Summary The 'Flash Step' Evolution lets you upgrade most left-wingers rated 89 or lower.

Bryan Gil, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are some of the best options.

It costs 125,000 Coins or 800 EAFC Points and it must be unlocked by March 29th.

Wingers play an integral role in EA Sports FC 25. They have to be quick, aggressive and bold, often cutting in from the flanks to provide a threat in the box. They are a crucial component of your system, and you will struggle to win consistently without them. The world's best wingers are often expensive though, but this Evolution, called 'Flash Step', provides an alternative.

It allows you to upgrade any left winger who is no higher than 89 rated and has a maximum of 93 Pace, 90 Dribbling and 10 PlayStyles, two of which must be PlayStyle+. It means countless players meet the requirements, and all of them can therefore receive impressive boosts across their stats.

We have outlined every single upgrade here: An overall increase of 20 (up to 90), 35+ Pace (up to 99), 20+ Shooting (up to 86), 12+ Defending (up to 70), 20+ Passing (up to 86), 23+ Dribbling (up to 92) and 20+ Physicality (up to 80). It doesn't end there though; they are also given a four-star weak foot, five-star skill moves, and two PlayStyle+ — Rapid and Low Driven Shot.

Most Evolutions have stat limits — and the fact that's not the whole case with this Evolution is brilliant to hear for gamers around the world. You can create a 'meta' card with 99 Pace by completing just a few several easy challenges. If you can afford it, you should complete it, so we have decided to outline the nine best players for this Evolution at the moment.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Flash Step' Evolution Rank Player Club/League Nationality 1. Bryan Gil Girona Spain 2. Pedro Neto Chelsea Portugal 3. Heung-Min Son Tottenham South Korea 4. Rayan Cherki Lyon France 5. Gervinho Serie A Ivory Coast 6. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 7. Raphinha Barcelona Brazil 8. Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain France 9. Amine Gouiri Marseille Algeria

This Evolution costs 125,000 Coins or 800 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by March 29th and finished a week later.

9 Amine Gouiri

Marseille and Algeria

Amine Gouiri was named Ligue 1 Player of the Month in February after a run of impressive performances for Marseille. It meant he was given an impressive POTM card in EAFC 25, which can still be completed until April 17th for just under 70k. The best bit about it is that it can then be used in this Evolution.

Gouiri is versatile and can play as a natural striker or on the left flank. When he has stats such as 93 Ball Control, 94 Dribbling, 91 Composure and 91 Finishing, the Algerian is hard to ignore. With Finesse Shot and Quick-Step PlayStyle+, maybe the forward is now one of the best players available in Ligue 1.

Related 9 Best Players For 'Bronze Beast Breakthrough' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) We have revealed the nine best players for the 'Bronze Beast Breakthrough' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team.

8 Bradley Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain and France

From one Ligue 1 star to another. Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has shone throughout the 2024/25 season, filling Kylian Mbappe's void as soon as he departed the club in the summer of 2024. After a string of impressive matches, Barcola was given a Future Stars card in EAFC 25, but it still costs over one million.

Thankfully, there is an alternative. If you upgrade his Team of the Week card – which is available for under 50k – you can get a 90-rated left-winger who is nearly as good as his Fantasy FC version. Stats such as 89 Reactions, 90 Ball Control and 93 Dribbling showcase that.

7 Raphinha

Barcelona and Brazil

Raphinha is a genuine contender to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or — and, considering it was only 2022 when Raphinha was playing for then-Premier League side Leeds, that is hard to believe. However, the Brazilian has gone from strength to strength and is now loving life under manager Hansi Flick.

This has been showcased in EAFC 25; the winger has received a plethora of special cards, including two Team of the Weeks, and we are suggesting that you upgrade his 86-rated TOTW card. His other versions can't apply as they are too quick, but that's not an issue when he can end up with stats such as 90 Reactions, 91 Ball Control and 93 Dribbling.