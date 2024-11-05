Key Takeaways

  • Pace is crucial for center-backs in EAFC 25, especially if you play a high line.
  • Tottenham's Micky van de Ven and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix feature.
  • However, neither of them are close to the quickest, who has 93 pace in EAFC 25.

In EA Sports FC 25, pace is unsurprisingly crucial. It's been the case ever since the EA franchise became popular, with it becoming all but impossible to succeed if you have slow horses in the races. This is particularly true in your backline, especially if you have an aggressive style of play.

Centre-backs are the foundations of your system, not only providing defensive security, but also regularly kickstarting attacks. In a high line, it's their job to track back and clear the ball, which is only possible if they are quick and decisive. Incredibly, it's a talent in itself.

Ranked purely on their overall pace, we have listed the nine fastest gold centre-backs in EA Sports FC 25. It means any icons or special cards have not been included, otherwise, it would be impossible to keep this list up to date. Some of these stars will be nearly impossible to beat in a head-to-head race. There are a few bronze and silver cards who are quick as well, but we have limited it to higher-rated players, as they are most likely to be used.

Quickest Centre-Backs in EA Sports FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Overall Rating

Pace

1.

Jeremiah St Juste

Sporting Lisbon

Netherlands

77

93

2.

Jayden Oosterwolde

Fenerbahce

Netherlands

75

89

3.

Micky van de Ven

Tottenham

Netherlands

82

88

4.

Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace

France

76

88

5.

Jawad El Yamiq
Al Wehda

Morocco

75

86

6.

Eder Militao

Real Madrid

Brazil

85

85

7.

Saul Coco

Torino

Equatorial Guinea

75

85

8.

Roger Ibanez

Al Ahli

Brazil

80

85

9.

Jules Kounde

Barcelona

France

85

84
9 Jules Kounde - 84 Pace

Barcelona and France

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Jules Kounde is naturally at right-back, but – with the ability to play centrally as well – the Frenchman features on this list. Now at Barcelona, Kounde is the joint highest-rated player on this ranking. He's excelled in Spain for years now, and this has translated to EAFC 25.

With his blistering pace, he will be able to catch anyone up in a high line. This is coupled with his ability to defend emphatically and also drive forward if the opportunity presents itself. The only downside for the Frenchman is his lack of height, but there's far bigger issues to have.

Stats

Overall Rating

85

Passing

70

Position

RB/CB

Dribbling

75

Pace

84

Defending

86

Shooting

45

Physicality

80

8 Roger Ibanez - 85 Pace

Al Ahli and Brazil

Roger Ibanez

Formerly of Roma, Roger Ibanez made a money-focused move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023. Although he is not one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, the Brazilian is still earning significantly more than he did in Italy. It's hard to judge him for the move.

Despite moving to a significantly weaker league, Ibanez remains a promising card to use on EAFC 25. His 85 pace naturally stands out, but his defending and physicality is also impressive for a budget choice. There are a plethora of options to link to in the league as well, making Ibanez seem far more appealing.

Stats

Overall Rating

80

Passing

45

Position

CB

Dribbling

60

Pace

85

Defending

81

Shooting

32

Physicality

82

7 Saul Coco - 85 Pace

Torino and Equatorial Guinea

Saul Coco

From one star who left Serie A to one who remains there. Saul Coco is definitely not one of the most well-known names in football, but he is now impressing in Italy. He moved to Torino from Las Palmas in the summer of 2024, quickly becoming a key player.

In EAFC 25, he has 85 pace, just like Ibanez, but that is where his talents end. His defensive and physical stats are not the most impressive, whilst he also doesn't have the versatility to play elsewhere in the defensive line. The Equatorial Guinea international athlete is one most likely to avoid.

Stats

Overall Rating

75

Passing

58

Position

CB

Dribbling

60

Pace

85

Defending

76

Shooting

56

Physicality

78
6 Eder Militao - 85 Pace

Real Madrid and Brazil

Eder Militao

One of the best defenders in the world. Eder Militao doesn't need an introduction anymore. He's dominated the scene with Real Madrid – one of the most successful teams of all time – ever since he joined from Porto. The Brazilian has absolutely everything needed, so it's easy to see why he's a fan favourite.

In EAFC 25, he is not only quick, but he is also well-rounded. His defensive stats are superb; he can pick a pass forward, and he also feels comfortable on the ball. It's why he's seen by some as one of the most meta centre-backs at the game, but that comes at a cost. The Brazilian is currently worth 25k, far more than everyone else on this list.

Stats

Overall Rating

85

Passing

69

Position

CB

Dribbling

71

Pace

85

Defending

85

Shooting

50

Physicality

82

5 Jawad El Yamiq - 86 Pace

Al Wehda and Morocco

Jawad El Yamiq

While Eder Militao is known as one of the world's best defensive units, Jawad El Yamiq is not. In truth, he's not very well-known in the upper echelons of the sport, but no one can fault his pace. The Moroccans moved from Real Valladolid to Al Wehda in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

He's played inconsistently for them ever since, making a handsome wage in a newly-formed footballing powerhouse. Although he might be quick in EAFC 25, that's where the positives end. With 75 defending and just 63 dribbling, it's unlikely you'll be using him anytime soon.

Stats

Overall Rating

75

Passing

53

Position

CB

Dribbling

63

Pace

86

Defending

75

Shooting

50

Physicality

80

4 Maxence Lacroix - 88 Pace

Crystal Palace and France

Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix has always been seen as a 'cheap beast' in every EAFC game. It's the easiest way to put it — and it arguably made him well-known before he burst onto the scene. He's always been quick, allowing him to feature in a high line and regularly catch up to the best attackers in the world.

However, after a move to Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg in the summer, he is now one of the best options in the Premier League. The Frenchman might be significantly worse than other options in the league, but his cheap price tag means you can afford him immediately.

Stats

Overall Rating

76

Passing

55

Position

CB

Dribbling

67

Pace

88

Defending

76

Shooting

41

Physicality

77

3 Micky van de Ven - 88 Pace

Tottenham and The Netherlands

Micky van de Ven has transformed Tottenham Hotspur's defence. Arriving in the summer of 2023, his pace has proved crucial to Ange Postecoglou's aggressive system. It's been replicated in EAFC 25, so if you want to play a high-pressing system, Van de Ven will be crucial for you.

He has everything you need in a meta centre-back, with his pace complimented by his defensive and physical stats. He's also capable of going on a driving run forward, just like he did away to Manchester United, if you want to be bold and chaotic in EAFC 25.

Stats

Overall Rating

82

Passing

64

Position

CB

Dribbling

71

Pace

88

Defending

83

Shooting

47

Physicality

81

2 Jayden Oosterwolde - 89 Pace

Fenerbahce and The Netherlands

Oosterwolde

The Netherlands is home to the three quickest gold centre-backs in EAFC 25. Whatever the nation is doing to nurture youngsters, they're clearly doing something right — or there's something in the air making everyone thrive in the small European nation.

Jayden Oosterwolde occupies second place, with the left-back, who can also play in the middle, having 89 pace. Now at Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, he has consistently shown that his recovery speed is crucial to them. It's unlikely he will be used by gamers in EAFC 25 due to not having links to other world-class players, but you can't doubt his pace.

Stats

Overall Rating

75

Passing

61

Position

LB/CB

Dribbling

72

Pace

89

Defending

72

Shooting

42

Physicality

80
1 Jeremiah St Juste - 93 Pace

Sporting Lisbon and The Netherlands

Jeremiah St Juste

Finally, Jeremiah St Juste has been ranked as the quickest gold centre-back in EA Sports FC 25. It's not even a competition, either, the well-known Dutchman is comfortably in first place. With 93 pace, he has no battle, as he continues to excel for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

St Juste has always featured on lists like this in previous games, and – this year – he can also play at right-back. It means if you want to convert to a three-at-the-back in possession, the pacey defender might be the best option out there. The only downside is limited links to other stars in Europe.

Stats

Overall Rating

77

Passing

66

Position

CB/RB

Dribbling

77

Pace

93

Defending

78

Shooting

58

Physicality

73