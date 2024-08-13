Highlights Gamers who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 20 will receive an Origin Hero item available on day one.

13 new Heroes are arriving, including players like Eden Hazard, Jamie Carragher, and Blaise Matuidi.

Fara Williams, Laura Georges, and Celia Sasic are the three new women Heroes coming to the game.

EA Sports FC 25 is nearly here. As one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year, the football game is continuing to evolve, encapsulated by drama, intrigue and chaos. There are countless new features coming to the game, which EA Sports hopes will improve it from EAFC 24.

As part of this, Heroes play a major role in Ultimate Team. They have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green club link to any player within the same league as well as the typical nation link. Meanwhile, for the first time ever, all players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of EAFC 25 by the 20th August will receive a day-one ‘Origin Hero’ item available from early access launch, which will automatically upgrade to a ‘Prime Hero’ item on the 28th November.

“It can be a well-timed challenge, a gut-busting run, a last-minute winner or anything in-between, hero status amongst the fans is a badge of honour for any footballer,” said Charlie Villiers, a Senior Director at EA Sports. “With this year’s incredible set of Heroes launching in Ultimate Team this September, we wanted to capture the moments that signalled their commitment to the club and celebrate these players' journeys to cement hero status.” They have introduced 13 new Heroes to the game — and we have provided details on every single one.

Every New Hero in EAFC 25 Player Origin Hero Rating Prime Hero Rating Eden Hazard 86 90 Jamie Carragher 86 88 Jaap Stam 85 89 Tim Howard 85 89 Laura Georges 85 89 Maicon 86 90 Guti 86 88 Fara Williams 86 88 Zé Roberto 86 89 Celia Šašić 88 91 Marek Hamšík 85 89 Mohammed Noor 85 88 Blaise Matuidi 85 88

1 Eden Hazard

Elegance. Sophistication. Beauty. Three words which could comfortably describe Eden Hazard's talent on the ball, as he eluded defenders with his composed dribbling. If anything, as he weaved his way into the final third, it symbolised his own path in his career, turning from history at Lille to becoming one of Chelsea's greatest players of all time. It did not work out at Real Madrid, but that does not take away from his legendary status. While in West London, Hazard evolved from a talented prospect who was still raw to a Premier League champion — carving through opponents and blazing his own trail to glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eden Hazard was named Premier Player of the Year for the 2014/2015 campaign, as Chelsea won the title.

2 Jamie Carragher

Not only is Jamie Carragher one of Liverpool's best players ever, but he is arguably one of the greatest centre-backs of all time. Although the defender supported Everton whilst growing up, his career in Merseyside felt like a dream at times, making over 700 appearances for them. His rise was punctuated by one of the greatest comebacks in football history, where Carragher helped the Reds erase a 3-0 deficit and lift the Champions League trophy against AC Milan. An unforgettable hero in the eyes of the fans, who could appreciate him for everything he was — a robust and aggressive defender.

3 Jaap Stam

From one rival to another, Jaap Stam was feared by foes and cheered by fans. Even the best attackers in the world did not want to get in the Dutchman's way, as the defender barged, duelled, and tackled his way through one of the best leagues in the world. Nicknamed "The Dutch Destroyer", the centre-back was quite literally a man-mountain, always looking to help his manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, win the most important trophies. He won the treble whilst at Old Trafford, which saw him honoured as one of Europe's best stars, whilst also being feared by absolutely everyone.

4 Tim Howard

A cult hero in the Premier League, Tim Howard's longevity and natural talent helped him secure Hero status in EAFC 25. Known for stopping everything, America’s number one would stop at nothing for greatness, challenging himself with Premier League football early in his career.

He found his home at Everton, even helping them reach the FA Cup final in 2009. Whilst also producing one of the greatest goalkeeping performances ever with his nation in 2014, he was never far from greatness. “There's a lot of heroes in this beautiful game that we love across the globe, and the fact that I'm one of the FC Heroes this year is special to me,” said Howard. “I'm excited to play in goal in FC 25.”

5 Laura Georges

Women were finally introduced to the EAFC universe in 2024 — and in this year's iteration, they are taking the next step, introducing three more Heroes. One of these is Laura Georges, and the five-foot, eight-inch centre-back had an impressive career for Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and her nation — France. "Always there, and everywhere" was the best way to describe her career. Whilst even having a spell at an American college, her most memorable came when she won the Champions League in 2011 and 2012 as Lyon captain. A true leader who rarely put a foot wrong as the game expanded.

6 Maicon

One of the greatest right-backs of all time. The famous Italian saying is "Rome was not built in a day" and, despite Maicon being Brazilian, he spent most of his career in the Southern European nation. The saying perfectly sums up his career, as he progressed from a struggling youngster to a powerful and aggressive defender who everyone feared. His Italian debut—winning the Supercoppa Italiana—set the foundation for everything he was building. Meanwhile, in four years, a relatively unknown Maicon became a towering force in world football, leading Inter Milan to a treble as a hero in their eyes.

7 Guti

Most kids dream of working their way through the academy at their boyhood club, eventually seeing them shine for the first time. Very few ever do it, but Guti did in spectacular fashion. Joining the club as a child in 1986, he left in 2010, making over 500 appearances and shining during a remarkable career. His vision on the pitch helped that, as he could always pinpoint his teammates in the final third with ease, whilst creating a connection with those who only joined recently. A hero, who will forever be remembered by Real Madrid.

8 Fara Williams

Women's football has witnessed a meteoric rise in England. It's seen it grow in popularity, particularly due to the nation's Euros triumph in 2022, yet in the era before, Fara Williams was setting the foundations. As a midfielder, she seemed destined for greatness by being Everton’s captain and one of England’s most beloved players.

Her experience in the middle of the park was pivotal, whilst her ability to pick up goals proved just as valuable. Her heroics earned her several individual honours in her career, including an MBE from the Queen. Maybe that makes her royal nickname of 'Queen Fara' perfect.

9 Ze Roberto

Electric. Fast. Frightening. You might think we're talking about a genuine threat, but no, it was just Ze Roberto's remarkable skill at the peak of his career. As a live wire on the ball who always had the ability to pace past his opponents, he was adored by everyone.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he helped them reach the Champions League final in 2002, whilst also coming close to domestic glory. It was there he gained the ability to light up any match, in any league, at any level. Coupled with making 84 appearances for his nation, Brazil, very few could be just as iconic as him.

10 Celia Sasic

In the same era as both Williams and Georges, Celia Sasic was just as sensational. She had a 'superhuman ability' to sense opportunity anywhere on the pitch, scoring nearly 140 goals in 176 matches during her club career. Her incredible awareness and instinctive finishing turned even the slightest of chances into goals. At her very best, that came to fruition, winning the Euros twice, in 2009 and 2013, whilst also winning the Champions League with Frankfurt in 2015. She scored in that final — defenders knew that if you gave Sasic space in the final third, the match was over.

11 Marek Hamsik

The worst haircuts in football always take the spotlight each season — and some may argue Marek Hamsik was always on that list. His mohawk was just like Marmite; loved by some, hated by others, but there was no doubt it was iconic. As his talent sharpened, just like his mohawk, over the years, the Slovakian shone during a 12-year spell at Napoli. He won two Coppa Italias at the club in 2012 and 2014, going from a player who was doubted to team captain. It's very rare a fairytale like that occurs, but as "Marekiaro" left in 2019, he was the club's then-record goal-scorer and record appearance-maker.

12 Mohammed Noor

Saudi Arabia is continuing to grow within the world's game. However, that never used to be the case, so Mohammed Noor's talents went under the radar during his 22-year career. The midfielder became one of the most exciting players Asia has ever seen, as he perfected his ability to control his opponent, moving defenders out of position with a drop of his shoulder. At his best, Noor helped Al Ittihad to continental glory in 2004 and 2005, whilst he also managed to score 60 goals for the club during his career. His talents arrived too early though; 20 years later and the world would be after him.

13 Blaise Matuidi

Finally, Blaise Matuidi makes up the 13-strong squad for the new Heroes in EAFC 25. The Frenchman was a typical workhorse, never stopping and looking to break up play with his aggression and determination. He was not one of France's greatest players of all time before anyone gets the wrong image, but his ability to swoop in and stop attacks was spectacular. He won seven league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus during his career, so, coupled with World Cup glory in 2018, it's hard to look past his talents. Flying around the pitch, he was an unsung hero in every sense.