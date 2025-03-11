Summary The FUT Birthday Cup is available until Monday, March 17th.

It is a 'Long Range' Mode, with goals outside the box counting as two.

You can pick up a FUT Birthday Dejan Kulusevski if you complete it.

FUT Birthday in EA Sports FC 2025 began on Friday, March 7th — and the promo kickstarted with a bang. From a world-class 'Build Your FUT Birthday' Evolution to countless packs and rewards, gamers around the world have been blessed with a non-stop stream of content.

The conveyor belt of content doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, either. The FUT Birthday Cup was released on Monday, March 10th, and it offers gamers even more opportunities to either bolster their club or bring in an exciting and unique winger.

It can't be ignored, so we have decided to outline the full details of the competition. It can be played within the 'Friendlies' section in EAFC 25 Ultimate Team, but you can't just walk in with a side full of the world's best players. Squad requirements have made it an even and level playing field.

FUT Birthday Cup Schedule

It's available for a week

The FUT Birthday Cup was released on Monday, March 10th, and it is available for a week. This means it will finish on Monday, March 17th at 6 PM GMT. Unlike the Fantasy FC League, which followed a similar format and rewards system, you have unlimited entries and can complete it as quickly as you like.

If you're an avid gamer, you might struggle to find the time to fit the matches in, though. You have to win 12 matches to be able to complete all of it — and, while that is easy by itself, you will need to juggle this alongside everything else in EAFC 25, including Champions, Division Rivals and Squad Battles.

FUT Birthday Cup Format

Goals outside the box count as two

However, the FUT Birthday Cup is not like any normal football match. It takes inspiration from basketball, with goals from outside the box counting as two. It's the same as the 'Long Range' gamemode available in Friendlies, so it means you might have to change your style of play.

While you can still score goals within the box, it's more efficient to try and score from further away as it will allow you to build a greater lead. With the mode encouraging gamers to experiment with long-distance shots, it can result in more chaotic, exciting, and maybe even more catastrophic matches.

FUT Birthday Cup Squad Requirements

Your squad rating is limited

The requirements for the FUT Birthday Cup are very similar to those used in the Fantasy FC League. You are not allowed a single player rated 91 or higher, whilst you can only use one rated 89 or above. They are slightly more lenient further on, allowing four stars rated 87 or higher, but you also can't bring your squad rating down by using bronze players.

We have outlined the full requirements below — and EA Sports' intention with this is to make it an even playing field. Theoretically, everyone should have similar teams as you are unable to use some of the game's best players, including Team of the Years such as Mohamed Salah or Vinicius Junior.

Squad Requirements 91 and Higher Overall Players Max 0 89 and Higher Overall Players Max 1 87 and Higher Overall Players Max 4 Team Overall Rating Max 84 Bronze Players Max 0

FUT Birthday Cup Rewards

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski is the final reward

This competition will not be anywhere near as stressful as the Fantasy FC League was, mainly because you have unlimited entries, but you can still pick up some great rewards. Several of the rewards are very easy to pick up; from winning two matches to assisting six goals, you will be able to do it without even thinking.

In truth, that's the case with most of them; it just becomes a slightly tedious process as you attempt to win 12 matches as quickly as possible. You can secure four packs through this objective, with the best being an 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. While you are obviously guaranteed two 'walkouts' with this pack, you also have a strong chance of packing a FUT Birthday or some of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25.

The other packs, an 82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack and 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, will also give you an opportunity to pick up a new FUT Birthday card, but – in the worst case scenario – you will simply game more high-rated players to be able to put into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

The final objective, by winning 12 matches, sees you pick up an Evolution which can be used on any player rated 88 or lower with no more than 10 PlayStyles. It will improve their weak foot by one and give them the Trickster PlayStyle. Once you have done that, you can also secure the group reward, coming in the form of an 89-rated Dejan Kulusevski. The Tottenham forward has been shining in real life — and he can do the same in EAFC 25. With five-star skills, a five-star weak foot and well-rounded stats across the board, the Swede is useable in any gamemode. We have outlined the full rewards below.