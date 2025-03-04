Summary The 'King of Egypt' Evolution in EAFC 25 is inspired by Mohamed Salah.

The 'King of Egypt' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25 is inspired by one of the favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. "Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Running down the wing. Mo Salah, the Egyptian King," Anfield chants, and now you have the opportunity to create your 'own Salah' with this Evolution based on him.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements, which we have showcased here: A maximum rating of 88, a maximum of 90 Pace and 90 Dribbling, three total positions at most and no more than 10 PlayStyles (two of which can be PlayStyle+. They must be a right-winger as well.

This means there are, unsurprisingly, countless players to choose from, and they will all become world-class due to the upgrades they receive, which we have outlined here: An overall increase of 30 (up to 90), 30+ Pace (up to 92), 35+ Shooting (up to 90), 35+ Passing (up to 86), 30+ Dribbling (up to 90), 30+ Defending (up to 70), 35+ Physical (up to 80). They also get a four-star weak foot if they don't already have one, the ability to play as a right-midfielder, and two PlayStyle+ — Finesse Shot and Press Proven.

With an endless amount of possibilities available, we have made your life slightly simpler by outlining the nine best currently available in EAFC 25. This Evolution can be completed via several easy challenges, continuing the theme showcased in other Evolutions such as 'A Star is Born' and 'Central to Sensational'.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'King of Egypt' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 2. Jarrod Bowen West Ham England 3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia 4. David Beckham N/A England 5. Chloe Kelly Arsenal England 6. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil 7. Marco Asensio Paris Saint-Germain Spain 8. Steve McManaman N/A England 9. Antony Manchester United Brazil

This Evolution costs 75,000 Coins or 600 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 17th March and finished a week later.

9 Antony

Manchester United and Brazil

Antony left Manchester United on loan for Real Betis in January 2025, temporarily bringing an end to a disappointing and underwhelming spell at Old Trafford. However, in EAFC 25, players are still able to play under Man Utd's badge even after they have moved.

This means that you can upgrade Antony's Man Utd card with this Evolution. If you do so, you improve his weak foot from one-star to four, whilst he will also have world-class stats such as 94 Attacking Positioning, 87 Finishing, 94 Shot Power and 93 Long Shots. He is a threat from any range now.

8 Steve McManaman

Premier League and England

While most players on this list will focus on their attacking qualities, Steve McManaman goes against the grain. Maicon's Fantasy FC card can be acquired by winning 30 out of a possible 36 matches — and that means some gamers, naturally, won't be able to get the Brazilian. McManaman might be the perfect alternative.

His Winter Wildcard version is brilliantly defensively, and you can make him more well-rounded with this Evolution. With stats such as 89 Defensive Awareness, 90 Stand Tackle and 86 Slide Tackle, combined with his threat in the final third, the Englishman really can't be ignored.

7 Marco Asensio

Paris Saint-Germain and Spain

Marco Asensio also moved in January, departing the beauty of Paris for Aston Villa. He's had an immediate impact in life in the Midlands, scoring twice against Chelsea to help them beat Enzo Maresca's side, but – in this instance – we're talking about his PSG version instead.

He had a NumeroFUT card available from Boxing Day until the end of January — and, if you were able to pick him up, you can now get an even greater card. With five-star skills, a four-star weak foot, 93 Ball Control, 90 Dribbling and countless more impressive stars, the Spaniard can truly thrive in any situation.

6 Endrick

Real Madrid and Brazil

Moving on, Endrick has not had the dream start to life in the Spanish capital, but the Brazilian wonderkid is still seen as the face of football in the country. He is, quite literally, a 'Future Star' and you can get a card close to his 'Future Star' stats via this superb Evolution.

The youngster will have four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot if you choose him for this Evolution, whilst that will be complemented by stats such as 90 Attacking Positioning, 91 Finishing, 94 Shot Power and – remarkably – 99 Agility. There's not a single situation Endrick isn't comfortable in.

5 Chloe Kelly

Arsenal and England

There's a theme of players moving in January on this list, and Chloe Kelly adds to that. The Englishwoman, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany, joined Arsenal on loan from Women's Super League rivals Manchester City as she wanted more minutes.

You could use either version for this Evolution, but Arsenal are a stronger team on paper in EAFC 25, we have opted for her newer version. The right-winger will end up with some stunning stats, including 87 Finishing, 91 Ball Control, 90 Dribbling and 96 Composure. She's world-class and built for every issue possible.

4 David Beckham

English Icon

From one English legend to another. David Beckham might not have scored a winning goal in a major final for his country, but he had his fair share of incredible moments. Just think about his free-kick against Greece to qualify for the 2002 World Cup. He's never been 'meta' in EAFC 25, but that changes due to this Evolution.

Beckham was well-known during his playing days for his creative talent. That's showcased here by stats such as 90 Short Pass and 93 Long Pass. That's complemented by 95 Reactions and 93 Ball Control, with the winger only having one small issue — just three-star skill moves. It can be overlooked when he's so impressive elsewhere, though.