Fantasy FC was released in February 2025 in EA Sports FC 25 — and it is still running. Players in real life can affect their ratings in the game. They can earn upgrades for general output like goals and clean sheets, whilst more detailed analysis on their discipline can also lead to improvements.

The better they and their club play week-in and week-out, the better upgrades they’ll receive in Ultimate Team. Throughout the promo, EA Sports released a plethora of world-class players. Some were released in Team One and Two, whilst others came from objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best Fantasy FC cards in the game at the moment, with some holding a hefty price tag. Current players and Heroes were released, so this list provides a mixture of both. It's important to remember that their ratings — and stats — could eventually improve.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

Best Fantasy FC Cards in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club/League Nationality Rating Price 1. Blaise Matuidi Ligue 1 France 94 4.0m 2. Heung-min Son Tottenham South Korea 93 5.7m 3. Eden Hazard La Liga Belgium 93 3.9m 4. Marcus Rashford Aston Villa England 93 4.7m 5. Maicon Serie A Brazil 92 0 (via Fantasy League) 6. Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid France 93 2.6m 7. Ze Roberto Bundesliga Brazil 93 2.9m 8. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 93 3.8m 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia 94 2.1m

9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia

Paris Saint-Germain have always been known for having at least one superstar. A few seasons back, they had Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, arguably three of the greatest players of all time, in the same attacking third, but since the trio departed, PSG have needed to fill a void.

This is where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped in, with the Georgian superstar, alongside Ousmane Dembele, seen as the face of football in Paris now. He has an incredible Fantasy FC card which can be picked up for a staggering price of 2.1m, but – when he has two PlayStyle+, Finesse Shot and Trickster – it's easy to see why.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 89 Positions LW/LM/RW Dribbling 94 Pace 94 Defending 51 Shooting 89 Physicality 83

8 Rodrygo

Real Madrid and Brazil

Rodrygo is one of the most 'meta' wingers available in EAFC 25, so what's better than an already 'meta' winger? A player who takes that to the next level. That's what this Fantasy FC card does for Rodrygo, with the Brazilian, who plays for the 15-time Champions League winners, possessing some world-class qualities.

The 93-rated card can be picked up for 3.8m, and his versatility – allowing him to play on the right flank or up front – can't be understated. With two PlayStyle+, Finesse Shot and Quick Step, the winger has no clear flaws, but that's hardly surprising when you consider his price tag.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 90 Positions RW/RM/ST Dribbling 94 Pace 95 Defending 38 Shooting 90 Physicality 74

7 Ze Roberto

Bundesliga and Brazil

If you could use three words to describe Ze Roberto at the peak of his career, they would be 'electric', 'fast' and 'frightening'. His remarkable skill helped Bayer Leverkusen reach the Champions League final in 2002, whilst they also came close to domestic glory.

Capable of acting as a live wire on the ball, Ze Roberto has impressed in EAFC 25 as well — and now he has a Fantasy FC card. The Bundesliga Hero is available for the price of 2.9m, whilst he has two PlayStyle+, Technical and Incisive Pass. His ability to play in four different positions can't be ignored either.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 93 Positions LM/LB/CM/LW Dribbling 95 Pace 93 Defending 85 Shooting 90 Physicality 88

6 Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid and France

Real Madrid always seem to be the team to beat in the Champions League each year. It's why they are 15-time winners in the competition, with Carlo Ancelotti's side seemingly knowing how to click in the latter stages of the competition, Aurelien Tchouameni has played his part in that in recent years, and there's no doubt that he's 'meta' in EAFC 25 as well.

