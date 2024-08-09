Highlights There are several exciting new features in Clubs in EAFC 25 to take it to the next level.

Rush in Clubs offers a unique 5v5 mode, changing the dynamic and allowing for solo or group play.

Meanwhile, 'Facilities' in Clubs allow for attribute improvements and development, with budgets growing as reputation increases.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the year. Building on the work of last year's game, it will remain mostly the same, as is always the case in sports games. The physical sport never changes, EA can only add features to improve gamers' enjoyment, which they hope they have done for EAFC 25.

The game, which is set to be playable from the 20th September, has Jude Bellingham, one of the best stars in the world, as the cover star. However, in a game where even the greatest players ever feature, you can create your own story in Clubs — typically the most interactive and entertaining mode in it.

You can play solo or with your best friends, creating avatars which can be realistic or as bold as you want. It's challenging, but completely different to Ultimate Team, providing you with change in a game that can quickly become repetitive if you play it every day. Clubs in EAFC 25 has several new features — and we have outlined everything you need to know about them. From new modes to new customisation options, Clubs is going from strength to strength.

Rush in Clubs

5v5 is set to be the most exciting mode available

Rush is EA Sport's flagship feature in EAFC 25. It completely changes football, taking the classic 11v11 pitch and turning it into a tense 5v5 occasion on a smaller area. With teams of four players and one AI goalkeeper, it can be played in Ultimate Team, but most importantly, it will change the dynamic in Clubs.

Rush in Clubs offers both solo players and groups a unique way to engage, earn rewards, and climb the ranks. If you search for a solo match, the game will pair you with other players, ensuring you're never left out of the action. However, if you want to show your talent with your best mates, you can, just like in any other Clubs mode.

Your journey through Rush in Club is marked by your Rush Player Rank, which fluctuates based on your performance in matches. Winning a game could boost your Rank Points, while a loss might see them decline. The amount of Rank Points you gain or lose is influenced by several factors, including your current rank, the outcome of the match, and the Rank Points difference between your team and the opponents.

Unsurprisingly, if you achieve higher ranks, you can earn more rewards, with each season in Clubs offering incentives based on your rank. However, if you're concerned you're falling too far behind at the start of the first season, do not worry, as the rankings partially reset at the end of each campaign.

Every Rush match in Clubs won earns Victory Points for your club, contributing to its place on the global Rush leaderboard. The more Victory Points your club picks up, the higher it climbs, unlocking rewards for the club and its contributing players at the end of each season. By playing in Rush with your club, it provides a different dimension to the typical modes.

The Clubhouse

A new-look for the Clubs menu

Meanwhile, before you even enter a match in Clubs, you will notice that there is a new menu to explore. Named the 'Clubhouse', it is a personalised social space that connects players and clubs in a modern football-inspired environment — and EA brought it in to help people navigate everything quicker.

As part of this, there is a 'Quick Switcher', which allows you to transition from customising your athlete, managing your club and jumping in a match lobby. No one wants to waste time; the new system will help you be more efficient. It might seem like a small feature, but the Clubhouse allows you to bring your team to life. It lets you showcase your club crest, kit, and stadium bundle, bringing the spirit of your club into the menu experience. This means you can tailor the look and feel of your menus to match your preferences and identity.

Facilities

A way to improve attributes

Meanwhile, 'facilities', a new feature in Clubs, allows you to develop resources and improve every player. This includes everything from hiring club staff to building a weight room, naturally improving strength. Each facility is a choice that can shape the way your entire club plays and develops together.

Facilities can be upgraded from a one-star rating to a final three-star rating. Every one-star facility enhances two attributes for everyone. For example, if you want to be quicker, you can choose to have the 'running track' facility. Meanwhile, three-star facilities provide greater attribute increases as well as PlayStyles or PlayStyles+ for the full team.

Earning Higher Facility Budgets

Unsurprisingly, you are not gifted the best facilities at the beginning of your journey. You have a small budget to begin with, only capable of affording one-star facilities, yet as your reputation grows through playing matches and 'gaining fans', your budget will grow. It's a similar path to the real world, where the best clubs in the world with the most impressive players have the greatest facilities.

Activating Facilities

As part of this, you have the ability to allocate your facility budget to activate various items on behalf of the club. Budget is never lost and can always be freed up by deactivating active facilities, allowing managers to adapt to what they think is needed to reach the next level. It's all part of the process behind marginal gains as you search for promotion.

FC IQ and Tactics

AI will now listen to more detailed instructions

In clubs, most gamers often lose their sense of tactics. Running in every direction in search of the ball might prove entertaining, but it's not how you claim glory. Unsurprisingly, the best way to win the hardest competitions is by sticking to tactics — and, in EAFC 25, FC IQ has been introduced to provide more options.

This allows you to set up five distinct tactics which can be rotated throughout the season. When editing the roles in the tactics, all AI players are familiar with each position, so you do not have to worry about training them specifically. For example, if you want your full-backs to operate as wing-backs, your AI will be able to handle your instructions with confidence. Whether you want to play tiki-taka football or high-pressing, you can do so with the help of the AI, as they now listen to your detailed instructions to win.

Relegation in Clubs

It's returning in an adapted format

Relegation is one of the worst feelings in football. With a sense of dread, disappointment and agony, it epitomises the dark side of football — and, even in a game, it's never great to taste. In EAFC 24, relegation was removed. However, after feedback, the company has opted to restore it for EAFC 25. It is in a slightly different format compared to the versions five or more years ago, though.

In the new system, each club will be allocated a set number of opportunities upon entering a division. It's like a lifeline and a buffer against relegation. Each match loss will result in the loss of one chance. If you use up all your chances, the real test begins, as you enter a 'relegation battle'.

It is a high-stakes, one-off match that determines whether your club stays in its current division or drops to a lower one. Matchmaking for these critical encounters will follow the standard process, which looks to put you against a club at a similar skill level. If you win your relegation battle, you secure your divisional status, whilst it also resets your chances to their full count. A draw will also secure your place, but will only partially reset your chances, keeping the threat of relegation present. Promotion remains the same as EAFC 24.

Customisation

There's more options than ever before

Finally, as always, customisation plays a major part in EAFC 25. There's never been more options to create your character — and, with EA Sports' new cranium technology, you can change your athlete's head and face with ease. It is designed to give you more control, as you can sculpt each aspect to give them more detail.

Alongside this, there are more cosmetic options for you to choose from. This includes new hairstyles, headwear, facial hair, tattoos, boots, facial accessories, gloves, and arm sleeves — which have never been in the game before. There has never been a better time to delve into the world of Clubs.