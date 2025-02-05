Summary SBCs in EAFC 25 offer various rewards. Some give you players, others give you exciting packs.

When playing EA Sports FC 25, you need a purpose. While playing the 'beautiful game' should always be fun, that's not the case in EAFC 25, with frustration at agony often two of the main emotions felt when playing in the competitive online scene. However, that can be made better if you have objectives to do in the game's menus.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) take up a huge part — and since their introduction in FIFA 17, they have been incredibly popular within the community. They stretch across several different ideas. Some of the best SBCs in EAFC 25 offer players, but other SBCs are packs-based, where – theoretically – you could back one of the finest players to ever step foot onto the hallowed turf.

One SBC that is always available, from the first day to the last, is the League and Nations Hybrid SBC. It combines the challenges of the Hybrid Leagues SBC and the Hybrid Nations SBC into one, often testing your knowledge and adaptability when it comes to picking a starting 11. However, finding a cheat code always makes life easier, so we have decided to outline the cheapest and best solutions to the League and Nations Hybrid SBC. It can be completed for 15.4k and, in return, you get an untradeable Rare Mega Pack in return.

Player prices in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team do fluctuate massively. Therefore, while the solutions will likely stay similar across a prolonged period, the cost may differ compared to when the article was first produced.

The Challenger

Key Information Reward Rare Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 3.75k

The first SBC in the League and Nations Hybrid group is called 'The Challenger'. While the name might suggest it is incredibly complicated to complete, that's not the case. We have outlined all of the requirements below, but in short, you need a team with two nations and three leagues; that's very simple to do. It can be completed for 3.75k and you are rewarded with an untradeable Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Leagues: Exactly Three

Nationalities: Exactly Two

Same League Count: Max Six

Same Nation Count: Max Six

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 32

Number of players in squad: 11

There are countless solutions for this SBC, and the only slight hurdle comes from the team's chemistry, requiring 32 out of a possible 33. You will probably be able to complete it with several players in the depth of your club, but if not, this solution fits all the requirements. It is dominated by Spanish La Liga players to get the necessary chemistry.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Ricardo Batista Casa Pia Portugal 350 RB Joao Mario Porto Portugal 350 CB Copete Mallorca Spain 350 CB Aridane Rayo Vallecano Spain 350 LB Juan Cruz Osasuna Spain 350 RM Alvaro Djalo Athletic Bilbao Spain 350 CM Daniel Braganca Sporting Lisbon Portugal 350 CM Samu Vitoria Portugal 350 LM Moleiro Las Palmas Spain 350 ST Sandro Las Palmas Spain 350 ST Dany Mota Monza Portugal 350

Advanced

Key Information Reward Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Cost 3.8k

Moving on, the 'Advanced' SBC can be completed for 3.8k and, once you have completed this, you are halfway there to finishing the whole group. You are given a Premium Gold Players Pack for this, which is often worth 25k and gives you 12 gold players, three of whom are rare. It's unlikely that you will pack one of the game's highest-rated players, but it's still worth it when you look at the requirements below.

Leagues: Exactly Three

Nationalities: Exactly Four

Same League Count: Max Five

Same Nation Count: Max Six

Squad Rating: Min 79

Team Chemistry: Min 29

Number of players in squad: 11

With the requirements still remaining relatively straightforward, and more freedom with the team's chemistry, there are once again countless solutions. We have opted to go down the Spanish La Liga route again, using three players from Villarreal. Elsewhere, several female footballers are included, which has made every SBC easier since their introduction in EAFC 24.

You could use players from some of the biggest clubs in the world to complete these SBCs, but as showcased here, using athletes from 'smaller sides' often works better. They are cheaper and are more common on the market; the last thing you want is to find that a player is 'extinct' at the final hurdle.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Martina Tufekovic Hoffenheim Germany 350 RB Lena Petermann (ST) Leicester Germany 350 CB Kristin Demann Wolfsburg Germany 350 CB Raul Albiol Villarreal Spain 350 LB Alfonso Pedraza Villarreal Spain 350 RM Ayoze Perez Villarreal Spain 350 CM Moi Gomez Osasuna Spain 350 CM Fabienne Dongus Hoffenheim Germany 350 CM Oriol Romeu Girona Spain 350 LM Ereleta Memeti Hoffenheim Kosovo 350 ST Svenja Folmli Freiburg Switzerland 350

Fiendish

Key Information Reward Mega Pack (Untradeable) Cost 4k

By definition, being fiendish means to be extremely cruel or unpleasant. Maybe that's why EA Sports gave this SBC this name, as this is when it becomes increasingly harder to work out due to its requirements. You have to use four leagues and five nationalities, whilst the squad rating is also increased.

Leagues: Exactly Four

Nationalities: Exactly Five

Same League Count: Max Four

Same Nation Count: Max Three

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 25

Number of players in squad: 11

The Women's Super League is thriving in real life, with countless stars making the division become popular in England and abroad. That naturally means there are also countless high-rated players available for SBCs in EAFC 25, with the likes of Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Emily Fox included in this solution. They have been partnered with players who have strong links, as showcased by Austrian RB Leipzig duo Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner​​​​​​.

Solution Position Player Team Nationality Cost GK Phallon Tullis-Joyce Manchester United USA 350 RB Risa Shimizu Manchester City Japan 350 CB Jarrad Branthwaite Everton England 350 CB James Tarkowski Everton England 350 LB Emily Fox Arsenal USA 350 CDM Wataru Endo Liverpool Japan 350 CDM Xaver Schlager RB Leipzig Austria 350 CAM Christoph Baumgartner RB Leipzig Austria 350 CAM Jordy Clasie AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 400 ST Katja Snoeijs Everton Netherlands 350 ST Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Netherlands 350

Puzzle Master

Key Information Reward Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable) Cost 4k

Finally, the title of 'Puzzle Master' can only be given to those who truly deserve it. Gamers who can work out how to produce a squad with five leagues and five nations in it are clearly smart. Our solution meets all of the requirements below and, once you complete it for 4k, you will be given a Rare Mega Park (untradeable).

Leagues: Exactly Five

Nationalities: Exactly Six

Same Club Count: Max Two

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 20

Number of players in squad: 11

Although this SBC is without a doubt the most challenging one yet, arguably in the whole match, there are still several solutions. We have opted for one that utilises the Liga F, with Atletico Madrid, Madrid CFF, and Real Madrid stars all picking up links to one another. Some of them also link to La Liga stars (if they play for the same club) and that has made the process far easier than originally expected. It's unlikely that you pack one of the best Icons in the game by completing all four of these mini SBCs, but life is for dreaming; you can never rule it out.