players. When players turn around 35 – sometimes less, sometimes more – they retire, and in EAFC 25, that means a youngster fills their void. Some attributes remain the same, including birthday, nationality, position and potential.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best players who, barring anything dramatic, retire at the end of the first season in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode. From there, a regen will replace them in the same league as they previously played, and they will be able to develop from a youngster to a world-beater. It's also worth considering that a plethora of players will retire in the campaigns after, including three of the greatest players of all time — Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Best Players Who Get Regens in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Rating at start of EAFC 25 1. Luis Suarez Inter Miami Uruguay 82 2. Olivier Giroud Los Angeles FC France 82 3. Jesus Navas Sevilla Spain 80 4. Jordi Alba Inter Miami Spain 80 5. Dante Nice Brazil 79 6. Marko Arnautovic Inter Milan Austria 79 7. Juan Cuadrado Atalanta Colombia 79 8. Ivan Rakitic Hajduk Split Croatia 78 9. Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 77

9 Jamie Vardy

Leicester City and England

To begin, when Jamie Vardy retires, he will be considered one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time. He's had the most unconventional career going, rising from the depths of non-league to consistent goalscoring records with Leicester, but he wouldn't change it for the world.

Their title win in 2016, partly due to his world-class performances, was a fairytale, yet now Vardy is nearing the end of his career with Leicester in a financial and chaotic mess. In EAFC 25, he lacks pace and energy, but his regen, who will replace him as soon as he hangs up his boots, will be the opposite. Vardy in his prime was a scary prospect.

8 Ivan Rakitic

Hajduk Split and Croatia

Croatia always seems to have a habit of producing world-class midfielders. Luka Modric is their most famous, mainly because he won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, but the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Rakitic have also impressed over the years. Rakitic, a Champions League winner with Barcelona, is now nearing the end of his career, though.

At Hajduk Split in his native Croatia, he is still capable of dictating the tempo of matches effortlessly. When his regen enters the game, all you need to think about is how crucial Rakitic was to both Sevilla's and Barcelona's systems. The midfielder was underrated, and that will only fill you with confidence in your Career Mode.

7 Juan Cuadrado

Atalanta and Colombia

Juan Cuadrado has had an impressive career spanning some of the biggest clubs in the world. From Chelsea and Inter Milan to Juventus and now Atalanta, the Colombian has always been a reliable figure in a plethora of positions. He's naturally shone as a right winger, but his ability to cover further as a wing-back was just as impressive.

The Atalanta star, however, is 36 and that means his career is coming to an end. At the peak of his abilities, Cuadrado was one of the most popular players in EAFC, previously called FIFA. His pace made him the perfect super-sub, whilst – if you played a back five – he excelled even more. There's hope his regen can do the same.

6 Marko Arnautovic

Inter Milan and Austria