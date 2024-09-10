Key Takeaways Debinha, Marie Katoto and Ada Hegerberg are among the highest-rated women in the game.

Aitana Bonmati is the top-rated female player in EAFC 25 after another world-class season.

Several players like Sam Kerr and Mapi Leon are still rated highly despite returning from injury.

EA Sports FC 25 is expected to be one of the most popular games of the year. It's the case every time a new version is released, with new features in EAFC 25 hopefully taking the game to the next level. Whether it's in Ultimate Team or Career Mode, there's always something unique.

Every year, there's always excitement in the air when player ratings are released by the company – and this year is no different. The highest-rated men in the game saw Lionel Messi not feature after his lowest rating in 16 years, whilst there's also a debate to be had about the values given to the best women in the world.

Due to this, via EA Sports' official ratings for EAFC 25, we have ranked the nine highest-rated women in the game this year. It's worth noting that there are seven other players rated 88 alongside Marie Katoto and Debinha, including Arsenal's Beth Mead and Chelsea's Guro Reiten, but they have not been included on this list due to the company's specific rankings. It's only the second iteration of the franchise to have women in Ultimate Team – but the journey is still only just starting.

9 Highest-Rated Women in EAFC 25 Name Nationality Club Position Rating Aitana Bonmati Spain Barcelona CM 91 Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona CM 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Barcelona RW Sam Kerr Australia Chelsea ST Sophia Smith USA Portland Thorns ST 89 Ada Hegerberg Norway Lyon ST Mapi Leon Spain Barcelona CB Marie Katoto France PSG ST 88 Debinha Brazil Kansas City Current CAM

9 Debinha – 88

Kansas City Current and Brazil

To begin, just like EAFC 24, Debinha is rated at 88, with the Brazilian wizard continuing to excel in the National Women's Soccer League in America. The 32-year-old, who is seen as a legend in Brazilian football, has picked up one goal and three assists in 15 league matches in 2024, but it's her natural elegance with the ball which keeps her at the most elite status.

Gliding through the final third, she can single-handedly win matches by taking them by the scruff of their neck. Meanwhile, in EAFC 25, her stats are well-rounded, with her 91 dribbling epitomising her talent in real life.

Debinha's Stats Overall Rating 88 Pace 84 Shooting 81 Passing 87 Dribbling 91 Defending 46 Physicality 68

8 Marie Katoto – 88

PSG and France

Switching across the pond, Paris Saint-Germain's Marie Katoto is known as one of the best strikers in the world. She stays at the same rating as she was in EAFC 24, which is once again fair after she continued to excel in France. With 12 goals in 22 league matches, she spearheaded PSG's title push, but they fell short – finishing 11 points behind champions Lyon.

However, with Lyon's manager Sonia Bompastor departing, Katoto and PSG will feel that this year could be their time to pounce. With Katoto's stats replicating her talent in real life, she's also going to become a 'meta' player in EAFC 25.

Katoto's Stats Overall Rating 88 Pace 85 Shooting 87 Passing 77 Dribbling 84 Defending 39 Physicality 74

7 Mapi Leon – 89

Barcelona and Spain

At the heart of Barcelona. Very few players have had as much of an impact on a women's football team as Mapi Leon at Barcelona. The now-29-year-old centre-back has helped them dominate football in recent years. She refused to play for Spain at the 2023 World Cup due to their manager at the time, Jorge Vilda, and at the end of 2023, she ruptured her meniscus during training.

It meant she did not have the season intended, but talent never goes away. Remaining as an 89-rated superstar, Leon is a sensation at centre-back, but she also can play further up the pitch if you desire.

Leon's Stats Overall Rating 89 Pace 75 Shooting 73 Passing 83 Dribbling 76 Defending 90 Physicality 82

6 Ada Hegerberg – 89

Lyon and Norway

Switching back to women's football in France, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg continues to be the club's brightest spark. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has remarkably recovered from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury – and she is now back to being one of the best strikers in the world.

During the 2023/2024 season, the 29-year-old scored 12 goals in 15 league matches to help them win the title, whilst they also reached the Champions League final. Her talent has been replicated in EAFC 25, with her 89 shooting making her one of the most feared strikers around.

Hegerberg's Stats Overall Rating 89 Pace 74 Shooting 89 Passing 77 Dribbling 86 Defending 39 Physicality 79

5 Sophia Smith – 89

Portland Thorns and Norway

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

America's best player. As Alex Morgan retired at the start of September 2024, Sophia Smith is now the face of women's soccer in the country – and that was only accelerated due to her performance at the Paris Olympics. She scored a brace during their 4-1 group stage win against Germany before scoring against the European nation again in the semi-finals to win 1-0.

They went on to win the tournament in Emma Hayes' first outing as manager – and Smith was at the heart of it to showcase her talent. “This moment is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, unique skills, and incredible achievements of the talented players across the NWSL," Smith said when her rating was revealed.

Smith's Stats Overall Rating 89 Pace 93 Shooting 86 Passing 79 Dribbling 89 Defending 45 Physicality 84

4 Sam Kerr – 90

Chelsea and Australia

Continuing a heartbreaking and gutting trend on this list, Chelsea's Sam Kerr is currently out injured through an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024. It brought an early end to her campaign – where she scored four league goals in eight matches – but she is still held in high regard by EA Sports.

Countless female footballers have come back from ACL injuries and excelled at the top of the game; Kerr will likely do the same, with her EAFC 25 stats – including 95 pace and 88 shooting – foreshadowing her talent when she returns. As the face of Australian football, Kerr is recognisable in any situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerr finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or with 87 points compared to Aitana Bonmati's 266.

Kerr's Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 85 Shooting 88 Passing 74 Dribbling 90 Defending 42 Physicality 83

3 Caroline Graham Hansen – 90

Barcelona and Norway

The top three on EA's rankings are dominated by Barcelona stars. After cruising to the league title once again and winning the Champions League in Bilbao, it's hardly surprising. Up first, right-winger Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the most entertaining players in the world.

She scored 21 goals and picked up 19 assists in just 25 league games during the 2023/2024 season, which saw her win the Golden Boot in the competition. Capable of gliding around the final third elegantly, she's always a level above everyone else, which has been replicated in the game. The Norwegian is one of the most 'meta' players available.

Hansen's Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 89 Shooting 87 Passing 88 Dribbling 90 Defending 47 Physicality 76

2 Alexia Putellas – 90

Barcelona and Spain

Her teammate, Alexia Putellas, is another superstar plying her trade at Barcelona. Once the most dominant footballer in the world, Putellas has been plagued with injury in recent years. She missed most of the 2022/2023 campaign through an ACL injury, and it took a while for her to get up to speed in the following season.

However, as the Ballon d'Or winner in 2021 and 2022, it's clear she's still world-class, with her winning goal in the Champions League final in Bilbao hopefully kickstarting her return to her best. In EAFC 25, she is one of the best cards in the game, capable of playing anywhere in midfield or attack.

Putellas' Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 82 Shooting 89 Passing 90 Dribbling 91 Defending 72 Physicality 78

1 Aitana Bonmati – 91

Barcelona and Spain

Finally, Aitana Bonmati is the out-and-out best women's card in EAFC 25. The Spaniard, who carried her side to the World Cup in 2023 as the Player of the Tournament, is as elegant as they come in the middle of the park, with the 26-year-old effortlessly gliding around. She picked up eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches during the 2023/2024 campaign, whilst the midfielder scored the opening goal in the Champions League final. World-class.

“It's an honour to be amongst the highest-rated players and the highest-rated female athlete in such a legendary game,” she said when her rating was revealed. “I'm proud to be a global ambassador for FC 25 and for the fact that EA SPORTS is investing in a woman in a forward position. This is reflected in the game and I’m happy to be part of it.”