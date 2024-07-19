Highlights EA Sports FC 25 is set for release in September 2024, although you can play a week early with the Ultimate Edition.

The game will be available on various consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

FC 25 introduces new features like Rush mode, Live Start Points, and women's football in career mode.

EA Sports FC 25 is set to be one of the most popular games of 2025 as EA brings the football world to gaming once again. It's the second iteration to be named 'EAFC' after EA ended its deal with FIFA in 2023. A name does not particularly matter, but EA will be hoping to build on from EAFC 24.

On the 17th July 2024, EA released the first key details for the game, meaning gamers have just over two months to wait until they will be able to get their hands on the game. Every year, it seems to be a cycle of excitement and intrigue. The fundamentals of the game never change; it can't, considering the basic laws of football have been in existence for over a hundred years, but they are continually tweaking other features.

Due to this, and with EAFC 25 set to try to replicate the excitement of the Champions League and Premier League, we have outlined everything you need to know about the game, focusing on the price and how you can play. It's set to be an exciting time for football lovers around the world.

Playable from 20th September

As is almost always the case with EAFC, the game is expected to be released at the end of September, barring any delays. It is essentially the earliest date possible, as it comes just a handful of weeks after the close of the transfer window. The official worldwide launch of the game is on the 27th September 2024, which will see thousands of people rush to the nearest game store to purchase it.

However, if you opt to purchase it digitally, you will not have that problem, and if you buy the Ultimate Edition or have EA Play, you will be able to play it a week earlier, on the 20th September. This will give you a headstart over everyone else, particularly on Ultimate Team, but it does come at a financial cost.

Release Dates Ultimate Edition 20th September EA Play Pro Ultimate Edition Access (PC) 20th September EA Play Early Access 10-hour Trial 20th September Standard Edition 27th September

Price

Available for £59.99

As is the case in the modern day, games are not cheap anymore. With a cost of living crisis around the world, some might be priced out and be forced to wait until it is on offer from Christmas onwards. The cheapest version of EAFC 25 is £59.99 in the UK — and with this, you get two loan player items for 10 matches, a club's PlayStyles slot, 250,000 club coins, player career personality points, three Icons in player career, a manager career five-star coach and a manager career five-star youth scout. That will help you start your journey with a bang.

EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition prices Console UK price U.S. price PS5 £59.99 $69.99 Xbox Series X £59.99 $69.99 PC £59.99 $69.99

Meanwhile, if you want to splash cash and play the game early, you can do so for £89.99. With this, you get several extras added to your account. If you pre-order before the 20th August, you will be given an untradeable historic player item in FC 24 from the Greats of the Game Ultimate Team campaign and an untradeable Hero player item in FC 25. Coupled with earning everything the Standard Edition has, you will also be given 4600 FC Points, an Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot, Doubled Bonus Points in Rush, Season 1 Ladder Progress and Rush Rewards in Ultimate Team and Clubs.

EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition prices Console UK price U.S. price PS5 £89.99 $99.99 Xbox Series X £89.99 $99.99 PC £89.99 $99.99

Consoles

PS5 and Xbox set to be most popular

As with EAFC 24, EA Sports FC 25 will be playable on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game was also available to play on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, it should be remembered that only the standard version was available on Switch previously — and that is expected to be the same case.

On every version, you will be able to play with "unrivalled authenticity" according to EA. They state it will offer the most true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 19,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 120 stadiums and over 30 leagues. From the Premier League and the Champions League, two of the hardest competitions to win, to the Women's Super League and Frauen-Bundesliga, nearly everything is covered.

Cover Star

England hero the main focus

Close

Jude Bellingham is the main cover star for EAFC 25. The Real Madrid midfielder, who is one of the best players in the world but lost the Euros final with England, has never featured as the main star in the game before, but now he finally has his moment in the spotlight. During the 2023/24 campaign, his performances in the Spanish capital saw him rank as one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, whilst his cockiness and arrogance, which is just about at the right level, makes him the perfect player to stand out from the crowd.

“I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover,” said the Birmingham City prodigy. “I’m also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane.”

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.”

As Bellingham mentioned in the press release, he is joined by David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Zinedine Zidane — three of the greatest players of all time — and the world's best female footballer, Aitana Bonmati, on the front of the Ultimate Edition Cover. It presents an image full of talent.

New Features

EA have added several new details

Although the fundamentals of the game may stay the same, EA always looks to add extra features to the game. It's done in an attempt to keep the game 'fresh' — and that logic has been carried into EAFC 25. Several new details, across every mode, have been added to the game.

The game has a new mode called Rush, which is a five vs five experience that harnesses the same gameplay controls and true-to-football mechanics of 11v11. It will be available across Ultimate Team, Clubs and Kick-Off, and Rush is tailor-made to play with friends as it allows groups of four to team up and take to the pitch together, with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. As a single-player, fast-paced experience in manager career, Rush will have you take control of your youth academy development throughout the season with new playable 5v5 tournaments.

Elsewhere in career mode, Live Start Points is a new feature which puts players at the centre of the biggest real-world storylines as they take place, such as taking over a club after mid-season transfers or managerial shifts. Additionally, this year will see women’s football come to the mode for the first ever, which is a much-needed addition to help achieve equality around the world.

Finally, FC IQ ushers in an overhaul to tactical foundations in every 11v11 match by delivering greater strategic control, while a new AI model, powered by real-world data from some of the greatest teams in football, influences player tactics through all-new player roles.

“We’re strengthening our vision of a fan-first future for football and redefining what’s possible on the pitch with FC IQ, using AI and real-world data to modernise player tactics and complement the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles,” said Nick Wlodyka, EA Sports General Manager, said before highlighting other modes.

“We’re bringing our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, our most social and engaging experience we’ve ever created, and continuing to craft an authentic representation of the world’s game with the introduction of women’s football into career mode.”