  • Pace is key in EAFC 25, with the quickest players in the game having a natural advantage.
  • Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25 with 94 pace.
  • Alphonso Davies and Karim Adeyemi remain near the top of the list, but both have been trumped by a legendary Frenchman.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. It's been the case ever since it was announced up until release day, with fans around the world wanting to start their Ultimate Team journey as quickly as possible. The challenge that comes with it will only add to the excitement.

Every year on EA football games, pace is key. Using a slow footballer puts you in a precarious position, with your opposition able to comfortably race around you as if you were not even there. When defending and attacking, it is one of the most important elements to look for when purchasing a player.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine quickest players in EAFC 25. With the stats coming directly from EA's rankings, they clearly show who you should be thinking about purchasing this year if you want to win as many matches as possible in a fiercely competitive industry.

Quickest Players in EAFC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Position

Pace

1.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

France

ST

97

2.

Karim Adeyemi

Dortmund

Germany

LM

96

3=

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

Canada

LB

95

3=

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Brazil

LW

3=

Moussa Diaby

Al Ittihad

France

RM

3=

Theo Hernandez

AC Milan

France

LB

3=

Yankuba Minteh

Brighton

Gambia

RM

8=

Tabitha Chawinga

Lyon

Malawi

ST

94

8=

Rafael Leao

AC Milan

Portugal

LW
9 Rafael Leao - 94 Pace

AC Milan and Portugal

To begin, Rafael Leao is set to be one of the most wanted players in EAFC 25, with the Portuguese winger having all the key characteristics needed to excel in the hardest competitions in the world. Still at AC Milan, Leao scored nine goals and nine assists in Serie A last campaign, but he has still been rewarded with an impressive card.

94 pace will allow him to burst past defenders effortlessly, whilst – when you combine it with his incredible dribbling and eye for shooting in the final third – it's easy to see why even the best players in the defensive third may be concerned. He won't be a cheap option, though.

Stats

Overall Rating

86

Passing

80

Position

LW

Dribbling

87

Pace

94

Defending

28

Shooting

79

Physicality

77

8 Tabitha Chawinga - 94 Pace

Lyon and Malawi

Tabitha Chawinga

Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25. Shining a light in the final third, the Malawi international may go under the radar compared to other superstars on this list, but she has all the characteristics to excel in the game. Playing for Lyon, she has strong links to a plethora of impressive players.

Her 94 pace will allow her to catch up to defenders even if they have a yard headstart, whilst her well-rounded shooting and dribbling stats will make her one of the best starting strikers in the game. The 28-year-old should not be too expensive, either.

Stats

Overall Rating

84

Passing

70

Position

ST

Dribbling

84

Pace

94

Defending

36

Shooting

81

Physicality

78
7 Yankuba Minteh - 95 Pace

Brighton and Gambia

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh celebrating

When Newcastle United sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton in the summer, there was an air of disappointment in the north-east. No one wanted to do it, but – due to strict Profit and Sustainability rules – the Magpies were forced to sell one of their most promising assets.

Since moving to the south coast, Minteh has excelled, showing his confidence on the flanks. That talent, even if it's raw, has been translated to EAFC 25, with his 95 pace making him the perfect 'silver' option. Due to his low rating, the rest of the stats are underwhelming, but one special card could change the dynamic entirely.

Stats

Overall Rating

74

Passing

61

Position

RM

Dribbling

79

Pace

95

Defending

45

Shooting

65

Physicality

56

6 Theo Hernandez - 95 Pace

AC Milan and France

France's Theo Hernandez

A consistent name on lists like this. Theo Hernandez is always one of the most over-powered left-backs on the game, with his pace – combined with his incredible defensive skills – making him a right winger's worst nightmare. Even with a slight delay, Hernandez can catch up.

The AC Milan star has been rated at 87 this year after another impressive campaign in northern Italy. He's always linked with moves away, but anything meaningful is yet to materialise. AC Milan will never complain, though, as the left-sided pair of Hernandez and Leao is one of the best in the world.

Stats

Overall Rating

87

Passing

78

Position

LB

Dribbling

84

Pace

95

Defending

81

Shooting

76

Physicality

89

5 Moussa Diaby - 95 Pace

Al Ittihad and France

Moussa Diaby

From one Frenchman to another. The story of Moussa Diaby is drastically different to Hernandez's. When Diaby moved to Aston Villa last summer, everyone billed him to be the 'next big thing' in one of the best leagues in the world, but the winger struggled – mainly with injury and consistency.

Due to this, he was quickly shipped off to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024. Commanding a high fee, he's now one of the highest-paid players in the world, but his career is bound to stagnate. The winger is still 84-rated in EAFC 25, but that may quickly plummet in the coming years.

Stats

Overall Rating

83

Passing

74

Position

RM

Dribbling

86

Pace

95

Defending

43

Shooting

75

Physicality

53

4 Vinicius Junior - 95 Pace

Real Madrid and Brazil

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrating

When Vinicius Junior scored the winner in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League, he immediately became one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian excelled on the biggest stage – and he's now one of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25.

With 95 pace, the left winger will have no issue with bursting past defenders effortlessly, but it's what he combines that with which makes him so lethal. His 84 shooting and 91 dribbling allow him to cut in, dance around defenders, create space for himself, and then fire a powerful shot into the top corner. World-class.

Stats

Overall Rating

90

Passing

81

Position

LW

Dribbling

91

Pace

95

Defending

29

Shooting

84

Physicality

69
3 Alphonso Davies - 95 Pace

Bayern Munich and Canada

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is continually seen as one of the best left-backs in the world, but his last campaign with Bayern Munich was disappointing. He made 29 Bundesliga appearances, but the German giants went trophy-less as Bayer Leverkusen dominated. The same can not happen again.

Despite this, Davies is still a player full of speed. He was one of the quickest players in EAFC 24 – and, unsurprisingly, that has continued into EAFC 25. Combined with his well-rounded stats, Davies is more than comfortable pushing forward into the final third, whilst he can catch up with any winger in the world.

Stats

Overall Rating

82

Passing

77

Position

LB

Dribbling

84

Pace

95

Defending

72

Shooting

66

Physicality

76

2 Karim Adeyemi - 96 Pace

Dortmund and Germany

Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi has yet to live up to the potential which was first suggested at the start of his career. He scored just three Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances last campaign – and, aside from brief moments of magic, he rarely threatens the defensive line.

However, he still has the pace to be considered one of the most dangerous attackers in the world when he is at his best. Rated at 96 pace in EAFC 25, Adeyemi might be the perfect super-sub, even if his 73 shooting and 71 passing lets him down compared to others on this list.

Stats

Overall Rating

79

Passing

71

Position

LM

Dribbling

81

Pace

96

Defending

34

Shooting

73

Physicality

70

1 Kylian Mbappe - 97 Pace

Real Madrid and France

Finally, Kylian Mbappe is the quickest player in EAFC 25. His career, which became a case of 'will he leave, won't he leave' Paris Saint-Germain, is now going at full speed after the Frenchman opted to join Real Madrid in the summer. He's made an instant impact.

He's scored four goals in his first six appearances, and – as one of the most recognisable faces in the world – the 25-year-old has been blessed with stunning stats on EAFC 25. 97 pace makes him frightening, and it's combined with world-class shooting and dynamic dribbling. He's going to cost millions at the start of the game, yet he will be worth it.

Stats

Overall Rating

91

Passing

80

Position

ST

Dribbling

92

Pace

97

Defending

36

Shooting

90

Physicality

78