Summary One of the latest Evolutions, 'Just Like Jamie', allows you to create a world-class striker.

Nostalgic options such as Dries Mertens, Luis Suarez and Alexis Sanchez could bring joy to the game.

'Meta' options such as Marcus Rashford, Pedro Neto and Rodrygo can't be ignored, though.

Evolutions play a major part in EA Sports FC 25, as they let you upgrade players who would never conventionally be considered 'meta'. The 'Just Like Jamie' Evolution, inspired by one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time – Jamie Vardy, epitomises that.

There are specific requirements which you have to meet before you start the evolution. They have to have a maximum rating of 87, be a striker (primary or secondary), have no more than 10 PlayStyles, have a maximum of 85 shooting, 83 passing and 80 physical and have no more than two PlayStyle+.

However, it's all worth it when the player can receive some superb upgrades, which we have outlined here: An overall increase of 15 (up to 89), 30+ Pace (up to 95), 30+ Shooting (up to 89), 50+ Aggression (up to 85), 15+ Agility (up to 88), 15+ Balance (up to 87), 15+ Ball Control (up to 90), 15+ Dribbling (up to 88), 15+ Reactions (up to 88), 50+ Composure (up to 90) and 50+ Stamina.

Alongside this, they are given two PlayStyle+ – Power Shot and Rapid – the Relentless PlayStyle and the Poacher++ role. This can all be obtained by the challenges, which – in truth – are easy to complete. Due to this, we have outlined the nine best players to use for this Evolution. There are countless players you could use, including Rafael Leao, Hero Dimitar Berbatov and Federico Chiesa, who all miss out.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. 'Unique value' - However, sometimes going for players not as common is more fun.

- However, sometimes going for players not as common is more fun. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Just Like Jamie' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Karim Benzema Al Nassr France 2. Dries Mertens Galatasaray Belgium 3. Marcus Rashford Aston Villa England 4. Roberto Firmino Al Ahli Brazil 5. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 6. Marco Reus LA Galaxy Germany 7. Pedro Neto Chelsea Portugal 8. Alexis Sanchez Udinese Chile 9. Luis Suarez Inter Miami Uruguay

The 'Just Like Jamie' Evolution costs 75k or 600 EAFC Points.

9 Luis Suarez

Inter Miami and Uruguay

Up first, everyone loves a trip down 'Memory Lane' and Luis Suarez's performances – both for Liverpool in the Premier League and then Barcelona in La Liga – lit up Europe. The Uruguayan was a natural goalscorer and he combined that with flair, charisma and cockiness.https://www.givemesport.com/alexis-sanchez/

You can recreate his card from that era here. He can go up seven ratings to 89 and that will see him have '89 Finishing', '90 Composure' and '90 Ball Control'. There are a few downsides — most notably, he has just three-star skill moves and '81 Agility' — but that can be improved upon with further Evolutions.

8 Alexis Sanchez

Udinese and Chile

From one cult legend to another. Alexis Sanchez treated football like art during his finest years. He played a key role off the bench for one of the greatest club sides of all time, Barcelona, before he became the main man at Arsenal, dazzling past helpless defenders.

He can do that in EAFC 25 if you choose him for this Evolution. His 89-rated card looks superb, with '90 Composure, '96 Attacking Positioning', '89 Finishing' and a four-star weak foot. The only downside, just like Suarez, is that he has three-star skill moves, but that can also be upgraded easily with other Evolutions.

7 Pedro Neto

Chelsea and Portugal

While there are several nostalgic players on this list, modern-day stars reaching their peak can't be ignored either. Pedro Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves in the summer of 2024 and, while he has not had an electric start, there's no doubt he can be 'meta' in EAFC 25.

The winger, who can also play up front, can become a star with some world-class stats, including four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, '90 Finishing', '90 Attacking Positioning', '88 Dribbling' and '90 Ball Control'. For just 75k, that's pretty hard to turn down at the moment.

6 Marco Reus

LA Galaxy and Germany

Marco Reus returned to the EAFC universe on January 7th, 2025 after several months without a card. The German, now playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS, does not have a world-class base card, but you can make him incredibly overpowered by completing this Evolution.

The Borussia Dortmund legend will have four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, '90 Finishing', '99 Stamina' and '96 Acceleration'. Reus was famous for his sheer elegance on the ball, and '87 Curve' suggests he will be able to find a teammate, even when the angle is tight, effortlessly.

5 Rodrygo

Real Madrid and Brazil

Rodrygo is always a 'meta' player in EAFC 25. In fact, he is one of the most 'meta' gold cards available in EAFC 25, with the Brazilian's pace, finishing and dribbling allowing him to dance around even the world's best defenders effortlessly. His superb gold card can be upgraded here, though.

While he only receives an overall increase of three, the Brazilian will have some world-class stats beneath the surface, including '94 Finishing', '94 Sprint Speed', '90 Composure' and '88 Agility'. Combined with four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, the winger is ready for any situation. That's just like real life; Rodrygo has played a key role in several trophies for the 15-time Champions League winners.

4 Roberto Firmino

Al Ahli and Brazil