Building a team in EA Sports FC 25 is like a jigsaw. Every player is a piece, every decision connects them and every moment is due to the jigsaw. Some pieces are more important than others, carrying weight and expectation; your strikers are exactly that.

You can only win football matches if you score goals. It sounds simple, but certain attackers do it on a consistent basis to be considered the finest strikers in the world. Their movement, speed and power allow them to race past even the world's greatest defenders at the moment.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine most meta strikers in EAFC 25. 'Meta' refers to players being 'overpowered', so none of these stars are expensive; they simply perform greater than their initial price tag suggests. There's countless players who aren't included as well.

Ranking Factors

Stats - What their face card stats are like.

What their face card stats are like. Price - 'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars.

'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars. Play Styles - Whether they have added features to make them be overpowered.

Most Meta Strikers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Rating 1. Asisat Oshoala Bay FC Nigeria 85 2. Lois Openda Red Bull Leipzig Belgium 85 3. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 86 4. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Ghana 82 5. Alexander Isak Newcastle Sweden 85 6. Racheal Kundananji Bay FC Zambia 83 7. Ademola Lookman Atalanta Nigeria 82 8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 81 9. Federico Chiesa Liverpool Italy 84

9 Federico Chiesa

Liverpool and Italy

Federico Chiesa was billed to be one of the world's best wingers after a string of phenomenal performances at Euro 2020, but the Italian – partially due to injury – never kicked on. However, that doesn't stop him from being one of the best options up front.

Although his main position is on the right flank, Chiesa can also play upfront. He wouldn't work as a lone striker because he is just five feet, nine inches tall, but – in a duo – he could shine. Available for just 16k, his stats mean he is a natural finisher in the final third, capable of finding space effortlessly.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 76 Positions RW/RM/ST/LW Dribbling 86 Pace 93 Defending 52 Shooting 83 Physicality 75

8 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England

Close

Last season, Marcus Rashford was one of the best cards in the game. Rated at 85, the Englishman had everything you needed in a winger-turner-striker, but after a campaign which saw him score just seven Premier League goals, Rashford was given a downgrade.

The positive to that is that it meant he qualified as a 'meta' card. The left midfielder, who works best as a striker, can change matches in a heartbeat with his well-rounded stats. At 5k, he is expensive for an 81-rated player, but he will be able to repay it quickly, unlike in real life.

Stats Overall Rating 81 Passing 76 Positions LM/ST/LW Dribbling 82 Pace 89 Defending 33 Shooting 83 Physicality 64

7 Ademola Lookman

Atalanta and Nigeria