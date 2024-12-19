Summary EAFC 25 saw 10 new stadiums added from three different continents.

River Plate, Galatasaray and Ipswich Town all have their authentic homes in the game.

Three EFL grounds have also been added to make the Championship more realistic than ever.

While playing at specific stadiums in EA Sports FC 25 is hardly the most important thing, it can provide realism in Career Mode and uniqueness in Ultimate Team. This is especially true if your beloved club, which might have been on a journey from the bottom, are finally given a licensed ground in the EAFC universe.

This year's game includes more than 120 authentic stadiums, stretching from some of the best grounds in the world, like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Santiago Bernabeu, to smaller arenas such as Portsmouth's Fratton Park and Luton's Kenilworth Road. Each one has character in some form or another.

However, there were also 10 new stadiums added to the game. We have outlined every single one, with the list stretching across three continents from the depths of South America to the edge of Asia. Some are far more well-known than others, but they are all worthy additions to the game.

Every new stadium added to EAFC 25 Stadium Team League Capacity Estadio Mas Monumental River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 84,567 De Kuip Feyenoord Eredivisie 51,177 Estadio Jose Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga 50,095 Rams Park Galatasaray Super Lig 53,978 Sukru Saracoglu Stadium Fenerbahce Super Lig 47,430 Stade Bollaert-Delelis RC Lens Ligue 1 38,233 Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry City Championship 32,753 Ewood Park Blackburn Rovers Championship 31,367 Ashton Gate Bristol City Championship 26,462 Portman Road Ipswich Town Premier League 30,017

Related 9 Best Free Agents in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) There are a handful of free agents who can make an impact in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, including a former Real Madrid and Champions League star.

1 Estadio Mas Monumental

River Plate

The Estadio Monumental is known for having one of the best atmospheres in football. Argentinian fans have always been passionate, and those who follow River Plate as if it is a religion are no exception. With over 80,000 in attendance at the ground, it shakes and rattles with passion.

Opened in 1938, it was recently renovated, which saw it removed from the EAFC universe, but now it is back — bigger and better than ever. Over the years, it has hosted some of the most memorable games ever, including the 1978 World Cup final and countless Copa Libertadores finales. Now it's your time to use it as your home and triumph.

2 De Kuip

Feyenoord

Switching continents, De Kuip, which has a capacity of just over 50,000, has been Feyenoord's home since 1937. Steeped in history, it feels crazy that they would even consider leaving it, with the club and the stadium having an unbreakable bond according to countless fans.

Over the years, it has hosted several memorable matches, including Aston Villa's 1-0 against Bayern Munich in 1982, which saw them win the European Cup. For that reason alone, it is famous within English football, whilst they also hosted the 2023 Nations League final, their first since 2002. There's no denying it deserves a place in EAFC 25.

3 Estadio Jose

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon might have lost their manager, Ruben Amorim, to Manchester United, but their bond and connection with the fans, city and stadium remains the same. That's something which will never be taken away, with Estadio Jose, despite being a new ground finished in 2003, being well-loved by those who travel to it every week.

Not only is the stadium one of the potential venues for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Portugal will co-host along with Morocco and Spain, but it also hosted some of the quarter and semi-finals during the 2019/20 Champions League. With the bright green and yellow exterior and interior, the Estadio Jose is almost impossible to ignore.

4 Rams Park

Galatasaray

Rams Park, home to Galatasaray, has one of the most intimidating atmospheres in world football. The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and countless others have succumbed to the pressure of the stadium. From iconic tifos to non-stop chanting, it's a place to fear.

It felt like a case of 'when' not 'if' the stadium was added to EAFC — and now it finally is. Whether you want to manage the team in Career Mode or make it your base stadium in Ultimate Team, you will be able to feel the power and strength of the Rams Park crowd. They act like the 12th player.

Related 9 Best Create a Club Ideas in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) From recreating a historic side to restricting yourself to specific rules, there are countless ideas for EA Sports FC 25 Create a Club Career Mode.

5 Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Fenerbahce

Taking a short trip across Istanbul, Galatasaray's biggest rivals – Fenerbahce – also have their stadium in the EAFC universe for the first time. Currently managed by one of the greatest coaches of all time, Jose Mourinho, they are one of the biggest sides in Turkey, with their rivalry with Galatasaray considered one of the best in the sport.

It has been the home of the club since 1908, whilst there have been renovations in 1929 and 1999 to keep it up to date with the fast-paced reality of society. With a capacity of just over 47,000, you can, once again, feel the impact of the crowd, who will do absolutely anything to help their team win.

6 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens

In English football, the Stade Bollaert-Delelis is famous for one specific moment. On the 16th June 2016, England faced bitter rivals Wales in the group stages of the tournament. Gareth Bale gave the underdogs the lead, but then strikes from Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge, with the latter coming in stoppage time, sent the country back home into bedlam.

Normally, it is home to RC Lens, who competed in the 2023/24 Champions League — and that was the first time since 2003. With a capacity of just over 38,000, it is far from the biggest or grandest stadium in the world, but it has character. A career mode with Lens where you try and topple Paris Saint-Germain is bound to be fun.

7 Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City

Three EFL grounds have been added to the game, and the first is Coventry's. Named the Coventry Building Society Arena – arguably one of the worst names for a stadium to ever exist – it could have been featured far earlier if they beat Luton in the Championship play-off final in 2023.

Losing on penalties was heartbreaking, and they followed that up with further penalty heartbreak in the 2024 FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester United. The club are full of history though, with their passionate supporters lighting up the ground at every opportunity possible. Taking the ground and the team back to the Premier League feels like a journey made for the romanticist.

Related 9 Best Wonderkids in League One and League Two in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) There are a plethora of talented youngsters in League One and League Two. Birmingham, who have spent heavily, dominate the list in EA Sports FC 25.

8 Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers

Speaking of former English giants, Blackburn are former Premier League champions. However, the days of glory and Alan Shearer feel like a long time ago, with the club currently stuck in the lower depths of the Championship. There is no doubt Ewood Park remains iconic, though.

The club have played there since 1890, now with a capacity of 31,367. It's been renovated several times since then, most recently in 1995, so it feels historical and classical. That provides character and uniqueness in a world of modern grounds; Blackburn will be hoping they can reinvigorate themselves on the pitch so they can return to the promised land.

9 Ashton Gate

Bristol City

Bristol City have played at Ashton Gate since 1904, but – since then – the ground has undergone several transformations, meaning it is unrecognisable compared to its early days. Now it has a modern twist with classic features, making it a popular ground for travelling fans.

While Bristol City have not played in the top tier of English football since 1982, they will be hoping that can change soon. You could also take them to glory in EAFC 25, but you'll have to follow our early Career Mode tips beforehand. The ground deserves a place at the top of the pyramid, especially when the atmosphere starts thriving.

10 Portman Road

Ipswich Town

Finally, Ipswich Town's rise under Kieran McKenna has been meteoric. When the former Manchester United coach arrived at the club, they were stuck in League One, seemingly in a cycle of depression and disappointment. Since then, he has guided them to back-to-back promotions, with a place in the promised land secured.

Portman Road has been a fortress throughout. The ground has all four stands chanting in support, even if it has a capacity of just over 30,000. They've played at the stadium since 1884, albeit through several renovations, but now is the time to make new history and return them to European glory.