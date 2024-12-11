Key Takeaways Not every Icon in EAFC 25 is expensive; some can be picked up for less than 100k.

Some Icons, like Ian Wright, may not fit the game's 'meta' despite their world-class status.

Gary Lineker, Patrick Kluivert and Roy Keane are also included.

In EA Sports FC 25 there is nothing more exciting than finally adding an Icon to your squad. The excitement is even greater if you pack one, as you expect to be rolling in millions of coins, presenting a luxury which most gamers can't even dream about, let alone replicate.

However, not every Icon in EAFC 25 is expensive. While the likes of Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Pele are worth millions and will cost the most to acquire in the game, at the other end of the scale, there are a plethora of Icons who can be picked up for less than 100k.

They were all world-class in their careers – that's why they're Icons in the first place – but their stats and characteristics do not suit the 'meta' of the game. All of them will be able to shine in EAFC, but far less regularly than the most meta players in the game. We have ranked the nine cheapest if you ever want to pick one up.

Cheapest Icons in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player Nationality Position(s) Price 1. Patrick Kluivert Netherlands ST 69.5k 2. Juan Sebastian Veron Argentina CM/CAM 69.5k 3. Roy Keane Ireland CM 70k 4. Henrik Larsson Sweden ST 70.5k 5. Ian Rush Wales ST 70.5k 6. Davor Suker Croatia ST 71k 7. Hernan Crespo Argentina ST 71.5k 8. Gary Lineker England ST 73k 9. Ian Wright England ST 73k

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Best Controller Settings Changing your controller settings in EA Sports FC 25 can provide you with marginal gains so you can win matches, even in Champions, consistently.

9 Ian Wright

Price: 73k

To begin, Ian Wright is one of the greatest Arsenal strikers of all time. His playing career, which saw him lead the frontline with confidence and composure, helped the Gunners rise to the top of the English football pyramid. He even won the First Division Golden Boot in 1992.

However, in EAFC, he doesn't suit what is truly needed from a striker. There's nothing 'wrong' with his stats as such, but there is also nothing impressive compared to other strikers. Stats like '78 balance' and '78 dribbling' mean he never finds confidence in the final third.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 69 Position ST Dribbling 81 Pace 88 Defending 40 Shooting 89 Physicality 76

8 Gary Lineker

Price: 73k

Very few would have expected Wright and Gary Lineker to produce one of the media's best sports podcasts when they were both playing, but – several decades on – that's now the case. Lineker remains one of the finest broadcasters in the industry, just like he was one of the most talented strikers around the globe.

Cruelly denied a Ballon d'Or in 1986, Lineker was always world-class in the final third. If he finds space in EAFC 25, that'll be the case as well; his '93 finishing' and '92 attacking positioning' are up there with the game's best strikers. However, just like Wright, his dribbling lets him down.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 71 Position ST Dribbling 84 Pace 86 Defending 40 Shooting 89 Physicality 75

7 Hernan Crespo

Price: 71.5k

There's one common theme on this list. Seven of them are strikers. And the trend continues with the fact that all of them were simply world-class during their illustrious playing careers. Hernan Crespo, one of the best Argentinian players of all time, seemed to treat finishing like it was a casual game.

With everything he did in the final third, he looked composed and confident. In EAFC 25, there's no doubt he's a talented attacker, but when there are countless 'meta' players available for cheap prices, he's not incredibly popular. His value of just over 70k symbolises the sad state of the market in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 70 Position ST Dribbling 85 Pace 86 Defending 36 Shooting 86 Physicality 70

Related 9 Best Teams to Manage in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Including English sides Ipswich Town and Birmingham City, we have come up with the nine best teams to manage in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

6 Davor Suker

Price: 71k

From South America to Croatia. Davor Suker's greatest year came in 1998. He won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, whilst he finished second, albeit a long way behind the winner - Zinedine Zidane, at the Ballon d'Or. Mostly with Sevilla and Real Madrid, Suker was feared in the penalty box.

However, that has not been replicated in any EA football game. His lack of pace - at 83 - means he struggles to burst past the best defenders around the globe, whilst strength - at 72 - leads to the Croatian being outmuscled and 'bullied' in the final third. There's far better options available.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 79 Position ST Dribbling 88 Pace 83 Defending 43 Shooting 89 Physicality 75

5 Ian Rush

Price: 70.5k

"Rush scored one, Rush scored two, Rush scored three, And Rush scored four," Liverpool's famous 'Poor Scouser Tommy' chant goes. "All you need is Rush, Rush is all you need," it continues. If you ever want an idea of how one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players performed, that chant paints the correct story.

The legendary Welshman was feared by everyone during the prime of his career. If anything, his rating of 87 in EAFC 25 feels slightly harsh for a striker who was in a league of his own in Great Britain. Just like others on this list, his dribbling lets him down. '77 agility' and '76 balance' mean he feels 'clunky' in the final third.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 69 Position ST Dribbling 83 Pace 84 Defending 43 Shooting 89 Physicality 78

Related 9 Best Kits in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Real Madrid and Premier League challengers Arsenal, the best kits in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

4 Henrik Larsson

​​​​​​​Price: 70.5k

As one of Celtic's finest players ever, Henrik Larsson was a world-class striker. Nicknamed the 'King of Kings' by the Celtic faithful, Larsson's impact in Scotland was remarkable, whilst his further exploits with the Sweden national team and Barcelona proved that point further.

Although a natural finisher, Larsson's cheap price in EAFC 25 reflects how there are far better options elsewhere. Let down by his '79 balance', '80 composure' and '80 dribbling', the Swede struggles to feel natural on the ball. Strikers have to be well-rounded this year and, unfortunately, that's not the case for him.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 73 Position ST Dribbling 82 Pace 87 Defending 45 Shooting 86 Physicality 71

3 Roy Keane​​​​​​​

Price: 70k

Close

Roy Keane is one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time. As an aggressor and genius of the game, he always proved to be a key cog in the system for Manchester United — at the time one of the greatest club sides of all time. Despite his dark side, the Irishman's legacy remains intact.

Considering his talent and consistency, Keane's Icon card in EAFC 25 is, like others on this list, slightly critical. While he can defend and break up play brilliantly, he will struggle to move the ball forward or catch a player up in a foot race. His '70k pricetag' symbolises his 'poor' card compared to the best midfielders in the game.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 82 Position CM Dribbling 78 Pace 72 Defending 84 Shooting 69 Physicality 87

2 Juan Sebastian Veron

​​​​​​​Price: 69.5k

A teammate of Keane, Juan Sebastian Veron's Man Utd career was far shorter. He spent two years at the club from 2001 to 2003, winning the Premier League before he departed. However, combined with his spells at Sampdoria, Lazio and Parma, there was no doubting Veron's talent.

Albeit slightly inconsistent, he could break up play brilliantly and he always found a way to pick apart opposition defences. In EAFC 25, he will work as an impressive box-to-box midfielder, especially with his instincts in the final third, but there are, unsurprisingly, better options available.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 86 Positions CM/CAM Dribbling 81 Pace 75 Defending 73 Shooting 81 Physicality 81

1 Patrick Kluivert

​​​​​​​Price: 69.5k

Finally, tied with Veron, Patrick Kluivert is the cheapest Icon in EAFC 25. The legendary Dutchman, whose son is now playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League, had an incredible career, including spells at Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Newcastle. At his very best, there was no one better.

However, like several strikers on this list, his impressive shooting stats are let down by his dribbling. He has just '73 agility', which – coupled with '74 balance' and '80 composure' – means he is not as consistent as desired in the final third. No one is saying Kluivert is a 'bad card', but it provides reasoning as to why he is the cheapest Icon available.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 76 Position ST Dribbling 81 Pace 84 Defending 40 Shooting 86 Physicality 79

Prices and stats via Futbin (correct as of 11/12/24)