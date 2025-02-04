Summary Completing the Hybrid Nations SBC can get you five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k.

The Elite Eight SBC rewards a Prime Gold Players Pack for 4.6k, a huge discount compared to buying the pack outright.

We have outlined the best solutions for one of the most popular SBC groups in EAFC 25.

Ever since Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) were introduced in FIFA 17, they have been one of the most enjoyable and important parts of the game. EA Sports FC 25 would be fundamentally flawed without them, as they provide purpose and meaning to playing it.

Some of the best SBCs in EAFC 25 can transform your team effortlessly, whilst others offer packs in return for a squad. There's typically an endless amount of options when you open up the menu, and one of the best foundation SBCs is the Hybrid Nations, which can be completed anytime during the year.

If you're just starting your journey, it can give you the opportunity to quickly pack some of the finest players in the world. If you've played the game for months and simply forgot to do it, there's still time and you can naturally pack some of the game's highest-rated players to insert into other SBCs. We have outlined the best solutions to the four-part SBC to help you secure five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k. There is not a better value SBC in the game.

Player prices in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team do fluctuate massively. Therefore, while the solutions will likely stay similar across a prolonged period, the cost may differ compared to when the article was first produced.

The Final Four

Key Information Reward Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 2.3k

The first part of the Hybrid Nations SBC comes with one called 'The Final Four'. Perhaps unsurprisingly once you consider the name, you have to submit a squad of 11 players that includes four nations. You can also only use four players from one club, as well as requiring four rare players. Four is the number for this and we have outlined the official requirements below.

Nationalities: Exactly Four

Same Nation Count: Max Four

Same Club Count: Max Four

Rare Players: Min Four

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 15

Number of players in squad: 11

With this SBC requiring a squad rating of just 70, you are left in a position where you don't necessarily need gold players. Therefore, you can utilise the cheap bronze and silver market, often including those from 'smaller nations'. In this instance, we used Polish and Norwegian players as the base, making it a cheap and effective solution.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Michal Szromnik Gornik Zabrze Poland 200 CB Ole Selnaes (CM) Rosenborg Norway 200 CB Aleksander Komor Katowice Poland 200 CB Agathe Donnary (CM) Guingamp France 200 CM Agustin Cardozo Tigre Argentina 200 CM Sebastian Milewski Katowice Poland 200 CAM Markus Solbakken Sparta Praha Norway 200 RM Mario Sanabria Deportivo Riestra Argentina 200 LM Thiago Fernandez Velez Argentina 200 ST Adam Buksa Midtjylland Poland 350 ST Jonathan Herrera Deportivo Riestra Argentina 200

Six of the Best

Key Information Reward Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 2.3k

Up next, you can secure a Gold Players Pack for 2.3k via the 'Six of the Best' SBC. It is very similar to the previous SBC, but instead of requiring four nations, you unsurprisingly need six. Thankfully that's the only challenging aspect though, with the other requirements, outlined below, being relatively simple to follow.

Nationalities: Exactly Six

Same Nation Count: Max Three

Same Club Count: Max Three

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 18

Number of players in squad: 11

Costing just over 2k, there are endless solutions for this SBC. It will be made significantly easier as well if you have players in the depths of your club who you want to get rid of. If not, this solution will do the job, using a mix of Spanish, Belgian, Argentine, American and Brazilian footballers alongside one single Guinean international. You don't even need full chemistry for this either, so Davy Roef, a Belgian goalkeeper, can play at left-back and you can still complete the objectives.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Pau Lopez Girona Spain 350 RB Alvaro Odriozola Real Sociedad Spain 350 CB Charles Vanhoutte Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Belgium 200 CB Axel Witsel Atletico Madrid Belgium 350 LB Davy Roef (GK) Gent Belgium 200 RM Luka Romero Alaves Argentina 200 CM Ilaix Moriba Celta Vigo Guinea 200 CM Luca de la Torre Celta Vigo USA 200 LM Kenedy Real Valladolid CF Brazil 200 ST Allyson Sentnor Utah Royals USA 200 ST Laura Camino (LM) Eibar Spain 200

Elite Eight

Key Information Reward Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 4.6k

The 'Elite Eight' SBC is slightly more expensive at 4.6k, but in return, you get a Prime Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, six of whom are rare. If you were to buy it from the store, it would cost 45k, so it's clear to see how effective this SBC is when it comes to securing packs for as cheap as possible. The requirements take another step up for this SBC, as outlined below.

Nationalities: Exactly Eight

Same Nation Count: Max Two

Same Club Count: Max Three

Rare Players: Min Five

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 21

Number of players in squad: 11

With eight nations required, you unsurprisingly need to start considering as many players as possible from one league. That is made slightly harder by requiring 21 chemistry and only being allowed three players from one club, but there are several solutions out there. We have outlined our chosen solution below, taking advantage of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Celtic, who remarkably have two Japanese players, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate​​​. Players based in La Liga also proved crucial in this solution, using the likes of Sevilla's Orjan Nyland and Valencia's Andre Almeida.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Orjan Nyland Sevilla Norway 350 RB Aitor Ruibal Real Betis Spain 600 CB Alex Suarez Las Palmas Spain 600 CB Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic USA 600 LB Johan Mojica Mallorca Colombia 600 CM Tiago Silva Vitoria Portugal 350 CM Andre Almeida Valencia Portugal 350 CM Reo Hatate Celtic Japan 350 RW Junior Messias Genoa Brazil 350 ST Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic Japan 600 LW Fedor Chalov PAOK Russia 350

Around the World

Key Information Reward Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 5.7k

The final part of the Hybrid Nations SBC tests your logic to the maximum if you attempt to 'not cheat' and avoid solutions. That can be tiring though, which is exactly why we have produced this article. Trying to create a team with a minimum rating of 81 and exactly 10 nationalities is not easy. That's before you even consider the struggle with the side's chemistry, as outlined by the requirements below.

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Rare Players: Min Eight

Squad Rating: Min 81

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min Two

Team Chemistry: Min 24

Number of players in squad: 11

With this solution, we took advantage of the Women's Super League. While the division also holds some of the best female wonderkids, it also holds a handful of players perfect for this SBC, including Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Manchester City's Leila Ouahabi. There are links in other leagues as well, most notably the Saudi Pro League, that allow you to complete this SBC.

By completing this SBC for an estimated fee of 5.7k, you get given a Rare Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, all of whom are rare, and it has a market value of 50k. For nearly 10 percent of the price, you can pick one up, whilst once you complete all four, you get given a Rare Mega Park, worth 55k, as well. It's clear to see why the Hybrid Nations SBC is as popular as it is.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Edouard Mendy Al Ahli Senegal 650 RB Noelle Maritz Aston Villa Switzerland 350 CB Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal England 400 CB Laia Aleixandri Manchester City Spain 350 CB Ali Al Bulayhi Al Hilal Saudi Arabia 350 LB Leila Ouahabi Manchester City Spain 650 CM Marcelo Brozovic Al Nassr Croatia 650 CM Frida Maanum Arsenal Norway 650 CAM Nicolae Stanciu Damac FC Romania 600 ST Anderson Talisca Al Nassr Brazil 650 ST Stina Blackstenius Arsenal Sweden 650