Key Takeaways

  • EA Sports FC 25 has a variety of celebrations to choose from, including basic, running, finishing, and mascot celebrations.
  • There are over 70 player-specific signature celebrations to use after scoring a goal in the game.
  • Mascot celebrations are a new addition and they are available for nine clubs in the game.

Everyone wants to win. It's a natural symptom of playing games and wanting to earn the bragging rights over your friends or someone halfway across the world. This is particularly true in EA Sports FC 25, with the game notoriously known for having one of the most competitive communities around.

So when you do win, you need to find a way to celebrate in style. Whether it's to rub salt in the wounds of the opposition or to simply take in the moment, there are countless celebrations available for you to choose from. Some will anger your opponent more than others.

With the game cycle in full motion, we have decided to outline every celebration you can do in EA Sports FC 25. From signature player celebrations to ones dubbed as 'Big Man' and 'Mannequin', you are spoilt for choice. Make sure you don't celebrate too early, though, otherwise your opponent will be laughing in your face.

Basic Celebrations

There are over 70 signature celebrations

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC Gamepad

Signature Celebration

X

A

Random Celebration

B

Cancel Celebration

L1 + R1

LB + RB

Firstly, there are several basic buttons you need to know when celebrating goals. You can do a random celebration with one press of the button (◯ on PlayStation and B on Xbox/PC) – and this could lead to any random moment taking place. It provides variety.

However, you can also do signature celebrations depending on who you score with. If you score with one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, then he will 'SIU' if you press X/A. Meanwhile, the same idea exists for Heung-Min Son's iconic camera pose and Kylian Mbappe's 'folded arms'. Over 70 players have signature celebrations.

Mbappe, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo
Related
9 Most Expensive Players in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked)

Including Kylian Mbappe and legends such as Ronaldinho, the most expensive players in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

Running Celebrations

From the 'Flying Bird' to the 'Airplane'

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC Gamepad

Thumb Suck

Hold ▢

Hold X

Arms Out

Tap ▢ then hold ▢

Tap X then hold X

Wrist Flick

Tap △ then hold △

Tap Y then hold Y

Airplane

Hold R3

Hold R3

Point to Sky

Hold R ⇧

Hold R ⇧

Telephone

Hold R ⇩

Hold R ⇩

Can You Hear Me?

Hold R ⇦

Hold R ⇦

Hands Out

Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦

Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦

Come On!

Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨

Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨

Blow Kisses

Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧

Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧

Double Arm Swing

Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩

Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩

Flying Bird

Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨

Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨

Head on Head

Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦

Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦

Heart Symbol

Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩

Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩

Arms Pointing Up

Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧

Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧

Windmill

Spin R clockwise

Spin R around

One Arm Raised

Hold ◯

Hold B

Finger Points

Tap ◯ then hold ◯

Tap B then hold B

There's not many better feelings when the ball hits the back of the net. Whether it's through a 30-yard screamer or through a simple tap-in, they all count the same, as you look to earn a hard-fought victory every single time. When you do score, you will run away in celebration and you can do a variety of celebrations before the main event.

Listed above, you can do a heart symbol with your hands, whilst also mocking a flying bird if you are feeling slightly adventurous. The opportunities are endless – and the longer you run for, the longer the running celebration will go on for. The 'can you hear me' celebration will also annoy your opponent massively.

Nuno Espirito Santo alongside the 4-3-3 formation in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Related
Best Tactics For 4-3-3 (4) Formation in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team

The best 4-3-3 (4) tactics for EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team may be the difference between success and failure.

Finishing Celebrations

Celebration

PlayStation

Xbox / PC Gamepad

Finger Swap Camera (CAM)

Press X

Press A

Baby Cry (CAM)

Press X

Press A

Selfie (Next To Adboard)

Press X

Press A

Point to the Sky

Hold L1 Press ◯

Hold LB Press B

Show Respect

Hold L1 double tap ◯

Hold LB double tap B

Spanish Dance

Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇧

Flex

Hold L1 Press ▢

Hold LB Press X

All Ears

Hold L1 Press △

Hold LB Press Y

X

Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇩

Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇩

Big Man

Hold L1 hold R ⇨

Hold LB hold R ⇨

Baby

Hold L1 hold R ⇦

Hold LB hold R ⇦

Knee Slide 1

Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇧

Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇧

Walk Like Me

Hold L1 Flick R ⇨⇧

Hold LB Flick R ⇨⇧

Mask

Hold L1 Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold LB Flick R ⇧⇧

Knee Slide Spin

Hold L1 spin R clockwise

Hold LB spin R clockwise

Arms To Crowd

Hold L1 spin R counterclockwise

Hold LB spin R counterclockwise

Timber

Hold L2 press ◯

Hold LT press B

Cell Phone

Hold L2 press ▢

Hold LT press X

Hypnosis

Hold L2 press △

Hold LT press Y

Think

Hold L2 double tap ▢

Hold LT double tap X

Stir The Pot

Hold L2 double tap △

Hold LT double tap Y

Mannequin

Hold L2 hold R ⇧

Hold LT hold R ⇧

I Can’t Hear You

Hold L2 hold R ⇨

Hold LT hold R ⇨

Heart Symbol

Hold L2 hold R ⇩

Hold LT hold R ⇩

Brick Fall

Hold L2 hold R ⇦

Hold LT hold R ⇦

Diving

Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇩

Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇩

Scorpion

Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇨

Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇨

Tea

Hold L2 Flick R ⇨⇦

Hold LT Flick R ⇨⇦

Neighbourhood

Hold L2 Flick R ⇩⇩

Hold LT Flick R ⇩⇩

Faking It

Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇦

Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇦

Tumble

Hold L2 spin R clockwise

Hold LT spin R clockwise

Twist Flip (agile players) or Cartwheel Rool

Hold L2 spin R counterclockwise

Hold LT spin R counterclockwise

One Eye

Hold R2 Press R3

Hold RT Press R3

Boxing

Hold R1 double tap △

Hold RB double tap Y

Kiss The Ring

Hold R2 double tap ◯

Hold RT double tap B

The Salute

Hold R1 Press △

Hold RB Press Y

Hop & Point

Hold R2 R Flick ⇦⇦

Hold RT R Flick ⇦⇦

Swagger

Hold R1 double tap ◯

Hold RB double tap B

Knee Slide

Hold R1 Flick R ⇦⇦

Hold RB Flick R ⇦⇦

Giant

Hold R1 Flick R ⇧⇩

Hold RB Flick R ⇧⇩

Eye of the Storm

Hold R1 spin R counterclockwise

Hold RB spin R counterclockwise

Eyes and Arms

Hold R2 Flick R ⇧⇧

Hold RT Flick R ⇧⇧

Slide Salute

Hold R1 hold R ⇨

Hold RB hold R ⇨

Slide and Flex

Hold R1 hold R ⇩

Hold RB hold R ⇩

Gamer

Hold R1 Flick ⇨⇦

Hold RB Flick ⇨⇦

Happy Walk

Hold L1 hold R ⇩

Hold LB hold R ⇩

Chicken Dance

Hold L1 Flick ⇨⇦

Hold LB Flick ⇨⇦

The main event – the chance to truly celebrate those crucial goals to the best of your ability. Thankfully, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to finishing celebrations, with 47 outlined in the table above. All of them are different and all of them will frustrate your opponent in some way.

Naturally, you can skip celebrations if you don't want to anger your opponent, but that's completely up to you. The selfie celebration, completed by pressing X/A next to the boards, is a unique and creative way to take in the moment, whilst you can never go wrong with the chicken danger. The choices are endless.

Camavinga, Gvardiol and Llorente
Related
9 Most Meta Players in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked)

Including Inaki Williams and Lauren Hemp, we have ranked the nine most meta players in EAFC 25.

Mascot Celebrations

Nine clubs have them

Finally, a new item in EAFC 25 is mascot celebrations. As it suggests on the tin, it's when your team celebrates with your club's mascot. It is available for nine clubs in the game, including Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Porto, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur.

To complete the celebration with your mascot at the nine respective clubs, you have to simply run towards them. When you do, the set animation will start and you can sit back and take in the moment. It's definitely a unique – but clever – way to enjoy the greatest moments guiding your team.