Summary FUT Birthday will run for two weeks from March 7th to March 21st.

Ronaldino, Emmanuel Petit and Marco van Basten have all been leaked as FUT Birthday Icons.

There are set to be daily SBCs and free packs throughout the promo.

FUT Birthday is nearly here. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated promos every year in the EAFC universe, with EA Sports FC 25 continuing that tradition. Expectations are high, especially after the success of Team of the Year (TOTY), Future Stars and Fantasy FC.

The promo celebrates the birth of the mode. Ultimate Team was first released on March 19th, 2009, with its first appearance – unsurprisingly – being in FIFA 09. It's been a chaotic journey ever since, with some players remaining world-class whilst a new generation of superstars have hit our screens.

FUT Birthday has been released annually since FIFA 14, and it is always one of the most popular events of the year. Typically, it brings fun, unique and engaging content for gamers, with leaks seemingly suggesting that ahead of its upcoming release. We have outlined everything you need to know about the promo.

It was confirmed by EA Sports on Tuesday

FUT Birthday is set to release this Friday, March 7th, at 6 PM GMT (7 PM CET, 1 PM EST, 10 AM PT). This was confirmed by a post from the company on X, formerly Twitter. This release is slightly earlier than previous years, but it will still be running on the franchise's official birthday – March 19th.

The promo is expected to be two weeks long, which will see it run until the 21st March. Throughout this, there will be an endless stream of content — and some will have very short schedules. While we are able to confirm the promo's entire release date, the schedule for specific details within it is yet to be confirmed.

Leaked Content

Heroes and Icons are both set to feature

Content for FUT Birthday has been leaked over the past few days, with everyone seemingly building with excitement until Friday. EAFC 25 News on X has outlined that FUT Birthday will include Icons, Heroes and Evolutions. This will be alongside the two standard FUT Birthday squads consisting of modern-day players currently shining at the highest level of the sport.

One Icon who will be featuring is one of the greatest Brazilian stars of all time, Ronaldinho. The former Barcelona player's stats have also been leaked by EAFC 25 News on Twitter. He is set to have two PlayStyle+ – Technical and Trickster – whilst face stats such as 94 Pace and 97 Dribbling suggest that the Brazilian magician will be world-class. While he's not even released yet, it's pretty clear that Ronaldinho is going to be frighteningly expensive, maybe even one of the most expensive players in EAFC 25.

However, Ronaldinho isn't the only player to be leaked ahead of FUT Birthday. Fut Sheriff has suggested that the Brazilian will be joined by several more icons, including Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Marco van Basten. They will also have Heroes company as well, in the form of Ramires, Claudio Marchisio and Jay-Jay Okocha. Gervinho has been teased for weeks in the game as well, and – while not confirmed – it is likely that the former Roma forward will arrive as a Hero during FUT Birthday. Season Six is also set to be called 'Memory Lane', adding to that nostalgic idea.

We can expect daily Squad Building Challenges throughout FUT Birthday and one player who is expected to feature is one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr striker is set to receive a Flashback card in the coming weeks, according to Donk on Twitter. There's no doubt he will be expensive, whilst Erling Haaland looks set to join Ronaldo as a modern-day player in the promo. There will be countless other players included across Team One, Team Two and SBCs.

Finally, it has been leaked that there will be free packs and '30 Coin packs' during FUT Birthday, allowing you to try your luck without running the risk of losing thousands of coins or EAFC Points. It is unclear how frequently these will be available, but they could be daily.

FUT Champs Rewards

Rewards are set to be boosted

While most of the content will be on the menus, you can also expect FUT Birthday-themed content with FUT Champs — the most competitive online mode in the game. You have to play 20 matches across the weekend in the mode, and you are given rewards depending on how many wins you pick up.

If you finish in ranks one to five during FUT Birthday, you will be given two FUT Birthday packs. That's the same case between ranks six and eight, although other rewards will be significantly worse, and you will get one FUT Birthday pack if you finish in rank one. You now have an incentive to play the game over the coming weekends.

Card Design

It's also been confirmed by EA Sports

Finally, the FUT Birthday card design has also been confirmed by EA Sports. It continues the promo's tradition of being bold, exciting and fun, symbolising the type of players and content that are released during the two-week anniversary. It always stands out from the crowd.

With a pink base and party-themed extras, it's, without a doubt, one of the best card designs in EAFC 25. Whether it's the best FUT Birthday card ever is up to you. There's been some brilliant — and equally some poor — designs since the promo started in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team, as showcased below.