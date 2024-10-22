Key Takeaways

  • The most expensive players in EAFC 25 can change matches effortlessly.
  • Just one modern-day player features on a list dominated by icons.
  • Ronaldo, Pele and Cruyff – who all shone on previous EAFC games – feature.

EA Sports FC 25 is the chance to use your real-life heroes. They're the players you looked up to as a child, whilst modern-day stars can also bring out a sense of excitement. Mostly used in Ultimate Team, the most popular mode in the game, there's one slight issue with this – cost.

Unsurprisingly, icons and the best players in the world are the most expensive. Costing millions, they can single-handedly win matches, acting as legends among mere mortals. They are someone you treat as a target and a sign of progression; if you can ever afford them, you are clearly doing something right.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine most expensive players in EA Sports FC 25. All the values have been taken from Futbin, but it's important to remember that prices can fluctuate. One day they might rise by 200k, the next they might be at an all-time low. The general consensus is that player values decrease over time.

Most Expensive EAFC 25 Players

Rank

Player

Version

Position(s)

Rating

Price (m)

1.

Ronaldo

Icon

ST

94

14.39

2.

Mia Hamm

Icon

ST/CAM/RW

93

7.53

3.

Pele

Icon

CAM/ST

95

7.35

4.

Ruud Gullit

Icon

CAM/CM/ST

90

6.30

5.

Ronaldinho

Icon

LW/LM/CAM

93

6.26

6.

Johan Cruyff

Icon

CAM/ST

93

5.99

7.

Kylian Mbappe

Total Rush

ST/LW

92

5.90

8.

Eusebio

Icon

ST

91

4.70

9.

Zinedine Zidane

Icon

CAM/CM

94

4.20

Correct as of 22/10/24

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different.

Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Zinedine Zidane

Valued at 4.2m

Zinedine Zidane captaining France at the 2006 World Cup.

To begin, Zinedine Zidane needs no introduction. A football and sporting legend, he became iconic during his spells with France and Real Madrid – so he was always going to be an icon in every EAFC game possible. Acting as an inspiration for so many, he won't be cheap to buy in EAFC 25.

Zidane is worth 4.2m in the game, yet that feels fair considering his talents. With the playmaker++ trait, Zidane is one of the best options in his game, whilst his ability to drive forward and create attacks – alongside his defensive work-rate – makes him the perfect midfielder for you online.

Stats

Overall Rating

94

Passing

94

Position

CAM/CM

Dribbling

94

Pace

83

Defending

73

Shooting

90

Physicality

84

8 Eusebio

Valued at 4.7m

Eusebio shoots for Portugal

A legend. In every sense, Eusebio is one of the greatest strikers of all time. Acting as an icon – quite literally in EAFC 25 – the Portuguese magician is the dream forward for anyone playing in the game, with his pace, shooting and dribbling making him one of the most well-rounded stars around.

With advanced forward+ and false nine++ roles, Eusebio fits in seamlessly in the final third. His ability to drop deep and even work alongside someone like Kylian Mbappe means you will always have a different dynamic compared to other games. It's a criminally underrated asset to have – and that's before you even consider his frightening shot.

Stats

Overall Rating

91

Passing

84

Position

ST

Dribbling

91

Pace

92

Defending

44

Shooting

92

Physicality

77

7 Kylian Mbappe

Total Rush card valued at 5.90m

As the only modern-day player on this list, Kylian Mbappe stands against the test of immortality and time. A future legend, Mbappe has always been effortless in the final third, previously for Paris Saint-Germain and now for Real Madrid. That translates to EAFC 25 comfortably.

Just like most world-class strikers in this game, Mbappe has two main roles – advanced forward++ and false nine+. It means he is one of the most feared strikers in the game, capable of finding the back of the net with his eyes shut. Although this is his first special card, there are bound to be more, making the 5.90m price tag slightly off-putting.

Stats

Overall Rating

92

Passing

82

Position

ST/LW

Dribbling

93

Pace

98

Defending

37

Shooting

91

Physicality

80
6 Johan Cruyff

Valued at 5.99m

johan-cruyff-ajax

Standing tall as the greatest Dutch player of all time, Johan Cruyff inspired a generation — and more. Everyone wanted to be like the silky smooth playmaker-turned-striker, who treated football like an art. The pitch was his canvas and he was the paintbrush, telling a story each week.

In EAFC 25, it is a dream for most gamers to use him, but you will have to cough up 5.99m Coins at the moment to do so. With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, Cruyff is fit for every occasion, and that's before you even start to talk about 94 finishing and 94 attacking positioning.

Stats

Overall Rating

93

Passing

90

Position

CAM/ST

Dribbling

93

Pace

90

Defending

42

Shooting

91

Physicality

73
5 Ronaldinho

Valued at 6.26m

Ronaldinho celebrates a goal for Barcelona.

From one Barcelona legend to another. Ronaldinho has several honours attached to him after a legendary career. One of the greatest Brazilian players ever? Without a doubt. One of Barcelona's most revered stars of all time? Unquestionably. Ronaldinho always shone a level above everyone else.

A star in previous EAFC games, Ronaldinho has never been cheap – and that's the story this year as well. He costs 6.26m Coins currently, but when you consider that he has the wide playmaker++ role and no major flaws to his stats, you can see why he is valued so highly. World-class.

Stats

Overall Rating

93

Passing

90

Position

LW/LM/CAM

Dribbling

95

Pace

91

Defending

38

Shooting

89

Physicality

80

4 Ruud Gullit

Valued at 6.3m

Ruud Gullit

While Ronaldinho shone for his flicks and tricks, Ruud Gullit was slightly different. He always possessed a goal-scoring threat, but he became famous for his versatility defensively and offensively. The Dutchman is, therefore, the dream cog in the system on EAFC 25.

At 6.4m, he has everything you need from a hard-working central midfielder. Every 'face stat' is above 80 – which is why the term 'Gullit Gang' rose to prominence – whilst stats such as 89 ball control and 96 dribbling mean he can still glide around the middle of the park despite his large frame.

Stats

Overall Rating

90

Passing

88

Position

CAM/CM/ST

Dribbling

86

Pace

85

Defending

80

Shooting

88

Physicality

87

3 Pele

Valued at 7.35m

Brazil's Pele celebrates a goal
Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele is seen by some to be the greatest player of all time. Others would argue Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but – as those two are still playing professionally – the legendary Brazilian is the highest-rated icon in the game. Due to that, he's unfortunately worth a fortune at 7.35m Coins.

Capable of playing as a playmaker or upfront, Pele is full of talent, which will allow you to win matches effortlessly. Whether it's due to his positioning or due to his long-range finishing, the Brazilian is in a league of his own. The only downside is his strength at 74, but everything else is pure perfection.

Stats

Overall Rating

95

Passing

91

Position

CAM/ST

Dribbling

94

Pace

93

Defending

58

Shooting

94

Physicality

74

2 Mia Hamm

Valued at 7.53m

Mia Hamm

Featuring in an EAFC game for just the second time, Mia Hamm is comfortably the most expensive female footballer in the game. Perhaps an unknown name on this list compared to others, the legendary American had a career most could only dream of.

That has been replicated in EAFC 25, with the striker's 92 pace and 93 shooting allowing her to find space and find the back of the net with ease. Given the advanced forward++ role as well, Hamm is like a predator in the final third, highlighted by her 94 finishing and 94 shot power.

Stats

Overall Rating

93

Passing

86

Position

ST/CAM/RW

Dribbling

92

Pace

92

Defending

54

Shooting

93

Physicality

81
1 Ronaldo

Valued at 14.39m

Ronaldo Nazario

Finally, Ronaldo is comfortably the most expensive player in EAFC 25. This might change over time, but he is currently valued at over 14m, close to the 15m limit. The legendary Brazilian had a career plagued by serious injuries, but – despite struggles – he still became a hero for children around the world.

In EAFC 25, there are no flaws in his game. He has frightening pace, sharp shooting and dynamic dribbling to allow him to fit into every occasion. At six feet tall, he is also capable of providing an aerial threat from set-pieces and crosses. He will eventually decrease in price over time, but – currently – there's no one close to matching his value.

Stats

Overall Rating

94

Passing

79

Position

ST

Dribbling

94

Pace

94

Defending

43

Shooting

94

Physicality

75

Stats and values taken from Futbin (correct as of 22/10/24)