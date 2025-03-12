Summary Eight modern-day players have been leaked for the next week of FUT Birthday content.

Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, and Nico Williams are all set to be in Team Two of FUT Birthday.

Heroes Carlos Tevez and Saeed Al-Owairan are also set to get FUT Birthday versions.

FUT Birthday is alive and well in EA Sports FC 25. The promo kickstarted on Friday, March 7th — and, since then, there has been an endless stream of content. From impressive Evolutions to brilliant Squad Building Challenges, the game is celebrating its birthday in style.

Paulo Futre and Alex Scott received Hero FUT Birthday SBCs — both of which were available for a reasonable price — and that epitomised the conveyor belt of content. The promo is two weeks long, and according to leaks from some of the community's most trusted people, there are some world-class players coming to the EAFC universe.

We have outlined all the players leaked so far; some will feature in Team Two of the promo, whilst others will come in the form of SBCs and Objectives. Manchester United and Liverpool are both set to have players included in the coming days, but their ratings have not been confirmed.

New FUT Birthday Cards Leaked

At least four Heroes are set to be released