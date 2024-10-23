Key Takeaways EA Sports FC 25 has a variety of celebrations to choose from, including basic, running, finishing, and mascot celebrations.

There are over 70 player-specific signature celebrations to use after scoring a goal in the game.

Mascot celebrations are a new addition and they are available for nine clubs in the game.

Everyone wants to win. It's a natural symptom of playing games and wanting to earn the bragging rights over your friends or someone halfway across the world. This is particularly true in EA Sports FC 25, with the game notoriously known for having one of the most competitive communities around.

So when you do win, you need to find a way to celebrate in style. Whether it's to rub salt in the wounds of the opposition or to simply take in the moment, there are countless celebrations available for you to choose from. Some will anger your opponent more than others.

With the game cycle in full motion, we have decided to outline every celebration you can do in EA Sports FC 25. From signature player celebrations to ones dubbed as 'Big Man' and 'Mannequin', you are spoilt for choice. Make sure you don't celebrate too early, though, otherwise your opponent will be laughing in your face.

Basic Celebrations

There are over 70 signature celebrations

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Gamepad Signature Celebration X A Random Celebration ◯ B Cancel Celebration L1 + R1 LB + RB

Firstly, there are several basic buttons you need to know when celebrating goals. You can do a random celebration with one press of the button (◯ on PlayStation and B on Xbox/PC) – and this could lead to any random moment taking place. It provides variety.

However, you can also do signature celebrations depending on who you score with. If you score with one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, then he will 'SIU' if you press X/A. Meanwhile, the same idea exists for Heung-Min Son's iconic camera pose and Kylian Mbappe's 'folded arms'. Over 70 players have signature celebrations.

Running Celebrations

From the 'Flying Bird' to the 'Airplane'

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Gamepad Thumb Suck Hold ▢ Hold X Arms Out Tap ▢ then hold ▢ Tap X then hold X Wrist Flick Tap △ then hold △ Tap Y then hold Y Airplane Hold R3 Hold R3 Point to Sky Hold R ⇧ Hold R ⇧ Telephone Hold R ⇩ Hold R ⇩ Can You Hear Me? Hold R ⇦ Hold R ⇦ Hands Out Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦ Come On! Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨ Blow Kisses Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧ Double Arm Swing Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩ Flying Bird Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨ Head on Head Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦ Heart Symbol Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩ Arms Pointing Up Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧ Windmill Spin R clockwise Spin R around One Arm Raised Hold ◯ Hold B Finger Points Tap ◯ then hold ◯ Tap B then hold B

There's not many better feelings when the ball hits the back of the net. Whether it's through a 30-yard screamer or through a simple tap-in, they all count the same, as you look to earn a hard-fought victory every single time. When you do score, you will run away in celebration and you can do a variety of celebrations before the main event.

Listed above, you can do a heart symbol with your hands, whilst also mocking a flying bird if you are feeling slightly adventurous. The opportunities are endless – and the longer you run for, the longer the running celebration will go on for. The 'can you hear me' celebration will also annoy your opponent massively.

Finishing Celebrations

The 'Mannequin' and 'Stir The Pot' are always popular

Celebration PlayStation Xbox / PC Gamepad Finger Swap Camera (CAM) Press X Press A Baby Cry (CAM) Press X Press A Selfie (Next To Adboard) Press X Press A Point to the Sky Hold L1 Press ◯ Hold LB Press B Show Respect Hold L1 double tap ◯ Hold LB double tap B Spanish Dance Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇧ Flex Hold L1 Press ▢ Hold LB Press X All Ears Hold L1 Press △ Hold LB Press Y X Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇩ Big Man Hold L1 hold R ⇨ Hold LB hold R ⇨ Baby Hold L1 hold R ⇦ Hold LB hold R ⇦ Knee Slide 1 Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇧ Walk Like Me Hold L1 Flick R ⇨⇧ Hold LB Flick R ⇨⇧ Mask Hold L1 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LB Flick R ⇧⇧ Knee Slide Spin Hold L1 spin R clockwise Hold LB spin R clockwise Arms To Crowd Hold L1 spin R counterclockwise Hold LB spin R counterclockwise Timber Hold L2 press ◯ Hold LT press B Cell Phone Hold L2 press ▢ Hold LT press X Hypnosis Hold L2 press △ Hold LT press Y Think Hold L2 double tap ▢ Hold LT double tap X Stir The Pot Hold L2 double tap △ Hold LT double tap Y Mannequin Hold L2 hold R ⇧ Hold LT hold R ⇧ I Can’t Hear You Hold L2 hold R ⇨ Hold LT hold R ⇨ Heart Symbol Hold L2 hold R ⇩ Hold LT hold R ⇩ Brick Fall Hold L2 hold R ⇦ Hold LT hold R ⇦ Diving Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇩ Scorpion Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇨ Tea Hold L2 Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold LT Flick R ⇨⇦ Neighbourhood Hold L2 Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold LT Flick R ⇩⇩ Faking It Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇦ Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇦ Tumble Hold L2 spin R clockwise Hold LT spin R clockwise Twist Flip (agile players) or Cartwheel Rool Hold L2 spin R counterclockwise Hold LT spin R counterclockwise One Eye Hold R2 Press R3 Hold RT Press R3 Boxing Hold R1 double tap △ Hold RB double tap Y Kiss The Ring Hold R2 double tap ◯ Hold RT double tap B The Salute Hold R1 Press △ Hold RB Press Y Hop & Point Hold R2 R Flick ⇦⇦ Hold RT R Flick ⇦⇦ Swagger Hold R1 double tap ◯ Hold RB double tap B Knee Slide Hold R1 Flick R ⇦⇦ Hold RB Flick R ⇦⇦ Giant Hold R1 Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold RB Flick R ⇧⇩ Eye of the Storm Hold R1 spin R counterclockwise Hold RB spin R counterclockwise Eyes and Arms Hold R2 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold RT Flick R ⇧⇧ Slide Salute Hold R1 hold R ⇨ Hold RB hold R ⇨ Slide and Flex Hold R1 hold R ⇩ Hold RB hold R ⇩ Gamer Hold R1 Flick ⇨⇦ Hold RB Flick ⇨⇦ Happy Walk Hold L1 hold R ⇩ Hold LB hold R ⇩ Chicken Dance Hold L1 Flick ⇨⇦ Hold LB Flick ⇨⇦

The main event – the chance to truly celebrate those crucial goals to the best of your ability. Thankfully, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to finishing celebrations, with 47 outlined in the table above. All of them are different and all of them will frustrate your opponent in some way.

Naturally, you can skip celebrations if you don't want to anger your opponent, but that's completely up to you. The selfie celebration, completed by pressing X/A next to the boards, is a unique and creative way to take in the moment, whilst you can never go wrong with the chicken danger. The choices are endless.

Mascot Celebrations

Nine clubs have them

Finally, a new item in EAFC 25 is mascot celebrations. As it suggests on the tin, it's when your team celebrates with your club's mascot. It is available for nine clubs in the game, including Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Porto, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur.

To complete the celebration with your mascot at the nine respective clubs, you have to simply run towards them. When you do, the set animation will start and you can sit back and take in the moment. It's definitely a unique – but clever – way to enjoy the greatest moments guiding your team.