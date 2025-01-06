Summary Defending in EA Sports 25 is one of the most challenging aspects of the game.

However, we have outlined seven tips to make you more comfortable in the defensive third.

Only using a slide tackle as a last resort and opting for reliable player switching is crucial.

Defending in EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most challenging aspects of the game. Patience, consistency and confidence are all required if you seriously want to triumph in the hardest mode in Ultimate Team – Champions. It's often the main difference between professional players, those who make a living out of playing the game, and gamers who use it as a hobby, going through pain and frustration each weekend.

While attacking is understandably crucial, if you can't defend, you have no chance of winning. The best gamers and finest footballers in the world will take advantage, cutting through your team as if it is butter. While they will love it, your frustration and anger will only grow.

However, it doesn't need to be like that, as our 10 tips to defend better in EA Sports FC 25 will help you become a better player. We have outlined nothing revolutionary, simply a few neat tricks that can be learnt quickly. You will need patience to master them, but – once you do – you will be able to beat anyone around the globe.

1 Minimise the Use of the Tackle Button

To begin, in most situations, the 'jockey button' is enough to earn the ball back from your opponent. It's one of the most important things in the game, as – even if you keep your distance from the attacker – your defenders will position themselves better towards the attacker. The 'jockey button' is the L2 button on PlayStation and LB on Xbox.

While it is relatively simple to use, you will need to consistently practice with it. You shouldn't press all the time, and – when you do – it needs to be timed correctly. However, due to its effectiveness, it means you can minimise the use of the 'tackle button'. As we have highlighted, your defender can snatch the ball from your opponent easily whilst jockeying, so tackling should be seen as a secondary option. When you tackle, you are more likely to either foul the opponent or mistime it, thus leaving you vulnerable in behind. Naturally, tactical fouls are sometimes necessary, but being as safe as possible is key.

2 Only Slide Tackle as the Last Option

Going further with this idea, you should only slide tackle as the last option. Imagine a ranking of options in EAFC 25. Jockeying should be the priority, followed by a simple stand tackle and then a slide tackle. While it can work, it's often too risky and can lead to you chasing shadows in your own defensive third.

You can slide tackle on EAFC 25 by pressing square on PlayStation or X on Xbox. The slide tackle is most effective when your opponent is counter-attacking and they don't have full control of the ball. When doing so, you have to be careful, as you are more likely to pick up a red or yellow card. There's no denying it can work well, but – due to the risk of suspension – we recommend only using it as a last resort.

3 Second Man Press Consistently

Pressing is key in EAFC 25, just like it is in football. The philosophy of gegenpressing has taken the sport by storm over the past decade, mainly due to Jurgen Klopp's success at Liverpool, and you can translate that to success in the EAFC 25 universe. This comes in the form of 'second man pressing'.

When doing this, you put extra pressure on the opposition team. You can do it by using the R1 button on PlayStation and RT on Xbox. When you press either button, a green arrow will appear above the player, which will automatically apply extra pressure to the player with the ball for you. It can work effectively as it can force your opponent into mistakes, but you shouldn't use it all the time. It forces your players out of position and makes them fatigued. There's a time and a place for everything.

4 Become Used to Player Switching

Some of the best defenders in the world in EAFC 25 can shine without your input. They know how to defend, where to be positioned and when to press, but – sometimes – manual input is required. To do this, you need to know how to switch players efficiently to stop your opponent. People still remarkably underestimate the importance of player switching.

You have three options to switch players in EAFC 25. The most common choice comes via the L1 or LT button, depending on your console. However, in the settings, you can choose whether to switch to the player closest to the ball or another player close by.

Understandably, it is not always going to make the right decision, so we suggest you use the right stick to switch players, as this provides more control and freedom. While it can take longer to master, it means you don't make unnecessary switches, because you decide where and when you want to switch. When coming up against the best attackers in the game, every second counts during tight encounters; this might be the difference between success and failure.

5 Cover Every Passing Lane Possible

When you watch football in person, there's always one thing that can be spotted when a team is performing poorly — their insecurity in the middle of the park. The best teams in the world can glide through the area, rarely shut down as teams don't have the numbers – or decision-making – to do so.

The situation is no different in EAFC 25, so it is crucial you cover every passing lane possible. In counter-attacking situations, using the space between the defence is smart, which you can do by shielding passing directions and running lines of players. When through-balls in EAFC 25 are noticeably dangerous, you need to always be one step ahead of the attacker.

If you think they are going to try one behind your defence, cut it out by blocking the area they intend to use. It's challenging and sometimes requires thinking outside the box, but – once mastered – it can be incredibly effective. The world is your oyster in situations like this.

6 Use L2/LT Defending

Another key defensive tip is to make sure you use L2/LT defending. If you don't use it, you won't be able to get a grip in the duels and you'll let your opponents pass too often. It is a very simple thing to change, as you can defend how you typically do whilst holding the left trigger down.

It allows your defender to move in a smaller radius, turning quickly and winning duels consistently. Adding to this, sprinting is not disabled when pressing L2/LT. Therefore, if you press L2/LT and R2/RT at the same time, you move faster and still only have your eyes on the player with the ball.