Key Takeaways Your centre-backs must be quick, strong and composed in EA Sports FC 25.

There are several Premier League budget options, including Maxence Lacroix and Ibrahima Konate.

Fikayo Tomori and Dayot Upamecano act as options abroad.

EA Sports FC 2025 is now available, with a plethora of new features giving gamers around the world the chance to show their talents on the pitch. There's nothing more satisfying than using your 'heroes' in the game, taking them from your chosen club and making them world-class, either in Ultimate Team or Career Mode.

However, to succeed in Ultimate Team, you have to have a strong defence. It forms the foundations that you build from, with your centre-backs providing pivotal. They have to be quick, strong and composed – capable of shutting down chances effortlessly amidst a sea of pressure.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine most meta centre-backs in the game. Typically seen as cheap cards that perform above their expected level, they will be crucial for you at the start of your journey. Not everyone can afford the best defenders in the world immediately; these nine stars provide an alternative.

Ranking Factors

Stats - What their face card stats are like.

What their face card stats are like. Price - 'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars.

'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars. Play Styles - Whether they have added features to make them be overpowered.

Most Meta Centre-Backs in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position(s) Rating 1. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City Croatia LB/CB 83 2. Manuel Akanji Manchester City Switzerland CB 84 3. Micky van de Ven Tottenham Netherlands CB 82 4. Fikayo Tomori AC Milan England CB 83 5. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool France CB 83 6. Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France CB 82 7. Reinildo Atletico Madrid Mozambique CB/LB 80 8. Nico Schlotterbeck Dortmund Germany CB 85 9. Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace France CB 76

9 Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace and France

Starting with the lowest-rated player on this list – and by some way – Maxence Lacroix has always been seen as a 'cheap beast' in every EAFC game. He's always been quick, allowing him to feature in a high line and regularly catch up to the best attackers in the world.

However, after a move to Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg in the summer, he is now one of the best options in the Premier League. The Frenchman might be significantly worse than other options in the league, but his 1.7k price tag means you can afford him immediately.

Stats Overall Rating 76 Passing 55 Position CB Dribbling 67 Pace 88 Defending 76 Shooting 41 Physicality 77

8 Nico Schlotterbeck

Dortmund and Germany

From the lowest-rated player on this list to the highest. Nico Schlotterbeck is coming off an impressive campaign with both Dortmund and Germany, so he was naturally rewarded with an impressive card in EAFC 25. Despite being 85-rated, he is available for less than 8k as well.

The 24-year-old has 77 pace – lower than others but still useable – whilst very few defenders have better defending or physicality than him. In Germany, he will link up with countless stars, which could provide the perfect foundations for you to build a Bundesliga-focused side. A bargain in Ultimate Team.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 70 Position CB Dribbling 73 Pace 77 Defending 85 Shooting 59 Physicality 82

7 Reinildo

Atletico Madrid and Mozambique

Similarly to Lacroix, Reinildo is another bargain if you are looking to build a cheap and overpowered side in Ultimate Team. The Atletico Madrid centre-back has featured on lists like this in previous years, and he continues that trend. Also capable of playing at left-back, the 30-year-old's versatility may also prove crucial.

He's coming off a disappointing season in the Spanish capital where he played just 16 times in La Liga, but that means nothing when it is translated to the EAFC 25. With his pace, combined with his ability to dribble out of the press, Reinildo has very few flaws to his game when you consider he is worth just 700 coins.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 68 Position CB/LB Dribbling 75 Pace 84 Defending 78 Shooting 55 Physicality 79

6 Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich and France

Dayot Upamecano is now a key cog in the system for Bayern Munich, with the 25-year-old making 25 Bundesliga appearances last campaign. As he continues to be a consistent and reliable force in Bavaria, that has been replicated in EAFC 25. Rated at 82 once again, the Frenchman could be one of the best options for you.

Pace, as we have highlighted, is key for centre-backs. Upamecano has it in abundance at 81, whilst – coupled with his physicality – he will be able to catch up with the best strikers in the world and then outmuscle them off the ball. Very few have qualities like that, whilst his 6k price tag means he is attainable very quickly.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 63 Position CB Dribbling 73 Pace 81 Defending 81 Shooting 45 Physicality 85

5 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool and France

Upamecano's French teammate, Ibrahima Konate, also features on this list. When fit, the 25-year-old is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but he's always been injury-prone. Thankfully for you, that's not something you need to worry about in EAFC 25.

The former RB Leipzig centre-back has all the characteristics to become a leader at the back in Ultimate Team. His 75 pace, when improved through a chemistry style, will make him world-class at recoveries, whilst his 83 defending and 84 physicality will allow him to dominate both ends of the pitch in the air. For just 15k, Konate is a superb option.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 59 Position CB Dribbling 68 Pace 75 Defending 83 Shooting 34 Physicality 84

4 Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan and England

Fikayo Tomori is the only Serie A representative on this list, highlighting how the Englishman is in a league of his own in Italy. Every year, the Chelsea prodigy features on 'meta lists', with his pace, combined with his defending and physicality, making him an overpowered option.

Although he is 32k, Tomori will be worth the expensive pricetag, with his stats matching up against stars significantly higher rated than him. In every situation, the AC Milan defender will shine, especially if you want an aerial presence whilst defending set-pieces. Criminally underrated in real life, but not in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 60 Position CB Dribbling 68 Pace 84 Defending 85 Shooting 40 Physicality 80

3 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham and the Netherlands

The only reason Micky van de Ven does not top this list is his price. Formerly of Wolfsburg, the Dutchman has everything needed for a meta centre-back, but – because of that – he is priced at over 40k. It means he's only available for those who can treat themselves early on.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has settled into life in N17 effortlessly, with his pace proving crucial to Ange Postecoglou's aggressive system. It's been replicated in EAFC 25, so if you want to play a high-pressing system, Van de Ven will be crucial for you.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 64 Position CB Dribbling 71 Pace 88 Defending 83 Shooting 47 Physicality 81

2 Manuel Akanji

Manchester City and Switzerland

After winning the Premier League for the fourth year in a row in 2024, Manchester City had to thank their defensive line. You can win matches with attack, but you can only win titles with a strong defence. At the heart of that was Manuel Akanji – their aggressive and quick Swiss centre-back made for any occasion.

While Akanji has been applauded for his versatility in real life, he can only play at centre-back in EAFC 25. Even then though, the former Dortmund star has all the characteristics needed to solidify your backline. With 85 defending, 82 physicality and 78 pace, Akanji will be able to stop the best attackers in the world for just 5.4k.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 71 Position CB Dribbling 75 Pace 78 Defending 85 Shooting 48 Physicality 82

1 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City and Croatia

Finally, although naturally a left-back in EAFC 25, Josko Gvardiol has been ranked as the most meta centre-back in EAFC 25. Unlike his Swiss compatriot, Gvardiol has the ability to comfortably drive forward, using his 74 passing and 78 dribbling to act as a new dimension.

Meanwhile, due to his two positions, switching from a back four to a back three will be made effortless by the former RB Leipzig defender. However, even as a natural centre-back, Gvardiol will shine. With 83 defending and 83 physicality, he's going to be one of the most-used cards in the opening months, especially when he's available for under 4k.