Summary Fantasy FC in EA Sports FC 25 offers player upgrades based on real-life performances.

The first weekend of football since the promo already unlocked some upgrades.

Heung-Min Son, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Oihan Sancet are all on the right path.

Fantasy FC is here in EA Sports FC 25. The content in one of the world's best games continues to come thick and fast after the success of Team of the Year (TOTY), Future Stars and Grassroot Greats. EA Sports are doing all they can to keep the community happy.

Called Fantasy FC, the promo first debuted in FIFA 23—via two teams—and it is based on real-life performances where players can earn a plethora of stats and rating upgrades. This means that player prices will change consistently, whilst several already great cards can become world-class.

After the first weekend of action since Fantasy FC began, we have kickstarted our tracker to help you get an understanding of which players are close to upgrades. This will be continually updated throughout the season as players look to receive further improvements.

Fantasy FC Player Tracker

There are 20 normal Fantasy FC cards currently in EAFC 25, 13 of whom are attackers/midfielders, whilst seven sit in the defensive third. They can also receive impress upgrades if they — and their teams – perform in real life over the next few weeks. We have outlined the full potential upgrade path below.

One goal/assist (attackers and midfielders) or one clean sheet (defenders and goalkeepers) in their next four games: +1 PlayStyle Plus (maximum two) and +1 PlayStyle

+1 PlayStyle Plus (maximum two) and +1 PlayStyle Their club wins two of the next four league games: +1 OVR and +1 Role++

+1 OVR and +1 Role++ They avoid a yellow/red card in their next four games: +1 OVR and five-star skill moves or five-star weak foot

+1 OVR and five-star skill moves or five-star weak foot Their club scores 10 goals in the next four games: One face stat upgraded to 99

One face stat upgraded to 99 Their club wins the main domestic cup: +1 PlayStyle+ (maximum three) and/or one face stat upgraded to 99

+1 PlayStyle+ (maximum three) and/or one face stat upgraded to 99 Their club wins domestic league: +1 PlayStyle+ (maximum three) and/or +1 OVR

All of them could receive some superb upgrades, and – due to this – we have outlined the full trackers below, starting with the attackers/midfielders version. This will be updated each week once each round of matches around Europe has been completed until upgrades are no longer possible in EAFC 25.

Fantasy FC Attackers/Midfielders Tracker Player Club League Games Played Wins Goals/Assist Avoid Yellow/Red Card Team Goals Scored Win Domestic League Win Domestic Cup Heung Min-Son Tottenham 1/4 1/2 1/1 On course to complete 4/10 N/A N/A Omar Marmoush Manchester City 1/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 N/A N/A Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain 1/4 1/2 1/1 On course to complete 3/10 N/A N/A Crystal Dunn Paris Saint-Germain Women 0/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 N/A N/A Donyell Malen Aston Villa 1/4 1/2 0/1 On course to complete 2/10 N/A N/A Joao Felix AC Milan 1/4 0/2 1/1 On course to complete 1/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Rinsola Babajide Tenerife Women 0/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Viktor Tsygankov Girona 1/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Phillip Billing Napoli 1/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 1/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Carney Chukwuemeka Borussia Dortmund 1/4 1/2 0/1 On course to complete 6/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Oihan Sancet Athletic Bilbao 1/4 1/2 1/1 On course to complete 7/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Emiliano Buendia Bayer Leverkusen 1/4 1/2 0/1 On course to complete 2/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Kerolin Nicoli Manchester City Women 0/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A

Alongside this, defenders and goalkeepers can also receive upgrades as they look for clean sheets instead of goals/assists. This is slightly harder for them to achieve all the upgrades — clean sheets are all about the team, after all — but there is still hope for them.

Fantasy FC Defenders/Goalkeepers Tracker Player Club League Games Played Wins Clean Sheet Avoid Yellow/Red Card Team Goals Scored Win Domestic League Win Domestic Cup Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid 1/4 1/2 1/1 On course to complete 2/10 N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Ridle Baku RB Leipzig 1/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 2/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Celina Ould Hocine Paris FC 0/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Alexsandro Lille 1/4 1/2 0/1 Incomplete 2/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Djorde Petrovic Strasbourg 1/4 0/2 1/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Moises Caicedo Chelsea 1/4 0/2 1/1 Incomplete 0/10 N/A ​​​​​​​N/A Ismael Bennacer Marseille 1/4 0/2 0/1 On course to complete 0/10 ​​​​​​​N/A ​​​​​​​N/A

Fantasy FC Hero Tracker

However, alongside standard Fantasy FC players, there are also Heroes included in this promo. They were world-class during their playing days and their Fantasy FC cards are based on some of the main clubs they played for during their career. We have outlined the full potential upgrade path below.

Their club wins two of their next four league games: +1 OVR and +1 Role++

+1 OVR and +1 Role++ Their club scores 10 goals in the next four games: One face stat upgraded to 99

One face stat upgraded to 99 Their club wins the main domestic cup: +1 PlayStyle+ (up to three in total) and/or one face stat upgraded to 99

+1 PlayStyle+ (up to three in total) and/or one face stat upgraded to 99 Their club wins domestic league: +1 PlayStyle+ (up to three in total) and/or +1 OVR

They could receive some superb upgrades, and – due to this – we have outlined the full Heroes tracker below. This will be updated each week once each round of matches around Europe has been completed until upgrades are no longer possible in EAFC 25.