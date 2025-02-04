Summary
- Completing the Hybrid Nations SBC can get you five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k.
- The Elite Eight SBC rewards a Prime Gold Players Pack for 4.6k, a huge discount compared to buying the pack outright.
- We have outlined the best solutions for one of the most popular SBC groups in EAFC 25.
Ever since Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) were introduced in FIFA 17, they have been one of the most enjoyable and important parts of the game. EA Sports FC 25 would be fundamentally flawed without them, as they provide purpose and meaning to playing it.
Some of the best SBCs in EAFC 25 can transform your team effortlessly, whilst others offer packs in return for a squad. There's typically an endless amount of options when you open up the menu, and one of the best foundation SBCs is the Hybrid Nations, which can be completed anytime during the year.
If you're just starting your journey, it can give you the opportunity to quickly pack some of the finest players in the world. If you've played the game for months and simply forgot to do it, there's still time and you can naturally pack some of the game's highest-rated players to insert into other SBCs. We have outlined the best solutions to the four-part SBC to help you secure five packs, including a Rare Mega Pack, for just 15k. There is not a better value SBC in the game.
Player prices in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team do fluctuate massively. Therefore, while the solutions will likely stay similar across a prolonged period, the cost may differ compared to when the article was first produced.
The Final Four
|
Key Information
|
Reward
|
Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
|
Cost
|
2.3k
The first part of the Hybrid Nations SBC comes with one called 'The Final Four'. Perhaps unsurprisingly once you consider the name, you have to submit a squad of 11 players that includes four nations. You can also only use four players from one club, as well as requiring four rare players. Four is the number for this and we have outlined the official requirements below.
- Nationalities: Exactly Four
- Same Nation Count: Max Four
- Same Club Count: Max Four
- Rare Players: Min Four
- Squad Rating: Min 70
- Team Chemistry: Min 15
- Number of players in squad: 11
With this SBC requiring a squad rating of just 70, you are left in a position where you don't necessarily need gold players. Therefore, you can utilise the cheap bronze and silver market, often including those from 'smaller nations'. In this instance, we used Polish and Norwegian players as the base, making it a cheap and effective solution.
|
Solution
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Nationality
|
Cost
|
GK
|
Michal Szromnik
|
Gornik Zabrze
|
Poland
|
200
|
CB
|
Ole Selnaes (CM)
|
Rosenborg
|
Norway
|
200
|
CB
|
Aleksander Komor
|
Katowice
|
Poland
|
200
|
CB
|
Agathe Donnary (CM)
|
Guingamp
|
France
|
200
|
CM
|
Agustin Cardozo
|
Tigre
|
Argentina
|
200
|
CM
|
Sebastian Milewski
|
Katowice
|
Poland
|
200
|
CAM
|
Markus Solbakken
|
Sparta Praha
|
Norway
|
200
|
RM
|
Mario Sanabria
|
Deportivo Riestra
|
Argentina
|
200
|
LM
|
Thiago Fernandez
|
Velez
|
Argentina
|
200
|
ST
|
Adam Buksa
|
Midtjylland
|
Poland
|
350
|
ST
|
Jonathan Herrera
|
Deportivo Riestra
|
Argentina
|
200
Six of the Best
|
Key Information
|
Reward
|
Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
|
Cost
|
2.3k
Up next, you can secure a Gold Players Pack for 2.3k via the 'Six of the Best' SBC. It is very similar to the previous SBC, but instead of requiring four nations, you unsurprisingly need six. Thankfully that's the only challenging aspect though, with the other requirements, outlined below, being relatively simple to follow.
- Nationalities: Exactly Six
- Same Nation Count: Max Three
- Same Club Count: Max Three
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 18
- Number of players in squad: 11
Costing just over 2k, there are endless solutions for this SBC. It will be made significantly easier as well if you have players in the depths of your club who you want to get rid of. If not, this solution will do the job, using a mix of Spanish, Belgian, Argentine, American and Brazilian footballers alongside one single Guinean international. You don't even need full chemistry for this either, so Davy Roef, a Belgian goalkeeper, can play at left-back and you can still complete the objectives.
|
Solution
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Nationality
|
Cost
|
GK
|
Pau Lopez
|
Girona
|
Spain
|
350
|
RB
|
Alvaro Odriozola
|
Real Sociedad
|
Spain
|
350
|
CB
|
Charles Vanhoutte
|
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
|
Belgium
|
200
|
CB
|
Axel Witsel
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Belgium
|
350
|
LB
|
Davy Roef (GK)
|
Gent
|
Belgium
|
200
|
RM
|
Luka Romero
|
Alaves
|
Argentina
|
200
|
CM
|
Ilaix Moriba
|
Celta Vigo
|
Guinea
|
200
|
CM
|
Luca de la Torre
|
Celta Vigo
|
USA
|
200
|
LM
|
Kenedy
|
Real Valladolid CF
|
Brazil
|
200
|
ST
|
Allyson Sentnor
|
Utah Royals
|
USA
|
200
|
ST
|
Laura Camino (LM)
|
Eibar
|
Spain
|
200
Elite Eight
|
Key Information
|
Reward
|
Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
|
Cost
|
4.6k
The 'Elite Eight' SBC is slightly more expensive at 4.6k, but in return, you get a Prime Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, six of whom are rare. If you were to buy it from the store, it would cost 45k, so it's clear to see how effective this SBC is when it comes to securing packs for as cheap as possible. The requirements take another step up for this SBC, as outlined below.
- Nationalities: Exactly Eight
- Same Nation Count: Max Two
- Same Club Count: Max Three
- Rare Players: Min Five
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Min 21
- Number of players in squad: 11
With eight nations required, you unsurprisingly need to start considering as many players as possible from one league. That is made slightly harder by requiring 21 chemistry and only being allowed three players from one club, but there are several solutions out there. We have outlined our chosen solution below, taking advantage of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Celtic, who remarkably have two Japanese players, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate. Players based in La Liga also proved crucial in this solution, using the likes of Sevilla's Orjan Nyland and Valencia's Andre Almeida.
|
Solution
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Nationality
|
Cost
|
GK
|
Orjan Nyland
|
Sevilla
|
Norway
|
350
|
RB
|
Aitor Ruibal
|
Real Betis
|
Spain
|
600
|
CB
|
Alex Suarez
|
Las Palmas
|
Spain
|
600
|
CB
|
Cameron Carter-Vickers
|
Celtic
|
USA
|
600
|
LB
|
Johan Mojica
|
Mallorca
|
Colombia
|
600
|
CM
|
Tiago Silva
|
Vitoria
|
Portugal
|
350
|
CM
|
Andre Almeida
|
Valencia
|
Portugal
|
350
|
CM
|
Reo Hatate
|
Celtic
|
Japan
|
350
|
RW
|
Junior Messias
|
Genoa
|
Brazil
|
350
|
ST
|
Kyogo Furuhashi
|
Celtic
|
Japan
|
600
|
LW
|
Fedor Chalov
|
PAOK
|
Russia
|
350
Around the World
|
Key Information
|
Reward
|
Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)
|
Cost
|
5.7k
The final part of the Hybrid Nations SBC tests your logic to the maximum if you attempt to 'not cheat' and avoid solutions. That can be tiring though, which is exactly why we have produced this article. Trying to create a team with a minimum rating of 81 and exactly 10 nationalities is not easy. That's before you even consider the struggle with the side's chemistry, as outlined by the requirements below.
- Nationalities: Exactly 10
- Rare Players: Min Eight
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Chemistry Points Per Player: Min Two
- Team Chemistry: Min 24
- Number of players in squad: 11
With this solution, we took advantage of the Women's Super League. While the division also holds some of the best female wonderkids, it also holds a handful of players perfect for this SBC, including Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Manchester City's Leila Ouahabi. There are links in other leagues as well, most notably the Saudi Pro League, that allow you to complete this SBC.
By completing this SBC for an estimated fee of 5.7k, you get given a Rare Gold Players Pack. This consists of 12 players, all of whom are rare, and it has a market value of 50k. For nearly 10 percent of the price, you can pick one up, whilst once you complete all four, you get given a Rare Mega Park, worth 55k, as well. It's clear to see why the Hybrid Nations SBC is as popular as it is.
|
Solution
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Nationality
|
Cost
|
GK
|
Edouard Mendy
|
Al Ahli
|
Senegal
|
650
|
RB
|
Noelle Maritz
|
Aston Villa
|
Switzerland
|
350
|
CB
|
Lotte Wubben-Moy
|
Arsenal
|
England
|
400
|
CB
|
Laia Aleixandri
|
Manchester City
|
Spain
|
350
|
CB
|
Ali Al Bulayhi
|
Al Hilal
|
Saudi Arabia
|
350
|
LB
|
Leila Ouahabi
|
Manchester City
|
Spain
|
650
|
CM
|
Marcelo Brozovic
|
Al Nassr
|
Croatia
|
650
|
CM
|
Frida Maanum
|
Arsenal
|
Norway
|
650
|
CAM
|
Nicolae Stanciu
|
Damac FC
|
Romania
|
600
|
ST
|
Anderson Talisca
|
Al Nassr
|
Brazil
|
650
|
ST
|
Stina Blackstenius
|
Arsenal
|
Sweden
|
650