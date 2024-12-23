Summary Full-backs are integral to creating an 'ultimate team' in EA Sports FC 25.

They have to be quick, versatile and capable of providing an attacking threat.

Kyle Walker, Ferland Mendy and Selma Bacha are all potential options.

When Jamie Carragher famously joked that "no one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville", it highlighted that full-back is, unfortunately, seen as one of the least important roles in football. However, every piece connects with another to create a well-oiled machine.

In EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, the challenge is to, as the name suggests, build an 'ultimate team'. Acquiring the highest-rated players in the game is always great fun, and that includes picking up the most talented and reliable full-backs. They have to be able to do everything in the modern game.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine most 'meta' – otherwise known as 'overpowered' – full-backs in the game. Spanning the left and right flanks, these stars are all available for less than 20k, and they will go perfectly alongside any of the most 'meta' centre-backs in EAFC 25.

Ranking Factors

Stats - What their face card stats are like.

Most Meta Full-Backs in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position(s) Rating 1. Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid Spain RM/RB/CM/RW 83 2. Selma Bacha Lyon France LB/LW 86 3. Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona Sweden LB/LW 86 4. Ferland Mendy Real Madrid France LB 84 5. Kyle Walker Manchester City England RB 84 6. Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Netherlands RB/RB/RW 84 7. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco RB 84 8. Jules Kounde Barcelona France RB/CB 85 9. Federico Dimarco Inter Milan Italy LB/LM 84

9 Federico Dimarco

Inter Milan and Italy

Federico Dimarco is considered one of the best left-backs in the world, even if he still feels slightly underrated. As a key component for Inter Milan, the Italian runs up and down the left flank like his life depends on it, and that's before you even mention his impact in the final third.

This has unsurprisingly been replicated in EAFC 25, with the full-back having a well-rounded card. While he lacks pace – at 80 – compared to others on this list, he makes up for it due to his ability to play out from the back and drive forward. You will find very few full-backs who can finish better than him.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 84 Position LB/LM Dribbling 83 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 77 Physicality 81

8 Jules Kounde

Barcelona and France

Jules Kounde can play at right-back and centre-back, so if you want someone to tuck in when you have possession, the world-class Frenchman might be the man for you. Rated at 85 this year, Kounde is now considered a superstar on the Mediterranean coast, coming after years of La Liga consistency.

With his blistering pace, he will be able to catch anyone up in a high line. This is coupled with his ability to defend emphatically and also drive forward if the opportunity presents itself. The only downside for the Frenchman is his lack of height, but there's far bigger issues to have for just 12.5k.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 70 Position RB/CB Dribbling 75 Pace 84 Defending 86 Shooting 45 Physicality 80

7 Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco

Moving north to the French capital of Paris, Moroccan superstar Achraf Hakimi continues to act as a beacon of light for the African nation. While most superstars have also left Paris Saint-Germain in search of a competitive league, Hakimi remains, continuing to act as a consistent force at the back.

The full-back is once again one of the quickest players in EAFC 25 with '91 pace', whilst he backs that up with well-rounded stats across the board. The former Real Madrid right-back is not the finest defender in the world, but the most important thing is his pace, especially for just 3k.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 80 Position RB Dribbling 80 Pace 91 Defending 75 Shooting 76 Physicality 78

6 Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen and The Netherlands

From one speed demon to another. Jeremie Frimpong was one of the most important cogs in Bayer Leverkusen's system last campaign as they won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, going on one of the greatest unbeaten runs ever in the process. His talents have been replicated in EAFC 25.

With '93 pace', the Dutch star can stop the best wingers in the world effortlessly, whilst he is also comfortable pushing into the final third. That's because he is naturally a right-midfielder, which does mean he is not the greatest defender in the world, but that's not always a key requirement for full-backs in EAFC 25. He can be picked up for 2.7k.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 75 Position RM/RB/RW Dribbling 86 Pace 93 Defending 75 Shooting 62 Physicality 69

5 Kyle Walker

Manchester City and England

When Kyle Walker retires, he will be considered one of the greatest right-backs of all time. After moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City in 2017, he has won everything possible, including the Champions League in 2023. Known for his ability to defend against world-class wingers, Walker is still superb in EAFC 25.

As age starts to catch up with him, Walker is not as quick as previous years gone by. It's still 89, making him far from slow, though. He can be picked up for 5.4k, and when you consider that he offers you a consistent option on the right flank – who will rarely make mistakes – it feels like a bargain.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 77 Position RB Dribbling 78 Pace 89 Defending 79 Shooting 64 Physicality 81

4 Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid and France

From a player who won the 2023 Champions League to a star who won the competition after. As Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in June 2024, Ferland Mendy was in dreamland, adding another accolade to his ever-growing trophy cabinet.

He's considered a superb defender for Carlo Ancelotti's side, and you can pick him up in EAFC 25 for a price of 25k. With '89 pace', he can match anyone in a footrace, whilst he is physically strong and defensively aware. The only downside is he is not as comfortable in the final third, so it depends on what you want to prioritise with your full-backs.