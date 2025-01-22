Summary There are 34 PlayStyles in EA Sports FC 25 and all of them have a PlayStyle+ version.

They are split into six sections, all impact different areas of a player's stats.

The 'Finesse Shot', 'Whipped Pass' and 'Block' PlayStyles are some of the best to consider.

In EA Sports FC 25, every small detail matters. It's like a jigsaw; put every piece together and you can dominate the online scene in Champions and Division Rivals. PlayStyles play a major part in that, as they are an additional upgrade for cards alongside their standard stats.

These are based on real life, so they reflect a player's elegance – or lack of it – on the pitch. When a player has a PlayStyle, that player will be better at specific things than athletes who don't have that PlayStyle. In moments where victory is decided in the tightest of margins, it can prove crucial.

For some players, it's even better though. A plethora of the best footballers in the world also have a PlayStyle+, which is – unsurprisingly – even better than normal PlayStyles. They are given an extra boost to make them stand out from the crowd when necessary. To help you judge what players to buy, we have outlined every PlayStyle in EAFC 25 across six different categories. You can find a specific player's PlayStyles in their bio.

Scoring PlayStyles

Starting in the final third, every 'Scoring PlayStyle' will help you fire in extra goals. Matches are often decided by one-goal margins, so – with these – you might be able to suddenly take an encounter to extra-time or even walk away with victory entirely. We have outlined all of them below.

Finesse Shot: Perform finesse shots faster with additional curves and improved accuracy. This is one of the best PlayStyles in the whole game, with the likes of Heung-Min Son and Mohamed Salah holding it.

Dead Ball: Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. The ball trajectory line is longer. This can be overpowered if used correctly and James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai are two players who have it.

Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. The ball trajectory line is longer. This can be overpowered if used correctly and James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai are two players who have it. Chip Shot: Performs chip shots faster and with greater accuracy.

Performs chip shots faster and with greater accuracy. Power Shot: Performs power shots faster and with increased speed.

Performs power shots faster and with increased speed. Power Header: Performs headers with increased power and accuracy.

Passing PlayStyles

Being able to control matches in EAFC 25 is crucial. You can't score without having the ball – barring some remarkable luck – and this is often dependent on your midfielders, who must dictate encounters effortlessly. We have outlined every 'Passing PlayStyle' and what they do to get a greater idea of how midfielders, but also other players, can use them effectively.

Whipped Pass: All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and have more curves. This can become incredibly overpowered with the correct players, as it means crosses can give defenders nightmares. Rafael Leao, one of the world's best wingers, has this PlayStyle.

All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and have more curves. This can become incredibly overpowered with the correct players, as it means crosses can give defenders nightmares. Rafael Leao, one of the world's best wingers, has this PlayStyle. Pinged Pass: Passes travel along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver.

Passes travel along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver. Incisive Pass: Through passes are more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with more curves, and precision passes travel faster to the destination.

Through passes are more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with more curves, and precision passes travel faster to the destination. Tiki Taka: Executes difficult first-time ground passes with high accuracy, using backheels when appropriate. Short-distance ground passes are highly accurate, which is perfect if you want to always have the ball.

Executes difficult first-time ground passes with high accuracy, using backheels when appropriate. Short-distance ground passes are highly accurate, which is perfect if you want to always have the ball. Long Ball Pass: Lob and lofted through passes are more accurate, travel faster and are more difficult to intercept. This one still requires more luck, but it can work effectively.

Defending PlayStyles

The world's best defenders look effortless when defending. With their strength, power and confidence, they always seem to find a way to stop the finest attackers around from breaking through. This includes the likes of Micky van de Ven and Fikayo Tomori, two of the best 'meta' centre-backs in EAFC 25. We have outlined the best PlayStyles for defenders below so you can decide on your next purchase.

Anticipate: Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle.

Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Jockey: Increased max speed of sprint jockey and improved transition speed from jockey to sprint. Jockeying, one of our key tips when defending, is incredibly effective in EAFC 25, and the likes of Jules Kounde or Reece James have this PlayStyle to make it easier.

Increased max speed of sprint jockey and improved transition speed from jockey to sprint. Jockeying, one of our key tips when defending, is incredibly effective in EAFC 25, and the likes of Jules Kounde or Reece James have this PlayStyle to make it easier. Block: Increased reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. This is given to players who are known for performing elastic and overreaching blocks.

Increased reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. This is given to players who are known for performing elastic and overreaching blocks. Bruiser: Greater strength when performing physical tackles. Most strong players in the game have this PlayStyle.

Greater strength when performing physical tackles. Most strong players in the game have this PlayStyle. Slide Tackle: Grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle.

Grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle. Intercept: Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions.

Ball Control PlayStyles

Linking to the importance of keeping possession, the 'Ball Control' PlayStyles can become crucial. They stretch across different stats, but they – as it might suggest in the name – help a player to keep control of the ball in tight moments. We have outlined all of them below to give you a greater idea of how you should use players with them.

First Touch : Has reduced error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control. If a player has the PlayStyle+ of this, they have 'minimal effort' and are seemingly able to dribble with greater control. The likes of Alexia Putellas and Dennis Bergkamp have this.

: Has reduced error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control. If a player has the PlayStyle+ of this, they have 'minimal effort' and are seemingly able to dribble with greater control. The likes of Alexia Putellas and Dennis Bergkamp have this. Technical: Reaches higher speed when performing controlled sprints and performs wide turns when dribbling with more precision. All you need to think of is any delicate dribbler over the years and they will probably have this PlayStyle. Bernardo Silva and Lionel Messi epitomise this.

Reaches higher speed when performing controlled sprints and performs wide turns when dribbling with more precision. All you need to think of is any delicate dribbler over the years and they will probably have this PlayStyle. Bernardo Silva and Lionel Messi epitomise this. Rapid: They have a higher sprint speed when dribbling and have a reduced chance of error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. It can help you suddenly burst past opponents, which might be crucial if you play counter-attacking football. Ousmane Dembele and Nico Williams both have this PlayStyle.

They have a higher sprint speed when dribbling and have a reduced chance of error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. It can help you suddenly burst past opponents, which might be crucial if you play counter-attacking football. Ousmane Dembele and Nico Williams both have this PlayStyle. Press Proven: Keeps close control of the ball while dribbling at their standard speed and can shield the ball more effectively from stronger opponents.

Keeps close control of the ball while dribbling at their standard speed and can shield the ball more effectively from stronger opponents. Flair: Fancy passes and shots are performed with improved accuracy. Performs flair animation when appropriate.

Fancy passes and shots are performed with improved accuracy. Performs flair animation when appropriate. Trickster: Grants the ability to perform unique flick skill moves.

Grants the ability to perform unique flick skill moves. Ball Control: Reaches even higher sprint speed while dribbling and has a greatly reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons.

Physical PlayStyles

Some PlayStyles also affect a player's physical attributes. Anyone can be as technical as they want, but if they can't cope with the challenging demands of football, they will always struggle. Thankfully, those with these PlayStyles do not have that problem, and we have outlined all of them below.

Quick Step: Accelerates faster during explosive sprints. It seems to overlap slightly with the 'Rapid PlayStyle', but it allows you to, once again, burst past your opponent suddenly. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both hold the PlayStyle+.

Accelerates faster during explosive sprints. It seems to overlap slightly with the 'Rapid PlayStyle', but it allows you to, once again, burst past your opponent suddenly. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both hold the PlayStyle+. Trivela: Contextually triggers 'outside of the foot' passes and shots. Only three players, Luka Modric, Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Guimaraes, hold the PlayStyle+ version, and that naturally makes them overpowered. They can use the trivela shot with great accuracy and power, making their already impressive shot even better.

Contextually triggers 'outside of the foot' passes and shots. Only three players, Luka Modric, Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Guimaraes, hold the PlayStyle+ version, and that naturally makes them overpowered. They can use the trivela shot with great accuracy and power, making their already impressive shot even better. Relentless: Increased fatigue recovery during half-time and extra time. This was given to players who are known for covering a greater area of the field compared to other players in the same position.

Increased fatigue recovery during half-time and extra time. This was given to players who are known for covering a greater area of the field compared to other players in the same position. Aerial: Performs higher jumps and has improved aerial physical presence.

Performs higher jumps and has improved aerial physical presence. Long Throw: Performs throw-ins with increased power to cover a greater distance.

Performs throw-ins with increased power to cover a greater distance. Acrobatic: Performs volleys with improved accuracy and has access to acrobatic volley animations.

Goalkeeping PlayStyles

Finally, goalkeepers aren't exempt from PlayStyles either. There are a plethora of options for them and all of them, in some form, can prove useful. As goalkeepers are often AI-controlled, it's important to make sure you use the best one available, and that includes the likes of Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma. We have showcased every PlayStyle below.