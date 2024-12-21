Summary There are several key tips which can take your performance to the next level in EAFC 25 Champions.

You should choose the best formation that suits your style and preferences.

Using skill moves and having patience when defending is also crucial.

EA Sports FC 25 can be one of the most fun games to play when you're winning. However, if you flip the switch and go on a never-ending losing run, it's agony, stuck in a cycle which no one ever wants to be in. This is especially true in Champions in Ultimate Team – the most competitive mode around.

You qualify for the tournament by picking up three wins out of five in the playoffs – a challenge in itself – but once you do that, you have to play 15 Champions matches over the course of the weekend. That might feel like a lot, yet it's significantly lower than previous years; it was 40 when FUT Champs was first created.

To help you secure the best rewards, we have outlined the best nine tips when playing the mode. Stretching from gameplay decisions to choosing the best formation and custom tactics, we have covered everything. If you use every tip, the 'EA jigsaw' will be created and you will be in a far greater position.

Best Tips to Win More Matches in Champions 1. Choose the most effective formation 2. Continually tweak your custom tactics 3. Pick the most meta players 4. Have patience and anticipation when defending 5. Use L2/LT defending 6. Improve your decision-making in the final third 7. Prioritise timed finishing 8. Have confidence when passing 9. Use skill moves to their full effectiveness

Related 9 Best SBCs in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team (December 2024) From Icons to Thunderstruck cards, there are a plethora of SBCs which should be completed as quickly as possible in EA Sports FC 25.

1 Choose the Most Effective Formation

Close

It might sound simple, but one of the most important things to win in Champions is picking the best formation. We have already outlined the finest formations in the game, including a detailed analysis of the 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, 5-4-1 and many more.

Different formations offer different things, so it's important to find one that suits your style and preferences. For example, playing in a 5-4-1 can be incredibly secure defensively but offer little in the attacking third. Flip the switch and use the 4-4-2 and it can be incredibly powerful when attacking, especially if both full-backs bomb forward. The best idea is to find a balance between the two, which can often be helped by your custom tactics.

2 Continually Tweak Your Custom Tactics

Custom tactics go hand-in-hand with your formation choice. You can change a handful of things, including your build-up style and defensive approach. The choices you make will depend on your formation, but using a high-pressing and aggressive system is typically the best decision.

Alongside this, you can also change each role every player is using. For example, a striker can be used as an 'advanced forward' or as a 'poacher', whilst your central midfielder could be an 'advanced playmaker' or a 'holding midfielder'. You need to find a balance, so each player needs to match one another to perfection.

One of the most important things to note involves your full-backs. Often described as the 'least important in football', that's not the case anymore. You can use an inverted full-back, which offers more support in the middle of the park, or opt for a traditional full-back that bombs up and down the flank. The options are endless.

Related 9 Best Strikers in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the best strikers in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.