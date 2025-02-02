Summary Not all Icons in EAFC 25 are worth the money.

Some SBCs have been underwhelming whilst a plethora of players on the market should be avoided.

Johan Cruyff's 'On This Day' card and Raul's 'Thunderstruck' card didn't meet expectations.

EA Sports FC 25 offers a wide range of cards, for all sorts of budgets. Some are fun and entertaining; others feel clunky and struggle to make an impact. Players who meet the latter description can be described as "overrated" in the gaming world and they should simply be avoided as much as possible.

It can mean one of two things. They can either perform poorly in-game and not meet up to expectations or they are simply too expensive compared to other options elsewhere in the market. Naturally, some stars shine for some players, but not for others, so it's an incredibly subjective conversation.

We have already the nine most overrated cards in the game, but now it's time to specifically look at Icons. While all of them will be able to perform on the pitch in some manner, we believe they are too expensive and that you should consider other options. These values have been taken from FUTBIN, whilst it's also important to consider that this list is subjective; players we think are poor you might love. It all depends on your style of play.

Ranking Factors

Price - To be overrated, they have to be considered overpriced.

To be overrated, they have to be considered overpriced. Stats - Some players might have impressive stats but not play well in-game.

Some players might have impressive stats but not play well in-game. Nationality - Icons from the 'better nations' are typically considered better.

Most Overrated Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Type of Icon Rating Nationality Price or Cost of SBC 1. Rivaldo Normal 90 Brazil 146k 2. Johan Cruyff On This Day 88 Netherlands 700k 3. Zico Thunderstruck 93 Brazil 1.7m 4. Homare Sawa Winter Wildcard 92 Japan 1m 5. Paolo Maldini Succession 93 Italy 2.4m 6. Mia Hamm Winter Wildcard 94 USA 3.2m 7. Fabio Cannavaro Team of the Year 91 Italy 460k 8. Kaka Succession 90 Brazil 440k 9. Raul Thunderstruck 92 Spain 620k

Player prices are correct as of 29/1/25, but please note that the EAFC 25 market fluctuates massively. Prices might be different when you are looking at them.

9 Raul

Version: Thunderstruck

To begin, Raul is one of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time and, in his prime, he was an unstoppable force at the pinnacle of the game. His Icon card in the EAFC universe was more than deserved, but his 'Thunderstruck Icon' card, released via a SBC at the start of December, simply wasn't worth the money.

While some of his stats looked great, including '96 Attacking Positioning and '96 Finishing', he always felt slightly 'clunky' in important Champions matches. This is before you consider the price it cost to complete as well — 618k. There were just better options available for that value.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 83 Position ST Dribbling 90 Pace 88 Defending 48 Shooting 92 Physicality 74

Related 9 Best EA Sports Team of the Year Cards Ever (Ranked) Including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United legends, we have ranked the nine best EA Sports TOTY cards in the franchise's history.

8 Kaka

Version: Succession

Close

The 'Succession Promo' was new to EAFC 25, and it was released to celebrate some of football's greatest stories. Everyone who received a card helped develop, decade after decade, incredible talent that led them to football’s most illustrious prizes. It was when younger players took over the mantle as established stars began to hang up their boots.

Kaka epitomised that during his career, and he – deservedly – was included in the squad. However, it didn't do him justice. His 90-rated Succession card is worth 440k — 300k more than his standard 90-rated Icon card. When you consider that there are very few differences between the cards, the upgrade to the more expensive one simply isn't worth it.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 88 Position CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 90 Defending 44 Shooting 86 Physicality 72

7 Fabio Cannavaro

Version: Team of the Year

Team of the Year was released at the start of 2025, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe included again to become illustrious members of a list of players with the most TOTY mentions in EA Sports history. Alongside the two starting 11s, EA Sports also released a plethora of special Icons.

Fabio Cannavaro was one of those players. While the upgrade between his normal Icon card and his TOTY version is noticeable, the 2006 World Cup winner has one major issue—his height. At just five feet nine inches, Cannavaro struggles to compete with some of the best attackers in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 74 Position CB Dribbling 75 Pace 88 Defending 94 Shooting 50 Physicality 91

6 Mia Hamm

Version: Winter Wildcard

Mia Hamm was the first-ever winner of the Women’s World Player of the Year. She was also the first to lift an official Women’s World Cup trophy with the United States of America in 1991. Her list of honours during an illustrious career goes on and on; it's clear to see why EAFC picked her to become an Icon.

However, for all the positives, her Winter Wildcard 94-rated version is not 'value for money'. Worth 3.2m at the moment, the American's card is utterly superb. World-class finishing. Silky dribbling. Five-star skills and weak foot. Despite this, it's not worth the 1.5m between her normal 93-rated Icon card and this.