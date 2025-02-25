Summary The 'Finesse Express' Evolution allows you to upgrade most strikers who are 88 or lower.

It can be completed for 30,000 Coins or 350 EAFC Points.

Marcus Rashford, Rodrygo and Marcus Thuram are some of the best options available.

There seems to be a new Evolution released every single day in EA Sports FC 25. When they allow you to upgrade some of your favourite players, including those who aren't typically considered good enough to suit the game's meta, no one is complaining though. The 'Finesse Express' Evolution, released on February 24th, continues that trend.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements. The player you use must have a maximum rating of 88, be a striker, have no more than 94 Pace, have less than 11 PlayStyles and only two of them can be PlayStyle+. Compared to other Evolutions, it's relatively relaxed.

In return, you can improve any player who meets those qualifications and make them – to put it simply – world-class. We have outlined the full upgrades they get here: An overall increase of four (up to 90), six+ Shooting (up to 90), six+ Passing (up to 81), six+ Dribbling (up to 88), an improved four-star weak foot, two PlayStyle+ – Finesse Shot and Tiki Taka – as well as three roles, False Nine++, Advanced Forward++ and Target Forward+.

There's no doubt that this Evolution isn't as extreme as others in the game. The 'A Star is Born' Evolution offered crazy upgrades, just as the 'Defensive Playmaker' one did as well. If you want a minor upgrade to your current striker though, don't look away. This can be completed via several easy challenges, and we have ranked the nine best and most meta players to use for the Evolution.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Finesse Express' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Randal Kolo Muani Juventus France 2. Federico Chiesa Liverpool Italy 3. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan France 4. Hugo Ekitike Frankfurt France 5. Samu Omorodion Porto Spain 6. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 7. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 8. Fran Kirby Brighton Women England 9. Vitor Roque Real Betis Brazil

This Evolution costs 30,000 Coins or 350 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 10th March and finished a week later.

9 Vitor Roque

Real Betis and Brazil

When Vitor Roque switched Brazil for Barcelona, he was tipped to be the 'next big thing'. Now he's on loan at fellow La Liga side Real Betis, though, with the striker yet to kick into gear. Thankfully, EAFC 25 doesn't replicate real life precisely, so you can create a world-class Roque card effortlessly.

This Evolution requires you to pick up his 'World Tour' card, which can still be done if you complete the World Tour Brazil League Upgrade SBC twice. After this, you can use him for this Evolution, eventually finishing up with an overpowered striker who has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, 93 Finishing and 90 Agility. World-class.

8 Fran Kirby

Brighton Women and England

Fran Kirby was given a Grassroot Greats SBC during the promo to celebrate her impressive rise to the top — and it can be completed for around 50k until March 5th. The main issue with Kirby is her lack of links to world-class teammates, but that can be ignored slightly when you look at her stats.

By upgrading her Grassroot Greats card, you get a playmaker, who can also play up front, with 95 Attacking Positioning, 93 Agility, five-star skills, a four-star weak and 92 Acceleration. You could go on. In every attacking situation, Kirby can shine, whilst she is small and capable of being nimble around every defender.

7 Rodrygo

Real Madrid and Brazil

Rodrygo is one of the most 'meta' wingers available in EAFC 25, so what's better than an already 'meta' winger? A player who takes that to the next level. That's what this Evolution can do for Rodrygo, with the Brazilian, who plays for the 15-time Champions League winners, possessing some world-class qualities.

He will have a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. It doesn't end there, though; the winger-turned-striker can have 92 Finishing, 90 Attacking Positioning and 85 Vision. He's comfortable in every environment — and versatility is often a forgotten trait when it comes to deciding your next world-class player.

6 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan from boyhood club Manchester United near the end of the 2025 January transfer window — and the Englishman has had an instant impact at Villa Park, picking up two assists to help them beat Chelsea on February 22nd.

However, in EAFC 25 – just like every previous iteration – the winger's Man Utd card remains in the game, so you can still upgrade it. We're suggesting that you start a lengthy chained Evolution, which won't be cheap, but it will allow you to create a world-class card. Every dribbling stat, bar his 90 Balance, is 99, whilst he even has 99 Shot Power.

5 Samu Omorodion

Porto and Spain

From one chained Evolution to another. Being able to take a player on a journey in EAFC 25 is absolutely superb because it allows gamers to create unique but wonderful cards. Samu Omorodion fits that description, as we are suggesting you use his inform card and upgrade him via the 'Fantasy Captain' Evolution and then this.

If you do this, you will have a Porto striker with every dribbling stat at 90 — bar his 89 Balance — 95 Finishing, 94 Sprint Speed and a four-star weak foot. The only slight issue is that the young Spaniard possesses just three-star skill moves, but you can work around that with technical players alongside him.

4 Hugo Ekitike

Frankfurt and France

Hugo Ekitike is firing on all cylinders at Frankfurt after joining following a disappointing spell at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman is undeniably an exciting striker, but that hasn't been replicated in EAFC 25 until now.

You can make him 90-rated with four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. The good news continues as well; he can have 95 Finishing, 92 Shot Power, 90 Ball Control and 90 Dribbling. In truth, his only weakness comes in the form of 82 Composure, but that's not too bad considering he can be acquired for a cheap price.

3 Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan and France

From one Frenchman firing on all cylinders to another. Marcus Thuram is a key player for Inter Milan, but – unlike Ekitike – he has always been a popular and well-loved player in the EAFC universe. He can become even better here, though, if you upgrade his 88-rated special card.

Thuram, who can also become a chained Evolution, will end up with 85 Agility and 83 Composure, whilst this is combined with some phenomenal shooting stats. 91 Finishing. 93 Shot Power. 89 Attacking Positioning. Talk about world-class; the Frenchman is surely too good to plainly ignore. Even the world's best defenders will struggle to outmuscle him.

2 Federico Chiesa

Liverpool and Italy

Federico Chiesa has never hit the heights he showcased at Euro 2020 in real life. Injuries have played a major part in that, and even a change in scenery by moving to Arne Slot's Liverpool has not helped the Italian regain the fire that he very clearly has. You can make him shine in EAFC 25, though.

At the start of the game, he was considered one of the game's most 'meta' players, and this takes those qualities further. If you do the 'Fantasy Captain' Evolution first and then this, Chiesa finishes with a card that includes 99 Agility, 98 Balance, 99 Reactions and 90 Finishing. There are very few players in the game who look better than that.

1 Randal Kolo Muani

Juventus and France

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 January transfer window — and he has taken to life i