Key Takeaways The most expensive players in EAFC 25 can change matches effortlessly.

Just one modern-day player features on a list dominated by icons.

Ronaldo, Pele and Cruyff – who all shone on previous EAFC games – feature.

EA Sports FC 25 is the chance to use your real-life heroes. They're the players you looked up to as a child, whilst modern-day stars can also bring out a sense of excitement. Mostly used in Ultimate Team, the most popular mode in the game, there's one slight issue with this – cost.

Unsurprisingly, icons and the best players in the world are the most expensive. Costing millions, they can single-handedly win matches, acting as legends among mere mortals. They are someone you treat as a target and a sign of progression; if you can ever afford them, you are clearly doing something right.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine most expensive players in EA Sports FC 25. All the values have been taken from Futbin, but it's important to remember that prices can fluctuate. One day they might rise by 200k, the next they might be at an all-time low. The general consensus is that player values decrease over time.

Most Expensive EAFC 25 Players Rank Player Version Position(s) Rating Price (m) 1. Ronaldo Icon ST 94 14.39 2. Mia Hamm Icon ST/CAM/RW 93 7.53 3. Pele Icon CAM/ST 95 7.35 4. Ruud Gullit Icon CAM/CM/ST 90 6.30 5. Ronaldinho Icon LW/LM/CAM 93 6.26 6. Johan Cruyff Icon CAM/ST 93 5.99 7. Kylian Mbappe Total Rush ST/LW 92 5.90 8. Eusebio Icon ST 91 4.70 9. Zinedine Zidane Icon CAM/CM 94 4.20 Correct as of 22/10/24

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Zinedine Zidane

Valued at 4.2m

To begin, Zinedine Zidane needs no introduction. A football and sporting legend, he became iconic during his spells with France and Real Madrid – so he was always going to be an icon in every EAFC game possible. Acting as an inspiration for so many, he won't be cheap to buy in EAFC 25.

Zidane is worth 4.2m in the game, yet that feels fair considering his talents. With the playmaker++ trait, Zidane is one of the best options in his game, whilst his ability to drive forward and create attacks – alongside his defensive work-rate – makes him the perfect midfielder for you online.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 94 Position CAM/CM Dribbling 94 Pace 83 Defending 73 Shooting 90 Physicality 84

8 Eusebio

Valued at 4.7m

A legend. In every sense, Eusebio is one of the greatest strikers of all time. Acting as an icon – quite literally in EAFC 25 – the Portuguese magician is the dream forward for anyone playing in the game, with his pace, shooting and dribbling making him one of the most well-rounded stars around.

With advanced forward+ and false nine++ roles, Eusebio fits in seamlessly in the final third. His ability to drop deep and even work alongside someone like Kylian Mbappe means you will always have a different dynamic compared to other games. It's a criminally underrated asset to have – and that's before you even consider his frightening shot.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 84 Position ST Dribbling 91 Pace 92 Defending 44 Shooting 92 Physicality 77

7 Kylian Mbappe

Total Rush card valued at 5.90m

As the only modern-day player on this list, Kylian Mbappe stands against the test of immortality and time. A future legend, Mbappe has always been effortless in the final third, previously for Paris Saint-Germain and now for Real Madrid. That translates to EAFC 25 comfortably.

Just like most world-class strikers in this game, Mbappe has two main roles – advanced forward++ and false nine+. It means he is one of the most feared strikers in the game, capable of finding the back of the net with his eyes shut. Although this is his first special card, there are bound to be more, making the 5.90m price tag slightly off-putting.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 82 Position ST/LW Dribbling 93 Pace 98 Defending 37 Shooting 91 Physicality 80

6 Johan Cruyff

Valued at 5.99m

Standing tall as the greatest Dutch player of all time, Johan Cruyff inspired a generation — and more. Everyone wanted to be like the silky smooth playmaker-turned-striker, who treated football like an art. The pitch was his canvas and he was the paintbrush, telling a story each week.

In EAFC 25, it is a dream for most gamers to use him, but you will have to cough up 5.99m Coins at the moment to do so. With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, Cruyff is fit for every occasion, and that's before you even start to talk about 94 finishing and 94 attacking positioning.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 90 Position CAM/ST Dribbling 93 Pace 90 Defending 42 Shooting 91 Physicality 73

5 Ronaldinho

Valued at 6.26m

From one Barcelona legend to another. Ronaldinho has several honours attached to him after a legendary career. One of the greatest Brazilian players ever? Without a doubt. One of Barcelona's most revered stars of all time? Unquestionably. Ronaldinho always shone a level above everyone else.

A star in previous EAFC games, Ronaldinho has never been cheap – and that's the story this year as well. He costs 6.26m Coins currently, but when you consider that he has the wide playmaker++ role and no major flaws to his stats, you can see why he is valued so highly. World-class.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldinho is the most expensive natural left-winger on the game, ahead of Vinicius Junior's in-form card at 2.89m.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 90 Position LW/LM/CAM Dribbling 95 Pace 91 Defending 38 Shooting 89 Physicality 80

4 Ruud Gullit

Valued at 6.3m

While Ronaldinho shone for his flicks and tricks, Ruud Gullit was slightly different. He always possessed a goal-scoring threat, but he became famous for his versatility defensively and offensively. The Dutchman is, therefore, the dream cog in the system on EAFC 25.

At 6.4m, he has everything you need from a hard-working central midfielder. Every 'face stat' is above 80 – which is why the term 'Gullit Gang' rose to prominence – whilst stats such as 89 ball control and 96 dribbling mean he can still glide around the middle of the park despite his large frame.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 88 Position CAM/CM/ST Dribbling 86 Pace 85 Defending 80 Shooting 88 Physicality 87

3 Pele

Valued at 7.35m

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele is seen by some to be the greatest player of all time. Others would argue Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but – as those two are still playing professionally – the legendary Brazilian is the highest-rated icon in the game. Due to that, he's unfortunately worth a fortune at 7.35m Coins.

Capable of playing as a playmaker or upfront, Pele is full of talent, which will allow you to win matches effortlessly. Whether it's due to his positioning or due to his long-range finishing, the Brazilian is in a league of his own. The only downside is his strength at 74, but everything else is pure perfection.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 91 Position CAM/ST Dribbling 94 Pace 93 Defending 58 Shooting 94 Physicality 74

2 Mia Hamm

Valued at 7.53m

Featuring in an EAFC game for just the second time, Mia Hamm is comfortably the most expensive female footballer in the game. Perhaps an unknown name on this list compared to others, the legendary American had a career most could only dream of.

That has been replicated in EAFC 25, with the striker's 92 pace and 93 shooting allowing her to find space and find the back of the net with ease. Given the advanced forward++ role as well, Hamm is like a predator in the final third, highlighted by her 94 finishing and 94 shot power.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 86 Position ST/CAM/RW Dribbling 92 Pace 92 Defending 54 Shooting 93 Physicality 81

1 Ronaldo

Valued at 14.39m

Finally, Ronaldo is comfortably the most expensive player in EAFC 25. This might change over time, but he is currently valued at over 14m, close to the 15m limit. The legendary Brazilian had a career plagued by serious injuries, but – despite struggles – he still became a hero for children around the world.

In EAFC 25, there are no flaws in his game. He has frightening pace, sharp shooting and dynamic dribbling to allow him to fit into every occasion. At six feet tall, he is also capable of providing an aerial threat from set-pieces and crosses. He will eventually decrease in price over time, but – currently – there's no one close to matching his value.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 79 Position ST Dribbling 94 Pace 94 Defending 43 Shooting 94 Physicality 75

Stats and values taken from Futbin (correct as of 22/10/24)