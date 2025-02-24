Summary You can play 36 matches in Fantasy FC League and need 30 wins to pick up every reward.

Rewards are available every two wins.

Special cards, including Martin Odegaard and Maicon, can be secured.

Fantasy FC is the latest promo to arrive to the world of EA Sports FC 25. It follows on from the success of Team of the Year (TOTY), Future Stars and Grassroot Greats, with EA Sports now revealing one of the most exciting and eagerly-anticipated sections of the promo — Fantasy FC League.

While the promo sees a player's performance in real-world matches lead to rating boosts if they impress under metrics such as goals and clean sheets, this league allows you to pick up three Fantasy FC players, all of whom can fit seamlessly into your squad considering their talent.

We have revealed everything you need to know about Fantasy FC League, including its schedule, format, squad restrictions and rewards. This is a great opportunity to pick up a plethora of world-class rewards, and you might even get lucky with the packs, but this will be far from easy. The world of EAFC 25 is all competing for glory — and that always ends in chaos and frustration for most.

Fantasy FC League Schedule

The promo ends on March 7th

Fantasy FC kickstarted on Friday, 21st February, with every player in 'Team One' revealed. Some of the world's best players were given frighteningly good upgrades, and they also outlined their plans for Fantasy FC League, giving players a few days to try and build the best team possible.

As Fantasy FC League is a new live Ultimate Team limited-entry friendly, there is a set schedule to follow. You can only play 36 matches in the competition and you require 30 wins to pick up every reward possible. Rewards are secured every two wins, giving you an incentive to keep playing.

The schedule is staggered with three releases. The first 12 entries into the friendly were given out on Sunday, 23rd February and the next 12 will be available from Thursday, 27th February. If you play them as quickly as possible, you will be able to pick up every reward from Monday, 3rd March, which is when the third — and final — set of entries are released. The competition ends on Friday, 7th March alongside the whole Fantasy FC promo.

Fantasy FC League Squad Requirements

Gamers are limited massively

However, unlike in Champions, you are restricted to what team you can build. This was likely done by EA Sports to try and make it an even playing field, however, there's no doubt that there are still some of the greatest footballers of all time who can be used. Evolutions, allowing you to upgrade lower-rated cards, might be particularly useful here as well. We have outlined the full squad requirements below.

Squad Requirements 91 and Higher Overall Players Max 0 89 and Higher Overall Players Max 1 87 and Higher Overall Players Max 3 Team Overall Rating Max 84 Players From the Same League Max 3 Bronze Players Max 0

Some gamers will naturally struggle to build a team meeting all of these requirements, especially if they don't have much money in the bank, but – thankfully – Twitter, formerly X, account EAFC 25 News has revealed that the best possible team you can use in the mode involves one 90-rated player, two 88-rated players and eight 86-rated players in the starting 11. The bench will also have two 86-rated players on it alongside five 65-rated footballers.

Fantasy FC League Rewards

There's 16 rewards up for grabs