Summary The 'Central to Sensational' Evolution in EAFC 25 offers superb rewards.

Joelinton and Mikel Merino are the best Premier League options.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Matteo Guendouzi, former players in the league, should also be considered.

Evolutions are, without a doubt, the best part of EA Sports FC 25. When they allow you to upgrade some of your favourite players, including those who aren't typically considered good enough to suit the game's meta, it's easy to see why — and the 'Central to Sensational' Evolution continues that trend.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements. The player you use must have a maximum rating of 88, have a maximum of 89 Dribbling, have no more than three total positions, have less than 11 PlayStyles, and only two of them can be PlayStyle+. They must also be a central midfielder, not a defensive midfielder.

The final requirement limits a lot of options, but you can still create countless world-class cards, and we have outlined the full upgrades they get here: An overall increase of five (up to 90), five+ Pace (up to 89), four+ Finishing (up to 88), five+ Passing (up to 90), four+ Dribbling (up to 90), five+ Long Shots (up to 88), five+ Positioning (up to 88), five+ Shot Power (up to 88), four+ Stamina (up to 90) and four+ Strength (up to 86). They also get a four-star weak foot, the option to play as an attacking midfielder and the Quick Step and Power Shot PlayStyle+.

While the upgrades aren't extreme, you can make a player who is rated in the mid-80s world-class. The 'A Star is Born' Evolution offered crazy upgrades, just as the 'Defensive Playmaker' one did as well. If you want a minor upgrade to one of your current midfielders though, don't look away. This can be completed via several easy challenges, and we have ranked the nine best and most meta players to use for the Evolution.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Central to Sensational' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Mikel Merino Arsenal Spain 2. Thomas Lemar Atletico Madrid France 3. Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan England 4. Matteo Guendouzi Lazio France 5. Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma Italy 6. Federico Valverde Real Madrid Uruguay 7. Grace Geyoro Paris Saint-Germain France 8. Joelinton Newcastle Brazil 9. Nico Paz Como Argentina

This Evolution costs 40,000 Coins or 300 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 13th March and finished a week later.

9 Nico Paz

Como and Argentina

There was one stage when Nico Paz was considered one of Real Madrid's next up-and-coming talents, but – despite scoring in the Champions League against Napoli – his career took a turn in 2024. The Argentine moved to Como, a Serie A side looking to rise up the table.

He's impressed in Italy and he could become a key player for you in EAFC 25. We're suggesting you complete a chained Evo for the playmaker, as the 'Bench Boost' Evolution, completed before this one, is free. If you do this, you end up with a world-class player who has stats such as 88 Reactions, 93 Ball Control and 90 Dribbling. Superb.

8 Joelinton

Newcastle and Brazil

From one player at the start of a unique career to one who has truly experienced it. Joelinton was once one of the Bundesliga's most promising youngsters, earning him a move to Newcastle. He had a tough start in the north-east, though, with the striker struggling to find the back of the net. He was soon converted further back and now the Brazilian is shining.

That can happen in EAFC 25 as well if you convert his Globetrotters card in this Evolution. The workhorse in Newcastle's midfield could end up with 93 Reactions, 91 Ball Control, 91 Dribbling, 91 Composure and 88 Stand Tackle. In truth, that's just the start of it.

7 Grace Geyoro

Paris Saint-Germain and France

Grace Geyoro is the only female player on this list, but that doesn't mean the Frenchwoman is poor; if anything, it makes her stand out from the crowd more. Paris Saint-Germain's most crucial central-midfielder was seen as one of the most 'meta' players at the start of EAFC 25, and this card takes those attributes further.

If you upgrade her Trailblazers card, you will have a midfielder in the middle of the park with 90 Balance, 94 Reactions, 94 Ball Control and 92 Stand Tackle. While she may lack some strength compared to her male counterparts, Geyoro makes up for it in other areas.

6 Federico Valverde

Real Madrid and Uruguay

There is no doubt that Federico Valverde, the workhorse in the middle of the park for Real Madrid, is one of the world's best midfielders. Some would rightly think he is the best, with the Uruguayan building a reputation for his work-rate and threat from long range.

It's why his base card in EAFC 25 is 88-rated, but you can take that further with this Evolution. The central midfielder could end up with 93 Reactions, 93 Ball Control, 92 Stamina, 86 Strength and 81 Aggression. The suggestion that Valverde has a third lung doesn't seem too far-fetched.

5 Lorenzo Pellegrini

Roma and Italy

Italy seems to have a habit of producing superb central midfielders. Andrea Pirlo quickly springs to mind, and Lorenzo Pellegrini – while not on his level – has showcased over the years that he can not be underestimated. He's been a key cog for Roma through the good years and the bad.

That's why his base card in EAFC 25 is 83-rated, but we're suggesting that you upgrade his in-form card, rated at 87, for this. If you do so, he will have a five-star weak foot, 88 Finishing, 88 Shot Power, 94 Ball Control, 87 Dribbling and 91 Composure. That's only half of the story as well; the Italian is a brilliant option.

4 Matteo Guendouzi

Lazio and France