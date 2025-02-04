Summary

  • Completing the Hybrid Nations SBC can get you five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k.
  • The Elite Eight SBC rewards a Prime Gold Players Pack for 4.6k, a huge discount compared to buying the pack outright.
  • We have outlined the best solutions for one of the most popular SBC groups in EAFC 25.

Ever since Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) were introduced in FIFA 17, they have been one of the most enjoyable and important parts of the game. EA Sports FC 25 would be fundamentally flawed without them, as they provide purpose and meaning to playing it.

Some of the best SBCs in EAFC 25 can transform your team effortlessly, whilst others offer packs in return for a squad. There's typically an endless amount of options when you open up the menu, and one of the best foundation SBCs is the Hybrid Nations, which can be completed anytime during the year.

If you're just starting your journey, it can give you the opportunity to quickly pack some of the finest players in the world. If you've played the game for months and simply forgot to do it, there's still time and you can naturally pack some of the game's highest-rated players to insert into other SBCs. We have outlined the best solutions to the four-part SBC to help you secure five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k. There is not a better value SBC in the game.

Player prices in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team do fluctuate massively. Therefore, while the solutions will likely stay similar across a prolonged period, the cost may differ compared to when the article was first produced.

an image of Luka Modric (2023, Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (2021, Juventus) and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, 2024) with the EA Sports TOTY logo behind them in a dark blue background
Related
9 Oldest Team of the Year Players in EA Sports History (Ranked)

Including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Lionel Messi, the nine oldest players in TOTY history have been revealed.

The Final Four

The Final Four

Key Information

Reward

Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Cost

2.3k

The first part of the Hybrid Nations SBC comes with one called 'The Final Four'. Perhaps unsurprisingly once you consider the name, you have to submit a squad of 11 players that includes four nations. You can also only use four players from one club, as well as requiring four rare players. Four is the number for this and we have outlined the official requirements below.

  • Nationalities: Exactly Four
  • Same Nation Count: Max Four
  • Same Club Count: Max Four
  • Rare Players: Min Four
  • Squad Rating: Min 70
  • Team Chemistry: Min 15
  • Number of players in squad: 11

With this SBC requiring a squad rating of just 70, you are left in a position where you don't necessarily need gold players. Therefore, you can utilise the cheap bronze and silver market, often including those from 'smaller nations'. In this instance, we used Polish and Norwegian players as the base, making it a cheap and effective solution.

Solution

Position

Player

Team

Nationality

Cost

GK

Michal Szromnik

Gornik Zabrze

Poland

200

CB

Ole Selnaes (CM)

Rosenborg

Norway

200

CB

Aleksander Komor

Katowice

Poland

200

CB

Agathe Donnary (CM)

Guingamp

France

200

CM

Agustin Cardozo

Tigre

Argentina

200

CM

Sebastian Milewski

Katowice

Poland

200

CAM

Markus Solbakken

Sparta Praha

Norway

200

RM

Mario Sanabria

Deportivo Riestra

Argentina

200

LM

Thiago Fernandez

Velez

Argentina

200

ST

Adam Buksa

Midtjylland

Poland

350

ST

Jonathan Herrera

Deportivo Riestra

Argentina

200

Six of the Best

Six of the Best

Key Information

Reward

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Cost

2.3k

Up next, you can secure a Gold Players Pack for 2.3k via the 'Six of the Best' SBC. It is very similar to the previous SBC, but instead of requiring four nations, you unsurprisingly need six. Thankfully that's the only challenging aspect though, with the other requirements, outlined below, being relatively simple to follow.

  • Nationalities: Exactly Six
  • Same Nation Count: Max Three
  • Same Club Count: Max Three
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 18
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Costing just over 2k, there are endless solutions for this SBC. It will be made significantly easier as well if you have players in the depths of your club who you want to get rid of. If not, this solution will do the job, using a mix of Spanish, Belgian, Argentine, American and Brazilian footballers alongside one single Guinean international. You don't even need full chemistry for this either, so Davy Roef, a Belgian goalkeeper, can play at left-back and you can still complete the objectives.

Solution

Position

Player

Team

Nationality

Cost

GK

Pau Lopez

Girona

Spain

350

RB

Alvaro Odriozola

Real Sociedad

Spain

350

CB

Charles Vanhoutte

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Belgium

200

CB

Axel Witsel

Atletico Madrid

Belgium

350

LB

Davy Roef (GK)

Gent

Belgium

200

RM

Luka Romero

Alaves

Argentina

200

CM

Ilaix Moriba

Celta Vigo

Guinea

200

CM

Luca de la Torre

Celta Vigo

USA

200

LM

Kenedy

Real Valladolid CF

Brazil

200

ST

Allyson Sentnor

Utah Royals

USA

200

ST

Laura Camino (LM)

Eibar

Spain

200
an image of Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, 2021) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2009) with the EA Sports TOTY logo behind them in a dark blue background
Related
9 Youngest Team of the Year Players in EA Sports History (Ranked)

Including Trent Alexander Arnold and Ballon d'Or contender Jude Bellingham, the youngest TOTY players in EA Sports history have been revealed.

Elite Eight

Elite Eight

Key Information

Reward

Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Cost

4.6k

The 'Elite Eight' SBC is slightly more expensive at 4.6k, but in return, you get a Prime Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, six of whom are rare. If you were to buy it from the store, it would cost 45k, so it's clear to see how effective this SBC is when it comes to securing packs for as cheap as possible. The requirements take another step up for this SBC, as outlined below.

  • Nationalities: Exactly Eight
  • Same Nation Count: Max Two
  • Same Club Count: Max Three
  • Rare Players: Min Five
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 21
  • Number of players in squad: 11

With eight nations required, you unsurprisingly need to start considering as many players as possible from one league. That is made slightly harder by requiring 21 chemistry and only being allowed three players from one club, but there are several solutions out there. We have outlined our chosen solution below, taking advantage of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Celtic, who remarkably have two Japanese players, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate​​​. Players based in La Liga also proved crucial in this solution, using the likes of Sevilla's Orjan Nyland and Valencia's Andre Almeida.

Solution

Position

Player

Team

Nationality

Cost

GK

Orjan Nyland

Sevilla

Norway

350

RB

Aitor Ruibal

Real Betis

Spain

600

CB

Alex Suarez

Las Palmas

Spain

600

CB

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic

USA

600

LB

Johan Mojica

Mallorca

Colombia

600

CM

Tiago Silva

Vitoria

Portugal

350

CM

Andre Almeida

Valencia

Portugal

350

CM

Reo Hatate

Celtic

Japan

350

RW

Junior Messias

Genoa

Brazil

350

ST

Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic

Japan

600

LW

Fedor Chalov

PAOK

Russia

350
Overrated Icons in EAFC 25
Related
9 Most Overrated Icons in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked)

Including Real Madrid legend Raul and AC Milan hero Paolo Maldini, the nine most overrated icons in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

1

Around the World

Around the World

Key Information

Reward

Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Cost

5.7k

The final part of the Hybrid Nations SBC tests your logic to the maximum if you attempt to 'not cheat' and avoid solutions. That can be tiring though, which is exactly why we have produced this article. Trying to create a team with a minimum rating of 81 and exactly 10 nationalities is not easy. That's before you even consider the struggle with the side's chemistry, as outlined by the requirements below.

  • Nationalities: Exactly 10
  • Rare Players: Min Eight
  • Squad Rating: Min 81
  • Chemistry Points Per Player: Min Two
  • Team Chemistry: Min 24
  • Number of players in squad: 11

With this solution, we took advantage of the Women's Super League. While the division also holds some of the best female wonderkids, it also holds a handful of players perfect for this SBC, including Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Manchester City's Leila Ouahabi. There are links in other leagues as well, most notably the Saudi Pro League, that allow you to complete this SBC.

By completing this SBC for an estimated fee of 5.7k, you get given a Rare Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, all of whom are rare, and it has a market value of 50k. For nearly 10 percent of the price, you can pick one up, whilst once you complete all four, you get given a Rare Mega Park, worth 55k, as well. It's clear to see why the Hybrid Nations SBC is as popular as it is.

Solution

Position

Player

Team

Nationality

Cost

GK

Edouard Mendy

Al Ahli

Senegal

650

RB

Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa

Switzerland

350

CB

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Arsenal

England

400

CB

Laia Aleixandri

Manchester City

Spain

350

CB

Ali Al Bulayhi

Al Hilal

Saudi Arabia

350

LB

Leila Ouahabi

Manchester City

Spain

650

CM

Marcelo Brozovic

Al Nassr

Croatia

650

CM

Frida Maanum

Arsenal

Norway

650

CAM

Nicolae Stanciu

Damac FC

Romania

600

ST

Anderson Talisca

Al Nassr

Brazil

650

ST

Stina Blackstenius

Arsenal

Sweden

650

Players and values via FUTBIN (correct as of the 3/2/25)