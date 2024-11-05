Key Takeaways Pace is crucial for center-backs in EAFC 25, especially if you play a high line.

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix feature.

However, neither of them are close to the quickest, who has 93 pace in EAFC 25.

In EA Sports FC 25, pace is unsurprisingly crucial. It's been the case ever since the EA franchise became popular, with it becoming all but impossible to succeed if you have slow horses in the races. This is particularly true in your backline, especially if you have an aggressive style of play.

Centre-backs are the foundations of your system, not only providing defensive security, but also regularly kickstarting attacks. In a high line, it's their job to track back and clear the ball, which is only possible if they are quick and decisive. Incredibly, it's a talent in itself.

Ranked purely on their overall pace, we have listed the nine fastest gold centre-backs in EA Sports FC 25. It means any icons or special cards have not been included, otherwise, it would be impossible to keep this list up to date. Some of these stars will be nearly impossible to beat in a head-to-head race. There are a few bronze and silver cards who are quick as well, but we have limited it to higher-rated players, as they are most likely to be used.

Quickest Centre-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Overall Rating Pace 1. Jeremiah St Juste Sporting Lisbon Netherlands 77 93 2. Jayden Oosterwolde Fenerbahce Netherlands 75 89 3. Micky van de Ven Tottenham Netherlands 82 88 4. Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace France 76 88 5. Jawad El Yamiq Al Wehda Morocco 75 86 6. Eder Militao Real Madrid Brazil 85 85 7. Saul Coco Torino Equatorial Guinea 75 85 8. Roger Ibanez Al Ahli Brazil 80 85 9. Jules Kounde Barcelona France 85 84

9 Jules Kounde - 84 Pace

Barcelona and France

Jules Kounde is naturally at right-back, but – with the ability to play centrally as well – the Frenchman features on this list. Now at Barcelona, Kounde is the joint highest-rated player on this ranking. He's excelled in Spain for years now, and this has translated to EAFC 25.

With his blistering pace, he will be able to catch anyone up in a high line. This is coupled with his ability to defend emphatically and also drive forward if the opportunity presents itself. The only downside for the Frenchman is his lack of height, but there's far bigger issues to have.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 70 Position RB/CB Dribbling 75 Pace 84 Defending 86 Shooting 45 Physicality 80

8 Roger Ibanez - 85 Pace

Al Ahli and Brazil

Formerly of Roma, Roger Ibanez made a money-focused move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023. Although he is not one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, the Brazilian is still earning significantly more than he did in Italy. It's hard to judge him for the move.

Despite moving to a significantly weaker league, Ibanez remains a promising card to use on EAFC 25. His 85 pace naturally stands out, but his defending and physicality is also impressive for a budget choice. There are a plethora of options to link to in the league as well, making Ibanez seem far more appealing.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 45 Position CB Dribbling 60 Pace 85 Defending 81 Shooting 32 Physicality 82

7 Saul Coco - 85 Pace

Torino and Equatorial Guinea

From one star who left Serie A to one who remains there. Saul Coco is definitely not one of the most well-known names in football, but he is now impressing in Italy. He moved to Torino from Las Palmas in the summer of 2024, quickly becoming a key player.

In EAFC 25, he has 85 pace, just like Ibanez, but that is where his talents end. His defensive and physical stats are not the most impressive, whilst he also doesn't have the versatility to play elsewhere in the defensive line. The Equatorial Guinea international athlete is one most likely to avoid.

Stats Overall Rating 75 Passing 58 Position CB Dribbling 60 Pace 85 Defending 76 Shooting 56 Physicality 78

6 Eder Militao - 85 Pace

Real Madrid and Brazil

One of the best defenders in the world. Eder Militao doesn't need an introduction anymore. He's dominated the scene with Real Madrid – one of the most successful teams of all time – ever since he joined from Porto. The Brazilian has absolutely everything needed, so it's easy to see why he's a fan favourite.

In EAFC 25, he is not only quick, but he is also well-rounded. His defensive stats are superb; he can pick a pass forward, and he also feels comfortable on the ball. It's why he's seen by some as one of the most meta centre-backs at the game, but that comes at a cost. The Brazilian is currently worth 25k, far more than everyone else on this list.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 69 Position CB Dribbling 71 Pace 85 Defending 85 Shooting 50 Physicality 82

5 Jawad El Yamiq - 86 Pace

Al Wehda and Morocco

While Eder Militao is known as one of the world's best defensive units, Jawad El Yamiq is not. In truth, he's not very well-known in the upper echelons of the sport, but no one can fault his pace. The Moroccans moved from Real Valladolid to Al Wehda in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

He's played inconsistently for them ever since, making a handsome wage in a newly-formed footballing powerhouse. Although he might be quick in EAFC 25, that's where the positives end. With 75 defending and just 63 dribbling, it's unlikely you'll be using him anytime soon.

Stats Overall Rating 75 Passing 53 Position CB Dribbling 63 Pace 86 Defending 75 Shooting 50 Physicality 80

4 Maxence Lacroix - 88 Pace

Crystal Palace and France

Maxence Lacroix has always been seen as a 'cheap beast' in every EAFC game. It's the easiest way to put it — and it arguably made him well-known before he burst onto the scene. He's always been quick, allowing him to feature in a high line and regularly catch up to the best attackers in the world.

However, after a move to Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg in the summer, he is now one of the best options in the Premier League. The Frenchman might be significantly worse than other options in the league, but his cheap price tag means you can afford him immediately.

Stats Overall Rating 76 Passing 55 Position CB Dribbling 67 Pace 88 Defending 76 Shooting 41 Physicality 77

3 Micky van de Ven - 88 Pace

Tottenham and The Netherlands

Micky van de Ven has transformed Tottenham Hotspur's defence. Arriving in the summer of 2023, his pace has proved crucial to Ange Postecoglou's aggressive system. It's been replicated in EAFC 25, so if you want to play a high-pressing system, Van de Ven will be crucial for you.

He has everything you need in a meta centre-back, with his pace complimented by his defensive and physical stats. He's also capable of going on a driving run forward, just like he did away to Manchester United, if you want to be bold and chaotic in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 64 Position CB Dribbling 71 Pace 88 Defending 83 Shooting 47 Physicality 81

2 Jayden Oosterwolde - 89 Pace

Fenerbahce and The Netherlands

The Netherlands is home to the three quickest gold centre-backs in EAFC 25. Whatever the nation is doing to nurture youngsters, they're clearly doing something right — or there's something in the air making everyone thrive in the small European nation.

Jayden Oosterwolde occupies second place, with the left-back, who can also play in the middle, having 89 pace. Now at Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, he has consistently shown that his recovery speed is crucial to them. It's unlikely he will be used by gamers in EAFC 25 due to not having links to other world-class players, but you can't doubt his pace.

Stats Overall Rating 75 Passing 61 Position LB/CB Dribbling 72 Pace 89 Defending 72 Shooting 42 Physicality 80

1 Jeremiah St Juste - 93 Pace

Sporting Lisbon and The Netherlands

Finally, Jeremiah St Juste has been ranked as the quickest gold centre-back in EA Sports FC 25. It's not even a competition, either, the well-known Dutchman is comfortably in first place. With 93 pace, he has no battle, as he continues to excel for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

St Juste has always featured on lists like this in previous games, and – this year – he can also play at right-back. It means if you want to convert to a three-at-the-back in possession, the pacey defender might be the best option out there. The only downside is limited links to other stars in Europe.