Summary Evolutions were first introduced in EA Sports FC 24 and they have been popular ever since.

They let you upgrade lower-rated players to make them overpowered/

You can 'chain Evolutions' but be mindful of stat limits.

Evolutions were first introduced into the world of EAFC in the autumn of 2024 for EA Sports FC 24. A year later, they remain just as popular — if not more — in EA Sports FC 25, as gamers around the world look to upgrade their players to make them overpowered and 'meta', a word consistently heard in the community.

A player being 'meta' suggests that they are, to put it simply, one of the best players in the game. 'Meta' attackers can score goals effortlessly and dance around the final third; the same applies from a defensive point of view for centre-backs and full-backs, whilst midfielders have to do everything.

You need 'meta' players if you want to consistently win in EA Sports FC 25 — and Evolutions can make that a lot easier. Due to this, we have decided to outline everything you need to know about Evolutions. From their cost and specific stat limits to how you can 'chain Evolutions' together. The possibilities are quite literally nearly endless.

Evolutions Explained

You can upgrade lower-rated players

To begin, Evolutions are pretty simple to understand. They let you improve the base stats of specific cards by completing a variety of challenges. Each Evolution has multiple stages, but they differ consistently; some might have four, others three and some might even be ridiculously easy with just two.

The challenges can normally be finished in a variety of modes, including Squad Battles and Rivals. Meanwhile, they more often than not require you to score goals and play matches with your Evolution, meaning you rarely have to sweat to complete them, unlike other challenges in the game.

It's also important to consider a few basic but crucial rules when completing Evolutions. You can only complete each Evolution once. As soon as you submit a player into a selected Evolution, it then becomes unavailable. Evolutions are untradable. Once you commit a player to an Evolution, they become untradeable even if they have been purchased from the transfer market. Finally, in-progress Evolutions can not be submitted into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). Therefore, if you are unsure of who you should improve but would like higher-rated cards for important SBCs, these need to be completed before evolving them.

There were a few changes between Evolutions in EAFC 24 and this year as well. More players are eligible with the requirements not as strict, whilst you now have two active Evolution slots means you can evolve two players at the same time. This is one of the reasons why Evolutions are an incredibly popular part of the game.

Chained Evolutions

The options seem to be endless

One of the major advantages of Evolutions is that you can chain them. For example, you could start one Evolution with a 65-rated player, upgrade them via one Evolution and then put them into another Evolution. That's where the idea of 'chaining' comes from — and it allows you to build cards that are simply world-class.

The ability to take a player from the depths of the football pyramid all the way to the top can't be ignored and it's easy to work out as well. Every time you start an Evolution, the screen will say whether they are still eligible, whilst FUTBIN's Evolution builder allows you to track out a path for your players.

Evolution Stat Limits

Stats are limited to keep the 'power curve' level

In EAFC 24, there were very strict entry requirements for Evolutions, but – this year – it's slightly different. For most of them, the entry requirements will be easier to match, but EA Sports has decided to place stat limits on each Evolution to make sure you can't build anything too overpowered or 'meta'. In theory, it keeps the 'power curve' – how good the average player is – level.

For example, the 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution – released in February 2025 – gave some world-class boosts, including: An overall increase of 40 (up to 90), 30+ Pace (up to 86), 30+ Shooting (up to 80), 25+ Defending (up to 88), 50+ Physical (up to 87), 40+ Agility (up to 88), 40+ Balance (up to 88), 30+ Ball Control (up to 89), 40+ Crossing (up to 90), 30+ Curve (up to 90), 30+ Dribbling (up to 89), 50+ Long Passing (up to 90), 40+ Reactions (up to 90), 50+ Short Passing (up to 90), 70+ Free-Kick (up to 90), 40+ Vision (up to 90), and 50+ Composure (up to 93).

However, the stat limits (in the brackets) meant that players ended up with very similar – if not the exact same – stats. Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez could be used for the Evolution, and he started as a 72-rated non-rare silver card, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool's 87-rated star – was another option. Despite the 15 ratings between the players, they both end up with 89 Dribbling, 88 Defending and 87 Physicality. In theory, they should both play similarly.

Cost of Evolutions

It varies depending on the Evolution

Evolutions are split up into two brackets in EAFC 25 — the free options and the paid-for options. As with almost everything in life, the best options have to be paid for, but you can still get a plethora of world-class Evolutions without paying a penny. The 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution, released in February 2025, which allowed you to create a 90-rated superstar defensive midfielder, could be unlocked without spending anything.

However, the 'Just Like Jamie' Evolution, released during the same period, cost either 75k Coins or 600 EAFC Points. With any paid Evolution, you are given the opportunity to buy it with either Coins or EAFC Points. It means they are still accessible for people completing a 'Road to Glory' — an Ultimate Save journey where you never spend real-life money.

Cosmetic Evolutions

They have no impact on in-game performance

This was a new feature for EAFC 25, but you can complete Evolutions which are purely cosmetic. This means it has no impact on their in-game performance, and it simply makes their Ultimate Team card design look sleek and fancy. Since the start of EAFC 25, you have been able to change the colour of player items, add animations and badges (such as a club top goalscorer badge) or even sound effects.

They are accessible through the main Evolutions page and can be activated like any other Evolution. They also follow the same purchase options; they can be obtained with either Ultimate Team Coins, EAFC Points or by earning objectives and rewards.

Best Tips For Completing Evolutions

Always consider those with the best PlayStyles

Completing Evolutions doesn't have to be complicated; the process — and idea — behind them is simple, as it allows you to quickly make lower-rated players world-class. They will eventually be able to compete against the world's best players, despite the significant gap early on.

There are several tips which should be taken into consideration, though. Firstly, you should prioritise players with 'high potential'. While improving a high-rated player sounds great, you will probably be able to pick up a better lower-rated card as they have more room to grow. This is because of the introduction of stat limits this year.

As with any player in Ultimate Team as well, you should consider their chemistry links. The idea of making an unknown Swedish player sounds great, but if they don't link to anyone overpowered, they will have to play with zero chemistry. That doesn't help them individually or the entire team.

Finally, PlayStyles play a massive role in EAFC 25. We have outlined the nine best PlayStyles in the game and they instantly showcase the difference between a talented player and a world-class star. They give extra boosts, allowing them to shine across the pitch.

Several Evolutions offer PlayStyle+ at the end of each specific journey, and knowing which ones are the best for each position is crucial. For example, for attackers, there are two main PlayStyle+ to consider — Finesse Shot and Technical. However, in the defensive third, you should always look to improve players who have the Jockey PlayStyle+. This allows them to defend brilliantly, and that's crucial as you look to win matches on a regular basis in Champions and Rivals. EAFC 25 can be made far easier if you are sensible with your Evolution picks.