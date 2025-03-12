Summary The 'Festive Wingback' Evolution in EAFC 25 lets you upgrade most right-backs in the game.

It costs 70,000 Coins or 450 EAFC Points and must be started by March 24th.

Maicon, Kyle Walker and Juanlu Sanchez are some of the best players to use for it.

In EA Sports FC 25, Evolutions seem to act as the beating heart of Ultimate Team. Using the game's highest-rated players, unsurprisingly, can get repetitive, but that's what Evolutions are here for. They let you upgrade lower-rated players via a series of challenges.

The 'Festive Wingback' Evolution epitomises that — and it continues EA Sports' commitment to releasing a new Evolution every day during FUT Birthday. To start, you must use a right-back who is no higher than 88-rated, has a maximum of 87 Defending, 89 Passing and 87 Physicality, and has no more than 10 PlayStyles.

Right-back can be their primary or secondary position, meaning a host of players meet the requirements. Whoever you pick, they can receive some incredible upgrades, as we have outlined here: An overall increase of 10 (up to 91), seven+ Pace (up to 91), five+ Shooting (up to 83), 10+ Passing (up to 88), three+ Defending (up to 87), five+ Physicality (up to 86), eight+ Agility (up to 90), eight+ Balance (up to 88), eight+ Dribbling (up to 88), 10+ Reactions (up to 90) and 10+ Composure (up to 90). They also get given five-star skill moves and the Technical PlayStyle+.

While these upgrades are not as substantial as Evolutions, especially the 'FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up' Evolution, you can still secure a brilliant card. It can be completed via several easy challenges — and we have outlined the nine best players to consider in this article.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Festive Wingback' Evolution Rank Player Club/League Nationality 1. Maicon Serie A Brazil 2. Kyle Walker Manchester City England 3. Juanlu Sanchez Sevilla Spain 4. Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace England 5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham England 6. Saud Abdulhamid Roma Saudi Arabia 7. Ronald Araujo Barcelona Uruguay 8. Jules Kounde Barcelona France 9. Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid Spain

This Evolution costs 70,000 Coins or 450 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by March 24th and finished a week later.

Related EA Sports FC 25 FUT Birthday Cup (Explained) The FUT Birthday Cup in EA Sports FC 25 allows you to secure some world-class packs and one Tottenham winger.

9 Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid and Spain

At the start of EAFC 25, Marcos Llorente was considered one of the most 'meta' players in the game. The Spaniard is naturally a right-midfielder, but he is also incredibly versatile, capable of playing at right-back or in the middle of the park. It's why he's included on this list.

We are suggesting that you upgrade the Atletico Madrid star's Trailblazers card, which can be acquired for around 70k. If you do, you can get a card with 90 Reactions, 88 Ball Control, 88 Dribbling and 90 Composure. Combined with his four-star weak foot, the Spaniard will shine in any situation.

8 Jules Kounde

Barcelona and France

Moving to the east of Spain, Barcelona's Jules Kounde is also versatile. He is naturally a right-back in EAFC 25, but he can also play at centre-back. While he lacks height compared to some of the best centre-backs in the world, he makes up for it with his speed and composure.

You can upgrade his base card and secure stats like 88 Defensive Awareness, 87 Stand Tackle and 85 Slide Tackle. That's coupled with his blistering pace — 92 Acceleration and 90 Sprint Speed — which sees the Frenchman look comfortable in nearly every dangerous situation. Not many cards hold that honour.

Related 9 Best Players For 'Build Your FUT Birthday' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Marcus Rashford and Adama Traore, we have revealed the nine best players for the first, and likely best, FUT Birthday Evolution in EAFC 25.

7 Ronald Araujo

Barcelona and Uruguay

Staying in Barcelona, Kounde's defensive teammate, Ronald Araujo, is another great option for this Evolution. The Uruguayan is naturally a centre-back, but he can also play at right-back. If you're going to use him for this Evolution, you should use him centrally once you have completed the process.

With 89 Pace and incredible defensive stats — showcased by 87 Stand Tackle, 87 Slide Tackle and 86 Defensive Awareness — it's clear he can cope with even the world's best attackers. He feels comfortable when playing out from the back as well, which remains a crucial asset in EAFC 25.

6 Saud Abdulhamid

Roma and Saudi Arabia

Saud Abdulhamid is an unknown name on this list compared to other superstars, yet that doesn't mean he can't be world-class in EAFC 25. This Evolution can take his 87-rated Winter Wildcards version to the next level, where he can play at right-back, centre-back or further forward as a right-midfielder.

In every situation though, the Saudi Arabian, who joined from Al Hilal in the summer of 2024, will shine. From 84 Defensive Awareness and 92 Stand Tackle to 92 Acceleration and 93 Sprint Speed, Abdulhamid can meet the challenging demands set in EAFC 25. His Winter Wildcards version can currently be picked up for 40k.

5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham and England

Aaron Wan-Bissaka left Manchester United for West Ham in the summer of 2024, bringing an end to an inconsistent and frustrating spell at Old Trafford. At his best, he was world-class, defending valiantly against the Premier League's best, but he also had days when he looked flustered.

He's now thriving at West Ham, receiving an 87-rated Team of the Week card in the process. We're suggesting that you use that card and improve it further with this Evolution. The former Crystal Palace defender is a natural right-back and can't be used anywhere, yet – when he excels there – that's not an issue. From 88 Ball Control and 90 Composure to 99 Slide Tackle and 90 Stand Tackle, he's a world-class superstar once you complete this Evolution.

4 Trevoh Chalobah

Crystal Palace and England

From one former Crystal Palace player to another. Trevoh Chalobah was on loan at The Eagles for the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, but in January, parent club Chelsea opted to recall him so he could act as defensive cover. You can still use his Crystal Palace card though — and he picked up a brilliant Team of the Week card during his time there.

The centre-back-turned-right-back is, just like Araujo, more comfortable centrally. He lacks any threat in the final third, which probably ruins his chances out wide, but – defensively – there are very few better. With 87 Defensive Awareness, 89 Stand Tackle, 87 Slide Tackle, and 90 Reactions, the Englishman is not fazed by many forwards.

3 Juanlu Sanchez

Sevilla and Spain

Juanlu Sanchez was the best player to use for the 'Defensive Playmaker' Evolution in February 2025 — and now he's back being popular for Evolutions. The 21-year-old Sevilla player can play at right-back or in the middle of the park; he will shine in both positions as well.

Being part of the 'Gullit Gang' is always an honour, and Sanchez passes that test with flying colours. With 91 Finishing, blistering pace, 89 Slide Tackle, 90 Reactions and 95 Ball Control, the youngster has no clear flaws. When dictating the tempo of matches is so crucial in EAFC 25, Sanchez is hard to ignore for your team.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Fantasy FC Tracker Our Fantasy FC tracker in EA Sports FC 25 reveals which players are close to an upgrade.

2 Kyle Walker

Manchester City and England