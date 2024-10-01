Key Takeaways The best wingers in EAFC 25 are expensive, but there are a plethora of 'cheaper' meta cards available.

Marcus Rashford is the only Premier League star featuring, but WSL talent Lauren Hemp is another option.

Bayern Munich pair Leroy Sane and Kingsley are also two impressive options for a small budget.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the best sports games of the year. It continues the traditional and expected modes used in previous iterations, but the added idea in 'Rush' provides a new and exciting dynamic to the 'beautiful game'. In Ultimate Team, winning is imperative, especially in Division Rivals and Champions.

For this to happen, you need to build the strongest team possible, but that is often a struggle at the start of the game. Coins are limited, the challenge grows and frustration can build. However, there are a plethora of stars who can be brought for a cheap price, despite having impressive stats.

This is imperative on the flanks, with some of the best wingers in the world costing thousands upon thousands of coins. Due to this, we have outlined the nine most meta – often seen as 'cheap beasts' – wingers in EAFC 25, with the list stretching across the men's and the women's game.

Ranking Factors

Stats - What their face card stats are like.

What their face card stats are like. Price - 'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars.

'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars. Play Styles - Whether they have added features to make them be overpowered.

Most Meta Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position(s) Rating 1. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Ghana RM/RW/ST 82 2. Lauren Hemp Manchester City England LW/LM 86 3. Racheal Kundananji Bay FC Zambia LW/LM/ST 83 4. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Germany RM/LM/LW 85 5. Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars USA LM/LW/ST 87 6. Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad France RM/CAM/RW/ST 83 7. Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich France LM/RM/LW 84 8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England LM/ST/LW 81 9. Rasheedat Ajibade Atletico Madrid Nigeria LW/LM/ST 83

9 Rasheedat Ajibade

Atletico Madrid and Nigeria

Starting off the list, Rasheedat Ajibade may be a more unknown star compared to others, but the Nigerian forward epitomises the idea of a 'meta player'. Pace is the most important thing, with Ajibade's value at 91 allowing her to burst past her opposition effortlessly.

She goes into EAFC 25 as one of the best players in the Spanish top-flight, scoring 10 goals and picking up six assists in 30 league matches. The only downside is that – aside from a long list of Barcelona stars – Ajibade has limited options for chemistry. At 2k, though, she may be the perfect super sub.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 74 Position LW/LM/ST Dribbling 84 Pace 91 Defending 37 Shooting 83 Physicality 76

8 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England

Close

Last season, Marcus Rashford was one of the best cards in the game. Rated at 85, the Englishman had everything you needed in a winger-turner-striker, but after a campaign which saw him score just seven Premier League goals, Rashford has been given a minus-four downgrade.

Despite this, he remains one of the most meta cards in the game. His pace, combined with his impressive shooting and dribbling in the final third, means he will be able to change matches in a heartbeat. At 20k, he is not the cheapest option, but he will be able to repay it quickly, unlike in real life.

Stats Overall Rating 81 Passing 76 Position LM/ST/LW Dribbling 82 Pace 89 Defending 33 Shooting 83 Physicality 64

7 Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich and France

Switching to the Bundesliga, Kingsley Coman is always an ever-present name on 'meta lists' in any EAFC game. The Frenchman, who has been at the heart of Bayern Munich's team in recent years, has another impressive card in EAFC 25.

Most notably, he has 89 pace, but his silky smooth dribbling – rated at 87 – means he will be able to glide around the final third as if it was a training drill. Not many stars in the world can match his composure on the flanks either, so – for just 5k – Coman is one of the best options early on in the game.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 79 Position LM/RM/LW Dribbling 87 Pace 89 Defending 30 Shooting 75 Physicality 62

6 Moussa Diaby

Al Ittihad and France

Moussa Diaby made a money-driven move to Al Ittihad in the summer from Aston Villa. When he first arrived in the Midlands, some tipped him to excel in one of the hardest competitions in the world, but the now-25-year-old struggled, picking up 14 goal contributions in 38 Premier League matches.

Now in Saudi Arabia, he is set for a life of luxury with one of the best wages in the world, whilst his footballing career will likely go down the drain. He has been rated at 83 in EAFC 25, whilst his 95 pace makes him one of the quickest players in the game. At 7.3k, he's another impressive option from the beginning or off the bench.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 74 Position RM/CAM/RW/ST Dribbling 86 Pace 95 Defending 43 Shooting 75 Physicality 53

5 Mallory Swanson

Chicago Red Stars and the USA

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The NWSL is one of the best women's leagues in the world – and the United States of America continually produce world-class talents. One of their stars is Mallory Swanson, who may not be one of the highest-rated women in EAFC 25, but she is definitely one of the best.

After an impressive campaign with the Chicago Red Stars, Swanson received a plus-one upgrade, and she has all the necessary stats to excel on the left flank. From her pace to her dribbling, Swanson will be able to effortlessly glide around, whilst she is somehow available for just over 10k.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 80 Position LM/LW/ST Dribbling 85 Pace 89 Defending 42 Shooting 81 Physicality 71

4 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich and Germany

Partnering with Coman on the other flank for Bayern Munich, Leroy Sane is excelling in Bavaria. He picked up eight goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga last campaign, even though they finished third during a season of disappointment. The German received a minor plus-one upgrade to his overall rating, and he continues to be one of the best options on the flanks.

Capable of playing on either side, Sane can effortlessly burst past defenders like they are not there, whilst his dynamic dribbling and precise passing allow him to keep control of possession even in a sea of pressure. At 13.5k, he's a bargain player for your team.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 80 Position RM/LM/LW Dribbling 86 Pace 90 Defending 37 Shooting 83 Physicality 70

3 Racheal Kundananji

Bay FC and Zambia

Racheal Kundananji was one of the most overpowered cards in EAFC 24 – and she continues that reputation in EAFC 25. Now at Bay FC in America, she has a plethora of links to some of the best talent in the NWSL. Most notably, Kundananji has a five-star weak foot, allowing her to be dangerous from any angle.

Capable of playing on the left wing or upfront, her versatility is key, whilst – coupled with 91 pace, 85 dribbling and 87 physicality – the 24-year-old is fit for any occasion in EAFC 25, making her 1.7k price tag seem like a bargain. Naturally, there are not many Zambian players, but if you can provide links to other stars in America, you are ready to conquer the online scene.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 73 Position LW/ST/LM Dribbling 85 Pace 91 Defending 42 Shooting 82 Physicality 87

2 Lauren Hemp

Manchester City and England

From one female star inspiring the next generation in the women's game to an English legend doing the exact same. Lauren Hemp might be 86-rated and priced at 9k, but she is one of the most meta cards in EAFC 25. Somehow overlooked, the 24-year-old has all the necessary characteristics.

With four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, Hemp is capable of effortlessly gliding into the final third, whilst her 90 pace and 87 dribbling means she will always have the 'extra yard' on the opposition. Based at Man City in the WSL, Hemp is aiming to win the title this campaign before tasting Euros success again with the Three Lions; whether you can triumph in a similar vein in EAFC 25 is up to you.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 84 Position LW/LM Dribbling 87 Pace 90 Defending 63 Shooting 76 Physicality 70

1 Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao and Ghana

Finally, Inaki Williams has been ranked as the most meta-winger in EAFC 25. The Ghanaian international – brother of Nico Williams – is only 82-rated, but his stats suggest otherwise. With 94 pace, he is one of the quickest cards in the game, but his impressive shooting and dribbling stats mean he feels at home in the final third.

The winger-turned-striker can quickly turn and fire a powerful shot into the back of the net, whilst his four-star skill moves will give him an extra edge over the opposition. It's easy to see why he is priced at 6k, despite being just 82.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 72 Position RM/RW/ST Dribbling 80 Pace 94 Defending 45 Shooting 81 Physicality 84

Stats and prices via Futbin (30/9/24)