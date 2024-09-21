Key Takeaways There is a plethora of under-21 stars in EAFC 25 who are already seen as the world's best players.

Young German talents like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala feature after impressing last campaign.

Destiny Udogie stands out as the only defender on the list after shining for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou.

Football games always produce conversations among those in the gaming sphere. EA Sports FC 25 is no different, with the latest iteration of the game expected to be one of the best yet following a plethora of new features to make it more detailed than ever.

Whether it's in Ultimate Team or Career Mode, gamers always want to be using the best up-and-coming stars. After breaking onto the scene, they are always hard workers, which is typically reflected in the game. Meanwhile, if you use them in Career Mode, they will rapidly improve over time.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine highest-rated wonderkids in EAFC 25. To be considered in this list, a player must be 21 or younger. Remarkably, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, despite being one of the best players at Euro 2024, does not feature. It's his first-ever card in the game's history, and he is rated just 81.

Best Wonderkids in EAFC 25 (21 or Younger) Rank Player Club Nationality Position Overall Rating 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England CAM 90 2. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany CAM 88 3. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany CAM 87 4. Pedri Barcelona Spain CM 86 5= Melchie Dumornay Lyon Haiti ST 83 5= Gavi Barcelona Spain CM 83 5= Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France CM 83 5= Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Netherlands CAM 83 9. Destiny Udogie Tottenham Italy LB 82

9 Destiny Udogie

Tottenham and Italy

Destiny Udogie is the only defender on this list, highlighting how quickly he settled into life in the Premier League last campaign. The Italian was Spurs' inverted full-back on the left flank, with his pace, strength and confidence providing Ange Postecoglou with an extra man in the middle of the park.

At just 21 years of age, it seems all but guaranteed that Udogie will quickly become one of the best defenders in the world, despite Spurs' high line and overly bold defensive plan. On EAFC 25, he will be a cheap option at left-back, but he has all the stats to excel.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 74 Position LB Dribbling 80 Pace 88 Defending 78 Shooting 65 Physicality 80

8 Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig and Netherlands

At Euro 2024, Xavi Simons was one of the best performers. He scored once – which came in the form of a stunning strike in the semi-finals against England – and picked up three assists. It was his breakthrough tournament on the world's biggest stage, with the Dutchman now back shining for RB Leipzig.

Returning for a second campaign on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, Simons will continue to be one of their key players. He scored eight goals and picked up 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season, which has helped him increase his overall rating from 79 to 83. He's on the right trajectory to continually improve.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 80 Position CAM Dribbling 86 Pace 81 Defending 61 Shooting 77 Physicality 71

7 Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid and France

Eduardo Camavinga has realistically already completed his dream football career. At Real Madrid, he's already won everything possible, including La Liga and the prestigious Champions League. He's one of the best French players in the world at the moment due to his performances in the Spanish capital.

After another impressive campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga has received an overall increase of one, taking him from an 82-rated star to 83. He's well-rounded on EAFC 25, with his 78 defending complementing his 81 passing. In the middle of the park, there are not many better, despite the Frenchman still being just 21.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 81 Position CM Dribbling 84 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 67 Physicality 80

6 Gavi

Barcelona and Spain

Gavi's career has already been plagued by injury. Despite being just 20 years old, he has already suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament tear which has seen him miss the past year of competitive action. It's heartbreaking for him, but the Spaniard will be determined to bounce back.

Other Barcelona youngsters have often been overplayed, so when they did get injured, they struggled to return to form. It's possible Gavi may do the same, but he was one of the best teenagers in the world when he was playing. In EAFC 25, his stats have remained the same, with the box-to-box midfielder lacking strength, but making up for it with his dynamic dribbling.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position CM Dribbling 85 Pace 76 Defending 68 Shooting 66 Physicality 70

5 Melchie Dumornay

Lyon and Haiti

As the only female footballer on this list, Melchie Dumornay carries pressure on her back. She is seen as the 'next big thing' in the sport, and everything so far has backed up that suggestion. The 21-year-old scored six goals in 13 league matches for French giants, Lyon, last campaign, whilst she carried her country, Haiti, on her back to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After another impressive season, Dumornay has received an overall increase of two to her EAFC 25 card. She may even be the perfect 'starter striker' on the game, with her electric pace and dynamic dribbling skillset seemingly making her look 'meta'. Due to poor links, she will be cheap as well.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position ST Dribbling 85 Pace 92 Defending 59 Shooting 83 Physicality 69

4 Pedri

Barcelona and Spain

In a similar situation to his teammate, Gavi, Pedri has been blighted by injury throughout his short but incredible career. It partially came from too many minutes too quickly, with the 21-year-old already suffering three major hamstring injuries while playing for Barcelona.

It's put his talent on hold for the moment, but – when he is fit – he is one of the best midfielders in the world. In EAFC 25, he has the same rating as last year's game, which is more than fair considering he picked up just six goal contributions in 24 league matches. Hopefully, he can have an injury-free campaign for the first time.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 82 Position CM Dribbling 88 Pace 77 Defending 70 Shooting 69 Physicality 74

3 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

The face of Germany's Euro 2024 push. Although the host nation was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Spain, Jamal Musiala had a tournament to remember. Not only was he the poster boy of the tournament, but he backed up the praise with a run of impressive performances.

He scored three goals in five matches last summer, which came after he excelled for Bayern Munich – registering 16 goal contributions in 24 Bundesliga games. He has the potential to become one of the best German players of all time, which has been highlighted on EAFC 25 after he received an overall increase of one to 87.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 78 Position CAM Dribbling 90 Pace 84 Defending 63 Shooting 81 Physicality 64

2 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Musiala's international teammate, Florian Wirtz, pips him to second place on this list, though. Part of the incredible Bayer Leverkusen side which produced one of the greatest unbeaten runs of the 21st century to win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, Wirtz excelled.

He scored 11 and picked up as many assists in 32 Bundesliga matches, forming an impressive partnership with striker Victor Boniface. Unsurprisingly, he has been rewarded with an overall increase on EAFC 25, taking it from 85 to 88. There are very few better playmakers in the world than the wriggling menace at the epicentre of Xabi Alonso's all-conquering outfit.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 87 Position CAM Dribbling 89 Pace 81 Defending 50 Shooting 78 Physicality 67

1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and England

Jude Bellingham is the main star of this year's game. After displaying his cocky personality and 'winner takes all' attitude throughout last campaign, the Birmingham City prodigy was an easy choice. His performances matched his arrogance, though, as he scored 19 La Liga goals to help Real Madrid win the title.

After moving to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund, he is now seen as one of the best Englishmen ever to play abroad, especially after he won the Champions League and scored a stunning overhead kick to save England at Euro 2024. He's now one of the best English players in the world – and that will not stop anytime soon.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 83 Position CAM Dribbling 88 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 87 Physicality 83

Stats via EA Sports. Correct as of 21-09-24.