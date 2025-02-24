Summary The 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution allows you to create a world-class midfielder.

Lower-rated stars Juanlu Sanchez and Marc Casado can be given mind-boggling upgrades.

Well-known players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Pedro Porro can also be used, though.

Evolutions were first added in EA Sports FC 24 — and, a year later in EA Sports FC 25, they remain just as popular and exciting. They let you upgrade lower-rated players and make them 'meta' and the 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution currently available in the game highlights this.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements. The player you use must have a maximum rating of 87, be a right-back and not a centre-back (primary or secondary), have no more than 86 Pace, have less than 11 PlayStyles, only two of which can be PlayStyle+, and – finally – they can only play in a maximum of three positions.

That's relatively easy to follow, and – in return – you can receive a world-class upgrade to the player you choose, as we have outlined here: An overall increase of 40 (up to 90), 30+ Pace (up to 86), 30+ Shooting (up to 80), 25+ Defending (up to 88), 50+ Physical (up to 87), 40+ Agility (up to 88), 40+ Balance (up to 88), 30+ Ball Control (up to 89), 40+ Crossing (up to 90), 30+ Curve (up to 90), 30+ Dribbling (up to 89), 50+ Long Passing (up to 90), 40+ Reactions (up to 90), 50+ Short Passing (up to 90), 70+ Free-Kick (up to 90), 40+ Vision (up to 90), and 50+ Composure (up to 93).

The list isn't done there, though, as they also receive four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, Long Ball and Pinged Pass PlayStyle+ and the ability to play as a defensive midfielder with the Centre Half+, Falseback++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++ and Wide Half++ roles. You can clearly create a world-class card via several easy challenges, so we have ranked the nine best players to use for the Evolution.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Juanlu Sanchez Sevilla Spain 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 3. Marc Casado Barcelona Spain 4. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany 5. Emily Fox Arsenal Women USA 6. Sacha Boey Bayern Munich France 7. Pedro Porro Tottenham Portugal 8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli Italy 9. Ona Batlle Barcelona Femeni Spain

This Evolution can be completed for free and does not require EAFC Points.

9 Ona Batlle

Barcelona Femeni and Spain

Ona Batlle joined Barcelona in the summer of 2023 from Women's Super League side Manchester United — and the Spaniard has continued to be one of the best defenders in women's football. That's despite there being immense competition for places at the back-to-back Women's Champions League winners.

She started EAFC 25 as an 85-rated star, but you can make her 90-rated with this Evolution. Most players will end up with similar stats by the end of this Evolution, but Batlle will have '92 Stand Tackle', '90 Slide Tackle', '88 Agility', and '99 Attacking Positioning'. Built for every occasion.

8 Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Napoli and Italy

Moving east to Italy, Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been one of the best right-backs in European football for years, perhaps going under the radar during that spell. The Italian, now a key part of Antonio Conte's side, can go up eight ratings with this superb Evolution.

Di Lorenzo will end up with a plethora of stunning stats, including '87 Sprint Speed', '90 Stand Tackle', '88 Slide Tackle' and '86 Shot Power'. The final one is incredibly important to consider. Whether you play him at right-back or as a defensive midfielder, his main job will be to defend, but the Italian also offers an attacking threat from range.

7 Pedro Porro

Tottenham and Portugal

Pedro Porro is in a similar boat to Di Lorenzo. As an attacking-minded right-back who loves to bomb forward, he's also looked like a natural option slightly further forward in the middle of the park — and that's now a reality with this Evolution. The former Manchester City midfielder can shine anywhere, truthfully.

Porro would become another member of the 'Gullit Gang' with this Evolution, and stats such as '88 Sprint Speed', '90 Vision' and '93 Composure' allow him to act comfortably in moments of crisis — a drastic switch to real life where Porro has struggled during Tottenham's injury crisis. EAFC 25 isn't real life, though; Porro won't struggle here.

6 Sacha Boey

Bayern Munich and France

Switching to Bayern Munich, Sacha Boey's base card in EAFC 25 is a natural right-back. He can defend strongly, offer minimal passing support and has a strong burst of pace if the most 'meta' wingers in the game try to burst past him. With this card though, he becomes a superstar.

The Frenchman, just like nearly every other player on this list, will become a member of the 'Gullit Gang' as stats like '90 Stand Tackle', '88 Slide Tackle', '93 Composure' and '99 Shot Power' let him do the talking on the pitch. He never fails to impress and that's crucial, whether it's at right-back or in the middle of the park.

5 Emily Fox

Arsenal Women and USA

Emily Fox joined Arsenal Women in January 2024. She was billed as a new defensive force for the Gunners, helping them solidify their title challenge in the WSL. While the title success has not solidified, Fox has adapted to life in the division like a duck to water. She's world-class, with this card replicating her current form in real life.

Fox is capable of shining as a defensive-minded midfielder here; while she lacks shooting – at just 78 – she makes up for it with '89 Defensive Awareness', '91 Stand Tackle', '87 Strength' and '90 Vision'. She's nimble as well, allowing her to work the ball out of half-spaces effortlessly.

4 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich and Germany