Summary Fantasy FC Team Two has been leaked by Fut Sherrif on X.

Premier League January signings Marcus Rashford and Mathys Tel are set to be included.

Seven Heroes, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, will also feature.

The Fantasy FC Team Two has been leaked ahead of its EA Sports FC 25 release on Friday, February 28th. This will be the second instalment of Fantasy FC, with the first team – released on Friday, February 21st – unveiling a host of world-class players, including Heung-Min Son and Eden Hazard.

Fantasy FC first debuted in FIFA 23—via two teams—and it is based on real-life performances where players can earn a plethora of stats and rating upgrades. This means that player prices will change consistently, whilst several already great cards can become world-class.

We have outlined every player set to be involved in Team Two according to leaker Fut Sherrif on X, formerly Twitter. Alphonso Davies, Jamie Carragher and Darwin Nunez are set to feature, whilst Marcus Rashford is going to receive his first special card since joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United.

Fantasy FC Team Two Leaked

Marcus Rashford is set to be included

14 current players are going to receive Fantasy FC cards in Team Two. The most 'meta' players will be the likes of Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Aston Villa's Rashford, whilst Tottenham's Mathys Tel – who also joined in January – and Barcelona's Keira Walsh could offer cheaper options. Bayern's Davies has not received a special card since the Track Stars promo in the middle of November, and it seems all but guaranteed that this version will be one of the best left-backs in the game.

Seven Heroes will be included as well, stretching from the likes of 'meta' Ze Roberto and Robbie Keane to Jari Litmanen and Fara Williams. There are set to be options for everyone at every budget as Fantasy FC continues to be an impressive and entertaining promo. However, it is worth noting that Fut Sherrif's ratings and stats are predictions as that information has yet to be leaked.

As outlined above, current players can receive upgrades if they win two of their next four matches, their club scores 10 goals in those games, they pick up a goal or an assist (defenders and goalkeepers must get a clean sheet instead) and if they don't receive a yellow or red card during that period.

Additional upgrades can be secured if they win the title or their main domestic cup. Heroes can be upgraded in a similar fashion, but they – understandably – can not receive upgrades for individually scoring goals or keeping clean sheets, as they are no longer playing professionally.