Summary
- Fantasy FC cards upgrade based on real-life player performance.
- Heroes Blaise Matuidi and Eden Hazard are considered 'meta'.
- Normal players Heung-min Son and Marcus Rashford also have world-class, yet expensive, cards.
Fantasy FC was released in February 2025 in EA Sports FC 25 — and it is still running. Players in real life can affect their ratings in the game. They can earn upgrades for general output like goals and clean sheets, whilst more detailed analysis on their discipline can also lead to improvements.
The better they and their club play week-in and week-out, the better upgrades they’ll receive in Ultimate Team. Throughout the promo, EA Sports released a plethora of world-class players. Some were released in Team One and Two, whilst others came from objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best Fantasy FC cards in the game at the moment, with some holding a hefty price tag. Current players and Heroes were released, so this list provides a mixture of both. It's important to remember that their ratings — and stats — could eventually improve.
Ranking Factors
- Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.
- Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.
- PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.
|
Best Fantasy FC Cards in EAFC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club/League
|
Nationality
|
Rating
|
Price
|
1.
|
Blaise Matuidi
|
Ligue 1
|
France
|
94
|
4.0m
|
2.
|
Heung-min Son
|
Tottenham
|
South Korea
|
93
|
5.7m
|
3.
|
Eden Hazard
|
La Liga
|
Belgium
|
93
|
3.9m
|
4.
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Aston Villa
|
England
|
93
|
4.7m
|
5.
|
Maicon
|
Serie A
|
Brazil
|
92
|
0 (via Fantasy League)
|
6.
|
Aurelien Tchouameni
|
Real Madrid
|
France
|
93
|
2.6m
|
7.
|
Ze Roberto
|
Bundesliga
|
Brazil
|
93
|
2.9m
|
8.
|
Rodrygo
|
Real Madrid
|
Brazil
|
93
|
3.8m
|
9.
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Georgia
|
94
|
2.1m
9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia
Paris Saint-Germain have always been known for having at least one superstar. A few seasons back, they had Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, arguably three of the greatest players of all time, in the same attacking third, but since the trio departed, PSG have needed to fill a void.
This is where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped in, with the Georgian superstar, alongside Ousmane Dembele, seen as the face of football in Paris now. He has an incredible Fantasy FC card which can be picked up for a staggering price of 2.1m, but – when he has two PlayStyle+, Finesse Shot and Trickster – it's easy to see why.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
94
|
Passing
|
89
|
Positions
|
LW/LM/RW
|
Dribbling
|
94
|
Pace
|
94
|
Defending
|
51
|
Shooting
|
89
|
Physicality
|
83
8 Rodrygo
Real Madrid and Brazil
Rodrygo is one of the most 'meta' wingers available in EAFC 25, so what's better than an already 'meta' winger? A player who takes that to the next level. That's what this Fantasy FC card does for Rodrygo, with the Brazilian, who plays for the 15-time Champions League winners, possessing some world-class qualities.
The 93-rated card can be picked up for 3.8m, and his versatility – allowing him to play on the right flank or up front – can't be understated. With two PlayStyle+, Finesse Shot and Quick Step, the winger has no clear flaws, but that's hardly surprising when you consider his price tag.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
93
|
Passing
|
90
|
Positions
|
RW/RM/ST
|
Dribbling
|
94
|
Pace
|
95
|
Defending
|
38
|
Shooting
|
90
|
Physicality
|
74
7 Ze Roberto
Bundesliga and Brazil
If you could use three words to describe Ze Roberto at the peak of his career, they would be 'electric', 'fast' and 'frightening'. His remarkable skill helped Bayer Leverkusen reach the Champions League final in 2002, whilst they also came close to domestic glory.
Capable of acting as a live wire on the ball, Ze Roberto has impressed in EAFC 25 as well — and now he has a Fantasy FC card. The Bundesliga Hero is available for the price of 2.9m, whilst he has two PlayStyle+, Technical and Incisive Pass. His ability to play in four different positions can't be ignored either.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
93
|
Passing
|
93
|
Positions
|
LM/LB/CM/LW
|
Dribbling
|
95
|
Pace
|
93
|
Defending
|
85
|
Shooting
|
90
|
Physicality
|
88
6 Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid and France
Real Madrid always seem to be the team to beat in the Champions League each year. It's why they are 15-time winners in the competition, with Carlo Ancelotti's side seemingly knowing how to click in the latter stages of the competition, Aurelien Tchouameni has played his part in that in recent years, and there's no doubt that he's 'meta' in EAFC 25 as well.
While his base version was great, his Fantasy FC card is even better. The Frenchman is a centre-back, but