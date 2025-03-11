Summary The 'Legends Return' update in EA Sports FC 25 introduced gameplay changes and new Ultimate Team players.

Franz Beckenbauer is set to be in Ultimate Team for the first time in the franchise's history.

Roma trio Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho are also confirmed to be returning.

EA Sports FC 25 has had its latest title update. It's named 'Title Update 10', or specifically 'Legends Return', and it has introduced several new features to the game. Details of the game were revealed on Monday, March 10th — and, a day later, the update was rolled out across all platforms.

The game is continually updated throughout the year, sometimes to fix bugs and issues and sometimes to introduce new features to it. This title update included both, as EA Sports looked to continue its success in the first quarter of 2025. Team of the Year (TOTY), Future Stars, Grassroot Greats, Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday were all successful promos.

We have decided to reveal all the changes in the 'Legends Return' update. Gameplay changes affected the entirety of the game, whilst there were also specific Ultimate Team adaptations which made gamers around the world excited. It continued the non-stop conveyor belt of content this year — and it is not going to slow down anytime soon with Team of the Season (TOTS) not far away.

A new PlayStyle was confirmed

The EAFC 25 gameplay was well-liked in the patch before the 'Legends Return' update, and this introduced only a few minor changes which should not affect the game massively. We have outlined all the changes included below and how they might impact your experience.

Taken via feedback from gamers around the world, EA Sports moderately reduced the accuracy of fully powered precision lob passes. This was done to try and make them behave more authentically, with EA Sports trying to lower their use in kick-off scenarios. Alongside this, they also significantly increased the accuracy of clearance headers after receiving feedback from gamers that they wanted more options for quickly getting the ball out of potentially dangerous situations.

As is the case with any patch, several bugs were also fixed. Beforehand, AI defenders did not always press the ball carrier as intended, but this has now been fixed. Meanwhile, there were also cases where goalkeepers would produce incorrect save animations when trying to save a shot from a tight angle at the near post. They are now meant to behave more authentically.

However, the most significant gameplay change in the EAFC 25 'Legends Return' update was the introduction of the Low-Driven Shot PlayStyle. This enables gamers to consistently perform precise shots taken with a short press of the shooting input. The Low-Driven PlayStyle has the following effects:

Significantly increased shot accuracy.

Moderately increased ball travel speed.

Moderately increased how quickly players can perform the requested shot.

This is available in Ultimate Team, Career Mode (Youth Academy Players and Player Career), and Clubs. The PlayStyle+ version has the same effects, but they've been tuned to be more effective. It's unclear how powerful this will be compared to the best PlayStyles currently in EAFC 25.

New Ultimate Team Players

A legendary German centre-back is set to be introduced

Ultimate Team is the beating heart of EAFC 25 — and EA Sports confirmed some incredibly exciting content in the 'Legends Return' update. A decade after their reign, Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho are back, bringing back memories of their blistering pace and silky dribbling.

The legendary Roma trio will be available from Friday, March 14th. 'Streets Won’t Forget' versions of them will be available through Objectives and Evolutions in Ultimate Team, whilst FUT Birthday Hero versions of the trio will be included in the pool of items for packs. The base versions of the trio will not be available in the pool of items for packs in EAFC 25.

They weren't the only players confirmed in the update, though. For the first time in EAFC, formally FIFA, history, Franz Beckenbauer will feature in Ultimate Team as an Icon. The German centre-back, who is widely seen as one of the greatest defenders of all time, had a legendary career, winning three consecutive European Cups, two Ballon d'Ors and a World Cup. He will now be able to channel that success in EAFC 25.

On Friday, March 21st, the centre-back's base Icon card will be added to Ultimate Team packs as part of the UEFA Dreamchasers campaign. His first campaign version will follow on Friday, April 4th, debuting as part of the FUT Immortals campaign in Ultimate Team. The German's base card, as outlined above, will be 92-rated, whilst his Immortals Icon card will be four ratings higher.

'Super Subs' are coming to the game

Elsewhere, there were a plethora of new features added across EAFC 25. Most notably, EA Sports confirmed that they would be looking to introduce a 'Super Sub Player Item' in Ultimate Team. They stated that they would have full chemistry when subbed into matches during the second half and beyond. They will also have their role familiarity improved from Role+ to Role++. EA Sports also outlined that they would "need to be subbed-in in their primary or alternate positions in order for their chemistry and role familiarity effects to be active."

The company also confirmed that a new Live Ultimate Team Friendly called Targets would be available soon. They admitted that it was a mode inspired by the new Low-Driven Shot PlayStyle — and we have outlined full details of the new and exciting mode below:

At the start of the match, targets will appear at each corner of the net for both teams.

Hitting those targets when scoring will count as two goals and will permanently destroy the target that was hit.

This means each player will have an opportunity to score up to four additional goals by hitting all four targets over the course of the match.

New features in Clubs

For those who don't play Ultimate Team and focus primarily on Clubs, EA Sports confirmed that they would be expanding progression with 20 additional levels, enabling gamers to earn more skill points and develop further. They admitted that each level will bring one skill point, with level 120 giving five skill points for a total of 24 extra skill points.

Meanwhile, at level 110, players will be able to unlock the new Low-Driven Shot+ PlayStyle for their avatars. The regular Low-Driven Shot PlayStyle will be available without any level restrictions — similar to other PlayStyles. Finally, they also confirmed that they were adding two new 'Facilities' to the mode — the Low-Driven Drill and Strength Drill.

They said in the update notes: "The 'Low-Driven Drill Facility' is a great way for everyone in the club to experience and try the new Low-Driven Shot PlayStyle, and the Strength Drill will provide the Block PlayStyle+. Paired with key attribute increases, the new facilities add more options for the club’s manager."

To celebrate the idea of legends returning, EA Sports introduced a new vintage theme for the update. While this might be a small change, it added a nostalgic visual tone from old broadcasts intended to shine a spotlight on some of football's greatest players of all time.

Beckenbauer, who was confirmed in this update, now appears on the main menu, alongside the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona – who was only added during the Grassroot Greats promo – and Johan Cruyff. This quartet will also be part of the 'Classic XI', which was confirmed in the update after years of being absent. It is available to play with or against in Kick Off and Online Friendlies.

To conclude, there were 69 updated star heads following the update, whilst EA Sports also added two new celebrations, one of which was Endrick's 'King Kong' celebration. On the lines of celebrating football as well, EA Sports also confirmed that 'SuperFans' are now within the game to honour fans who are always there for their club. Fans of Dortmund, Liverpool, Boca Juniors and Angel City FC can be spotted in various scenes in their home stadiums.