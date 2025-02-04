Summary Squad Building Challenges have been in the EA Sports universe since FIFA 17.

They have fundamentally changed the game and the 'Hybrid Leagues' SBC in EAFC 25 is one of the best.

It's made up of four parts, and you can secure packs worth over 100k combined if you complete it.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team are absolutely crucial. They can help you bring in some of the best players in the world, via the form of special cards, or let you try your look with exciting and bold packs. They have fundamentally changed the game since first being introduced.

One of the best SBCs in the game is 'Hybrid Leagues', which can be completed for less than 20k and allows you to pick up five packs with ease. At the end of it, you get a Rare Mega Pack, which is typically worth 55k, but you are – on paper – paying significantly less to try your luck at packing a superstar.

With the SBC available to be completed from the start till the end of the game, it's something every EAFC 25 player must do — and thankfully, we have outlined exactly how you can do so. You might have some players in the depths of your club who you can use, but if not, this is the best solution around.

Player prices in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team do fluctuate massively. Therefore, while the solutions will likely stay similar across a prolonged period, the cost may differ compared to when the article was first produced.

Give Me Five

Key Information Reward Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 2.3k

To begin, the 'Give Me Five' SBC can be completed for a stunning cost of just 2.3k, and in return, you can get a Prime Mixed Players Pack. It's unlikely you will pack anything special from this reward, but it's a quarter of the way to earning the best prize there is. We have outlined the requirements below.

Leagues: Exactly Five

Same League Count: Max Four

Same Club Count: Max Four

Rare Players: Min Six

Squad Rating: Min 69

Team Chemistry: Min 15

Number of players in squad: 11

The best solution has also been outlined below. Every single player should cost 200, although some might come in at 250 depending on the market. Using players from the same nationality is absolutely key and makes this challenge as easy as possible. Players with a position in brackets after their name are not in their natural position for the SBC; they are simply there to fill the gaps.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Chunyu Dong Zhejiang Pro China 200 RB Xinghan Wu Shandong Taishan China 200 CB Josue Kongolo Genk Belgium 200 CB Kobe Cools FCV Dender Belgium 200 LB Antonio Palumbo (CM) Modena Italy 200 CM Mathias Delorge Gent Belgium 200 RM Erjiaduo De Shandong Taishan China 200 LM Brandon Bye (RB) New England USA 200 CAM Cristian Olivera (RW) LAFC Uruguay 200 CAM Allyson Sentnor (CM) Utah Royals USA 200 ST Mohamed Berte FCV Dender Belgium 200

Seven-League Boots

Key Information Reward Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 3.85k

Moving on, the 'Seven-League Boots' SBC comes in fractionally more expensive at 3.85k, however that is still peanuts compared to the wealth of most gamers playing EAFC 25. You can get a Prime Electrum Players Pack for completing this, and you need to submit a squad that has seven leagues in it, although that is hardly surprising considering the name. We have outlined the requirements below.

Leagues: Exactly Seven

Same League Count: Max Three

Same Club Count: Max Three

Squad Rating: Min 78

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1

Team Chemistry: Min 18

Number of players in squad: 11

As these SBCs progress, the squad rating you need to submit gradually increases. In this one, you need to use a 78-rated squad, which means you can only use a handful of non-gold players. It's still easy to do though, with countless solutions, including our one below, recommended on FUTBIN. With the introduction of women's football in the EA Sports universe from 2023, it now makes SBCs like this easier to complete. You can pick up chemistry from female and male footballers at the same club, whilst naturally, there are simply more options available. Liga F, for example, plays a crucial part in this SBC solution.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Elene Lete Real Sociedad Spain 350 CB Maddi Torre Athletic Bilbao Spain 350 CB Kevin Akpoguma Hoffenheim Nigeria 350 CB Leon Balogun Rangers Nigeria 200 RM Franck Honorat Borussia M'gladbach France 350 CM Alexander Prass Hoffenheim Austria 400 CM Ever Banega Newell's Argentina 350 LM Ana Franco Levante Spain 200 RW Erik Lamela Athens Argentina 350 ST Viktoria Pinther Dijon Austria 200 LW Ereleta Memeti Hoffenheim Kosovo 350

The Whole Nine Yards

Key Information Reward Mega Pack (Untradeable) Cost 5.15k

You can secure a Mega Pack by completing this SBC. When a Mega Pack is worth 35k and gives you a stronger, although still feint, chance of packing one of the best strikers in EAFC 25, it's clear to see why this SBC group is so popular. It can be completed for just over 5k, with the requirements still relatively simple and straight-forward.

Leagues: Exactly Nine

Same League Count: Max Two

Same Club Count: Max Two

Rare Players: Min Six

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 21

Number of players in squad: 11

With nine leagues required, you once again need to look at using one specific nation throughout your team. In this instance, we have opted for France, with the 2018 World Cup winners having players plying their trade across the world in both the men's and women's game. You need a squad rating of 80, so the likes of Youssouf Fofana and Boubacar Kamara have been brought in to help with that aspect. The chances are you will also have some players in your club who can fill the gaps in this team; Rachel Hill in this SBC, for example, doesn't provide links to anyone. She is simply there to get the rating up.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Regis Gurtner Amiens France 200 RB Andreaw Gravillon Adana Demirspor France 200 CB Ibrahim Amadou Shanghai Shenhua France 350 CB Thea Greboval Paris FC France 650 LB Rachel Hill (RM) Bay FC USA 500 CDM Youssouf Fofana AC Milan France 650 CDM Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa France 650 RM Rose Lavaud Dijon France 350 LM Arkadiusz Milik (ST) Juventus Poland 450 ST Alexandre Lacazette Lyon France 650 ST Evelyne Viens Roma Canada 350

First XI

Key Information Reward Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 5.15k

Finally, the 'First XI' SBC finishes off the Hybrid Leagues group in EAFC 25 Ultimate Team. It costs the same as the previous SBC, but you get a far greater reward — a Rare Players Pack (Untradeable). While it being untradeable is certainly a disappointment, you can still pick up a pack worth 50k for just over 5k. Everyone completes it due to this with the requirements at their most complicated best.

Leagues: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Rare Players: Min 7

Team Chemistry: Min 27

Number of players in squad: 11

With 11 leagues required, you unsurprisingly need to focus on one specific nation. There are several countries who have players across the world; France were used in the previous SBC and we have opted for Brazil in this one. It's made more challenging by the fact that you need to use only gold players, seven of which have to be rare, but it's easy to complete once you use a solution like this.

Once you complete this alongside the other three, you will not only unlock a Rare Players Pack, but also a Rare Mega Pack for completing the whole group. If you're at the start of your Ultimate Team journey, you can then dream of packing one of the best Icons in the game, but if you're miles into the adventure, you can hope for the same or the highest-rated players to be used in later SBCs.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Marcelo Grohe Al Kholood Brazil 350 RB Rodinei Marcelo Olympiakos Brazil 350 CB Eric Curbelo Sporting Gijon Spain 600 CB Leonardo Duarte Basaksehir Brazil 350 LB Eduardo Quaresma Sporting Lisbon Portugal 600 CDM Oberdan Pohang Steelers Brazil 600 RM Antony Manchester United Brazil 600 CM Roa Marquez Real Betis Brazil 600 CM Douglas Augusto Nantes Brazil 600 LM Adriana Orlando Pride Brazil 350 ST Vitor Roque Real Betis Brazil 600

