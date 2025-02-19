Summary Fantasy FC in EA Sports FC 25 is expected to be a live promo with player upgrades based on real-life performances.

It has been leaked that it will be released this Friday.

In EAFC 24, the promo had countless SBCs and even free packs.

The promos in EA Sports FC 25 are coming thick and fast. It's not that long since everyone was fixated on Team of the Year (TOTY) as Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were given world-class upgrades. Then Future Stars and Grassroots Greats came along. This saw the return of Diego Maradona to the game, with the Argentine available in packs as one of the best special cards, but also as an Evolution.

However, this Friday, it is time for Fantasy FC. The name debuted in FIFA 23—via two teams—and it is expected to be a live promo where players can earn a plethora of stats and rating upgrades based on real-life performances. This means that player prices will change consistently.

In EAFC 24, Fantasy FC Heroes were eligible for two upgrades based on team performances, while regular Fantasy FC players could earn up to four upgrades. With this in mind, we have decided to reveal everything we know so far about the promo — and what could happen as well.

It's just around the corner

Fantasy FC in EAFC 24

Fantasy FC in EAFC 25 will be released at 6PM GMT/ 1PM EST/ 10AM PST/ on Friday, February 21st. Every promo is always released at this time — and this will follow Grassroot Greats which have been in packs the week prior. It is unconfirmed how long Fantasy FC will be around for, but – going by last year – it could be two weeks.

If this was the case, 'Team 2' would enter packs and 'Team 1' would leave them after a week, before the whole promo ends on Friday, March 7th. The idea that it will be two weeks is backed up by the Season Four Weekly Play Completionist Objective. The objective has given players a guaranteed promo pack featuring a player from the active promo — and the next two weeks of rewards feature Fantasy FC guaranteed packs.

Potential Fantasy FC Content

It was an incredibly fun promo in EAFC 24

While nothing is confirmed about what content will be released for Fantasy FC, content from EAFC 24 paints a promising potential picture. That year, David Ginola, Fridolina Rolfo, Timo Werner and Ricardo Carvalho all had exciting and unique Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Elsewhere, there were Daily Player SBCS, free packs (something normally unheard of in EAFC), Exchange SBCs, a TOTY Icon Casino, Hero Evolution and a Fantasy Cup. Presuming this lasts two weeks, you will have countless things to do and complete, even if the gameplay can be slightly frustrating in the most competitive matches.

This is before you even consider that some of the best players in the world were picked to be in the Fantasy FC team in packs. Antoine Griezmann, Ferland Mendy, Jack Grealish and Marquinhos were all included — and you can expect something similar this time.

According to leaker Donk on X, formerly Twitter, the promo will also include Heroes. This could tie in with legendary former Roma trio Seydou Doumbia, Gervinho and Víctor Ibarbo. They have been teased to return to the game as Heroes, and Fantasy FC could be when they are released. The card design has also been leaked for the Fantasy Friday promo. While it is nothing crazy, it continues the stunning and slick designs used throughout the game so far. We have showcased it below.