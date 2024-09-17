Key Takeaways Pace is key in EAFC 25, with the quickest players in the game having a natural advantage.

Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25 with 94 pace.

Alphonso Davies and Karim Adeyemi remain near the top of the list, but both have been trumped by a legendary Frenchman.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. It's been the case ever since it was announced up until release day, with fans around the world wanting to start their Ultimate Team journey as quickly as possible. The challenge that comes with it will only add to the excitement.

Every year on EA football games, pace is key. Using a slow footballer puts you in a precarious position, with your opposition able to comfortably race around you as if you were not even there. When defending and attacking, it is one of the most important elements to look for when purchasing a player.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine quickest players in EAFC 25. With the stats coming directly from EA's rankings, they clearly show who you should be thinking about purchasing this year if you want to win as many matches as possible in a fiercely competitive industry.

Quickest Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position Pace 1. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France ST 97 2. Karim Adeyemi Dortmund Germany LM 96 3= Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Canada LB 95 3= Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil LW 3= Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad France RM 3= Theo Hernandez AC Milan France LB 3= Yankuba Minteh Brighton Gambia RM 8= Tabitha Chawinga Lyon Malawi ST 94 8= Rafael Leao AC Milan Portugal LW

9 Rafael Leao - 94 Pace

AC Milan and Portugal

To begin, Rafael Leao is set to be one of the most wanted players in EAFC 25, with the Portuguese winger having all the key characteristics needed to excel in the hardest competitions in the world. Still at AC Milan, Leao scored nine goals and nine assists in Serie A last campaign, but he has still been rewarded with an impressive card.

94 pace will allow him to burst past defenders effortlessly, whilst – when you combine it with his incredible dribbling and eye for shooting in the final third – it's easy to see why even the best players in the defensive third may be concerned. He won't be a cheap option, though.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 80 Position LW Dribbling 87 Pace 94 Defending 28 Shooting 79 Physicality 77

8 Tabitha Chawinga - 94 Pace

Lyon and Malawi

Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25. Shining a light in the final third, the Malawi international may go under the radar compared to other superstars on this list, but she has all the characteristics to excel in the game. Playing for Lyon, she has strong links to a plethora of impressive players.

Her 94 pace will allow her to catch up to defenders even if they have a yard headstart, whilst her well-rounded shooting and dribbling stats will make her one of the best starting strikers in the game. The 28-year-old should not be too expensive, either.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 70 Position ST Dribbling 84 Pace 94 Defending 36 Shooting 81 Physicality 78

7 Yankuba Minteh - 95 Pace

Brighton and Gambia

When Newcastle United sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton in the summer, there was an air of disappointment in the north-east. No one wanted to do it, but – due to strict Profit and Sustainability rules – the Magpies were forced to sell one of their most promising assets.

Since moving to the south coast, Minteh has excelled, showing his confidence on the flanks. That talent, even if it's raw, has been translated to EAFC 25, with his 95 pace making him the perfect 'silver' option. Due to his low rating, the rest of the stats are underwhelming, but one special card could change the dynamic entirely.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 61 Position RM Dribbling 79 Pace 95 Defending 45 Shooting 65 Physicality 56

6 Theo Hernandez - 95 Pace

AC Milan and France

A consistent name on lists like this. Theo Hernandez is always one of the most over-powered left-backs on the game, with his pace – combined with his incredible defensive skills – making him a right winger's worst nightmare. Even with a slight delay, Hernandez can catch up.

The AC Milan star has been rated at 87 this year after another impressive campaign in northern Italy. He's always linked with moves away, but anything meaningful is yet to materialise. AC Milan will never complain, though, as the left-sided pair of Hernandez and Leao is one of the best in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 78 Position LB Dribbling 84 Pace 95 Defending 81 Shooting 76 Physicality 89

5 Moussa Diaby - 95 Pace

Al Ittihad and France

From one Frenchman to another. The story of Moussa Diaby is drastically different to Hernandez's. When Diaby moved to Aston Villa last summer, everyone billed him to be the 'next big thing' in one of the best leagues in the world, but the winger struggled – mainly with injury and consistency.

Due to this, he was quickly shipped off to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024. Commanding a high fee, he's now one of the highest-paid players in the world, but his career is bound to stagnate. The winger is still 84-rated in EAFC 25, but that may quickly plummet in the coming years.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 74 Position RM Dribbling 86 Pace 95 Defending 43 Shooting 75 Physicality 53

4 Vinicius Junior - 95 Pace

Real Madrid and Brazil

When Vinicius Junior scored the winner in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League, he immediately became one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian excelled on the biggest stage – and he's now one of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25.

With 95 pace, the left winger will have no issue with bursting past defenders effortlessly, but it's what he combines that with which makes him so lethal. His 84 shooting and 91 dribbling allow him to cut in, dance around defenders, create space for himself, and then fire a powerful shot into the top corner. World-class.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 81 Position LW Dribbling 91 Pace 95 Defending 29 Shooting 84 Physicality 69

3 Alphonso Davies - 95 Pace

Bayern Munich and Canada

Alphonso Davies is continually seen as one of the best left-backs in the world, but his last campaign with Bayern Munich was disappointing. He made 29 Bundesliga appearances, but the German giants went trophy-less as Bayer Leverkusen dominated. The same can not happen again.

Despite this, Davies is still a player full of speed. He was one of the quickest players in EAFC 24 – and, unsurprisingly, that has continued into EAFC 25. Combined with his well-rounded stats, Davies is more than comfortable pushing forward into the final third, whilst he can catch up with any winger in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 77 Position LB Dribbling 84 Pace 95 Defending 72 Shooting 66 Physicality 76

2 Karim Adeyemi - 96 Pace

Dortmund and Germany

Karim Adeyemi has yet to live up to the potential which was first suggested at the start of his career. He scored just three Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances last campaign – and, aside from brief moments of magic, he rarely threatens the defensive line.

However, he still has the pace to be considered one of the most dangerous attackers in the world when he is at his best. Rated at 96 pace in EAFC 25, Adeyemi might be the perfect super-sub, even if his 73 shooting and 71 passing lets him down compared to others on this list.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 71 Position LM Dribbling 81 Pace 96 Defending 34 Shooting 73 Physicality 70

1 Kylian Mbappe - 97 Pace

Real Madrid and France

Finally, Kylian Mbappe is the quickest player in EAFC 25. His career, which became a case of 'will he leave, won't he leave' Paris Saint-Germain, is now going at full speed after the Frenchman opted to join Real Madrid in the summer. He's made an instant impact.

He's scored four goals in his first six appearances, and – as one of the most recognisable faces in the world – the 25-year-old has been blessed with stunning stats on EAFC 25. 97 pace makes him frightening, and it's combined with world-class shooting and dynamic dribbling. He's going to cost millions at the start of the game, yet he will be worth it.