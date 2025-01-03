Summary Africa consistently produces world-class players, even if a player from the continent has won the Ballon d'Or just once.

Mohamed Salah might be added to that list in 2025 and he is the highest-rated African player in EAFC 25.

Victor Osimhen, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane also feature.

Ratings in any game, especially EA Sports FC 25, are always a hot topic of conversation. Players want to be the highest-rated stars in the game, not only highlighting their success in real life but also securing them bragging rights for the coming year. With over 30 leagues in EAFC 25, every player eagerly waits.

In football, South American and European players often take the main accolades, but Africa still produces countless world-class players. George Weah is the only African player to win the Ballon d'Or, but Mohamed Salah might change that in 2025 going by his current form.

We have decided to outline the nine highest-rated African players in EAFC 25, all of whom have impressed on the global stage. While some are coming towards the end of their careers, others are in their prime, shining on a regular basis. It's been replicated in the game and they will provide consistency for you in Ultimate Tram.

Highest-Rated African Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position(s) Rating 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt RW/RM 89 2. Victor Osimhen Galatasaray Nigeria ST 87 3. Asisat Oshoala Bay FC Nigeria ST 85 4. Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli Algeria RM/RW 5. Sadio Mane Al Nassr Senegal LM/RM/ST/LW 84 6. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco RB 7. Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund Guinea ST 8. Tabitha Chawinga Lyon Malawi ST/LM/LW 9. Yassine Bounou Al Hilal Morocco GK

9 Yassine Bounou – 84

Al Hilal and Morocco

Yassine Bounou, despite being 33, broke into the main spotlight in 2022 at the World Cup. Morocco became the first-ever African side to reach the semi-finals, with the goalkeeper excelling throughout the tournament. He was their hero during a shootout victory against Spain, and he followed that up with another impressive performance against Portugal.

While that could have catapulted him towards a career at one of the best clubs in the world, Bounou opted to move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He is still 84-rated and can perform at the highest level, but you're only going to consider using him in EAFC 25 if you want a 'fully Saudi Pro League' side.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Kicking 77 Height 6'5" Reflexes 86 Diving 81 Speed 38 Handling 82 Positioning 83

8 Tabitha Chawinga – 84

Lyon and Malawi

Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25. Shining a light in the final third, the Malawi international may go under the radar compared to other superstars on this list, but she has all the characteristics to excel in the game. Playing for Lyon, she has strong links to a plethora of impressive players.

Her 94 pace will allow her to catch up to defenders even if they have a yard head start, whilst her well-rounded shooting and dribbling stats will make her one of the best starting strikers in the game. The 28-year-old is not expensive, either, allowing you to spend richly on other players elsewhere.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 70 Positions ST/LM/LW Dribbling 84 Pace 94 Defending 36 Shooting 81 Physicality 78

7 Serhou Guirassy – 84

Borussia Dortmund and Guinea

During the 2023/24 campaign, Serhou Guirassy set the world alight. He scored 28 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches for Stuttgart, which saw him linked with several moves to the Premier League. However, the Guinea striker opted to stay in Germany and move to the north-west of the country with Dortmund.

He's continued his form, albeit not quite as impressive, at Dortmund, but he doesn't fit into the 'meta' in EAFC 25. With '69 pace', he won't be able to burst past any defenders, meaning you will have to use him as a target man. Unfortunately, that rarely works in competitive online matches.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 71 Position ST Dribbling 80 Pace 69 Defending 39 Shooting 86 Physicality 79

6 Achraf Hakimi – 84

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco

Moving west to France, Achraf Hakimi continues to showcase his reputation as one of the finest defenders in the world. After spells at Dortmund and Real Madrid, he has finally settled down with Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. Capable of stopping any winger, there's very few better than him.

Rated 84 in EAFC 25, he can be a key cog in the system for you, but there are limited options to link him to. After Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar all left PSG, the club lacks superstars. You will have to resort to Ousmane Dembele or Marquinhos if you want to use him on perfect chemistry.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 80 Position RB Dribbling 80 Pace 91 Defending 75 Shooting 76 Physicality 78

5 Sadio Mane – 84

Al Nassr and Senegal

Sadio Mane used to be one of the best wingers in the world. Feared by everyone, Mane could dazzle past anyone, dancing around the final third as if it was a casual kickabout in the park. It helped Liverpool create one of the best attacking trios of all time, with Roberto Firmino and Salah alongside him.

However, fast-forward a few years and Mane is not shining. At 32, there's no reason why he can't keep performing, but ever since leaving Liverpool, it has not clicked. He is still 84-rated at Al Nassr, but he's lost pace and talent in the final third compared to his greatest years.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 78 Positions LM/RM/ST/LW Dribbling 86 Pace 83 Defending 44 Shooting 81 Physicality 75

4 Riyad Mahrez – 85

Al Ahli and Algeria

Riyad Mahrez is in a similar boat to Mane. At 33 years old, he used to be one of the best players in the Premier League, dominating the scene with Manchester City. The Algerian 'completed football' and had everything he needed throughout an illustrious career, and now he is soaking up cash at Al Ahli.

Now featuring in his second season in the Middle East, he is 85-rated, his lowest rating since FIFA 21, and his lack of pace means he doesn't fit the 'meta' in the game. There's no doubt he can still dazzle past defenders with his dynamic dribbling, but he's become too one-dimensional for the most competitive matches.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 81 Positions RM/RW Dribbling 88 Pace 79 Defending 39 Shooting 81 Physicality 62

3 Asisat Oshoala – 85

Bay FC and Nigeria

That's not the case for Asisat Oshoala, though; she is one of the most meta strikers in EAFC 25. The Nigerian, who moved to Bay FC from Barcelona, has built an impressive reputation within the women's game. That's hardly surprising when she scored 85 goals in 101 matches for the Catalan giants.

In EAFC 25, the Nigerian lacks height – at just five feet, seven inches – but she makes up for it with her superb technique within the opposition's box. From her '90 finishing' and '82 attacking position' to her '91 agility' and '87 dribbling', the Bay FC forward is fit for every occasion.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 78 Position ST Dribbling 85 Pace 91 Defending 50 Shooting 84 Physicality 85

2 Victor Osimhen – 87

Galatasaray and Nigeria

The transfer speculation surrounding Victor Osimhen during the summer of 2024 epitomised everything wrong with modern football. The player's wage demands were considered unreasonable by several major European clubs, which left Napoli and the Nigerian in an awkward position.

Eventually, Galatasaray saved the day at the final moment and secured him on loan, and Osimhen has impressed at the Turkish giants ever since. That move means he is tough to link to in EAFC 25, but if you can find a fellow 'meta' teammate, you will have one of the best strikers in the world shining.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 65 Position ST Dribbling 81 Pace 89 Defending 42 Shooting 84 Physicality 82

1 Mohamed Salah – 89

Liverpool and Egypt