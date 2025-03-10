Summary The 'FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up' Evolution allows you to upgrade a striker lower than 75 significantly.

They can become 90-rated with five-star skills and a five-star weak foot.

Tottenham's Wilson Odobert and Ipswich's Liam Delap are some of the best options.

In EA Sports FC 25, you almost always need an incentive to play. Whether that's to unlock sparkling packs or to challenge yourself in Champions, there's always reasoning behind the madness — and Evolutions are always a strong reason to go online. They are released consistently, with the 'FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up' Evolution offering superb upgrades.

Most Evolutions have complicated requirements, but that's not the case with this one. To start this rewarding Evolution, you must use a striker who is no higher than 74-rated, and they must have a maximum of 10 PlayStyles, none of which can be in the form of a PlayStyle+.

This naturally leads to major improvements for the player you choose, as they could become 90-rated. We have outlined the full upgrades here: An overall increase of 25 (up to 90), 20+ Pace (up to 91), 30+ Shooting (up to 92), 25+ Agility (up to 90), 25+ Dribbling (up to 92), 20+ Balance (up to 88), 10+ Physical (up to 81), 25+ Ball Control (up to 92), 25+ Curve (up to 90), 20+ Long Passing (up to 88), 15+ Reactions (up to 88), 35+ Short Passing (up to 90), 30+ Vision (up to 85), 15+ Composure (up to 88). They also get the Trickster and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

While this Evolution arrived during the FUT Birthday promo, the player you choose will eventually have the 'Grassroot Greats' design. Despite this, you should still complete it via several easy challenges — and we have outlined the nine best players to consider in this article.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Wilson Odobert Tottenham Hotspur France 2. Evan Ferguson West Ham Republic of Ireland 3. Sebastiano Esposito Empoli Italy 4. Kevin Schade Brentford Germany 5. Mika Biereth Monaco Denmark 6. George Ilenikhena Monaco France 7. Sophie Roman Haug Liverpool Women Norway 8. Cesinha Daegu FC Brazil 9. Liam Delap Ipswich England

This Evolution costs 35,000 Coins or 200 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 23rd March and finished a week later.

9 Liam Delap

Ipswich and England

When this Evolution was first released, Liam Delap seemed to be a natural option for it. He's been shining in real life for newly-promoted Ipswich, even if they look set to be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. The Englishman has even been linked with a move to Manchester United as well.

Here though, Delap can perform emphatically. The striker will have 91 Attacking Positioning, 94 Finishing and 99 Shot Power if you complete this Evolution, whilst stats like 92 Ball Control and 92 Dribbling add to it. However, there is one significant issue; he will have just 70 Composure, which prevents him from being higher up this list.

8 Cesinha

Daegu FC and Brazil

Take your mind back to FIFA 20 and FIFA 21. The world was dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, and EA Sports' games were naturally booming as everyone around the world was forced to isolate indoors. One of the legends from those games was Brazilian Cesinha, who became famous during Team of the Season.

You can take a trip down Memory Lane with this Evolution and essentially recreate those cards. The Daegu FC striker, who can also play slightly deeper or on the left flank, will have 94 Attacking Positioning, 94 Shot Power, 92 Ball Control and 91 Finishing. That's just the start of the story, with Cesinha – barring a lack of links – having no real weaknesses.

7 Sophie Roman Haug

Liverpool Women and Norway

Sophie Roman Haug is the only female player on this list — and that speaks volumes about the talent her 'meta' card possesses. Thousands of gamers around the world build their Ultimate Team around their favourite club. With Haug's side, Liverpool, being one of the world's biggest clubs, she can't be ignored.

The Norway international might not be an obvious candidate, but her upgrades look world-class across the board. From 87 Reactions and 92 Dribbling to 92 Finishing and 95 Shot Power, the striker will be comfortable in any situation in the final third — and that's a crucial skill to have.

6 George Ilenikhena

Monaco and France

Monaco always seem to produce world-class youngsters. From Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry to Lilian Thuram and Emmanuel Petit, the list is nearly endless — and everything so far suggests George Ilenikhena can add his name to that prestigious record.

You can speed up his journey in EAFC 25 with this Evolution. The Frenchman can have a plethora of world-class stats, including 93 Attacking Positioning, 96 Finishing, 93 Shot Power and 90 Agility. The only downside is he lacks versatility, but if he produces a consistent stream of goals, that won't be an issue. The future is now in EAFC 25.

5 Mika Biereth

Monaco and Denmark

Arsenal have had a striker issue throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Gabriel Jesus has spent most of the campaign on the sidelines and other options such as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli haven't performed consistently either. It turns out their answer might have been in the academy, but Mika Biereth left in the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old is now performing for Monaco, as showcased by his Team of the Week cards in EAFC 25. However, you can get an even better card via this Evolution. The Danish forward could end up with 95 Finishing, 95 Shot Power and 92 Sprint Speed. That's just a snippet of his 'meta' card, so there's no doubt he can perform in Champions brilliantly.

4 Kevin Schade

Brentford and Germany

Brentford seem to have one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo consistently bring energy in the final third — and Kevin Schade, while not as consistent, is more than capable of producing moments of magic. He's just 72-rated in EAFC 25 though, meaning he can qualify for this Evolution.

The German could end up with 98 Attacking Positioning, 98 Finishing, 96 Shot Power and 92 Dribbling. His versatility is a key asset as well; he can play on either flank or up front, so – whatever your system – Schade will shine. The 23-year-old's blistering pace will also let him burst past the last line of defence effortlessly.

3 Sebastiano Esposito

Empoli and Italy

Four or five years ago, Sebastiano Esposito was billed as the future of Italian football. For all their legendary defenders, Italy have not always had world-class strikers — but it was hoped Esposito would change that. Now 22, that hasn't come to fruition, but EAFC 25 offers an alternate reality.

The Empoli forward, on loan from Inter Milan, could become a 90-rated striker with 95 Attacking Positioning, 93 Finishing, 95 Shot Power and 93 Acceleration. Whether you want someone who can hold the ball up or burst past the last line of defence, Esposito will be able to shine for you.