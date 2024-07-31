Highlights Rush Mode in EAFC 25 features five players per team, an unconventional kick-off system, and dynamic player roles.

Offside rule adaptations and a smaller pitch in Rush Mode enhance gameplay variety.

EAFC 25 will introduce Rush to Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs and other minor features to improve the user experience.

EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year. Continuing on the work of EAFC 24, and previous FIFA games, it is the most popular football game in the world, with Ultimate Team often causing the most delight, yet also pain. There's very little competition for EA Sports in football games.

This year, several new features are to help take the game to the next level. In every version, there is natural and often warranted criticism about the game, but EA Sports will be hoping the new modes can win over fans quickly — before keeping them until the end of the season.

We have outlined all the main details about the new features released so far. In focus, the new 'Rush Mode' looks to be a major addition to the franchise, essentially revolutionising football in a way that has never been played before. The company will be hoping it can survive a lifetime though, unlike previous attempts such as Volta.

Basics of Rush Mode

Whatever the modern, each Rush team will consist of five players — four user-controlled outfield players and one AI goalkeeper. While the goalkeeper is AI throughout the match, the team captain can still opt to perform specific actions with them, such as rushing or moving side-to-side, as has been the case in previous EAFC games. In online games, goalkeepers on both sides will always have identical heights, attributes, and PlayStyles to help ensure a fair and balanced match.

Typically, football has always had a simple kick-off system to ease players into the match. However, that idea has been completely thrown out of the water in Rush. At the start of each game, two ball launchers are positioned at opposite ends of the halfway line. One of these launchers will randomly propel the ball with varying power and height, creating an element of unpredictability, before you and the opposition have to race after it. It's going to be chaos, yet you will be 'rushing' towards the ball, so it feels perfect for the mode.

Meanwhile, the idea of fixed player roles and positions has been removed to create a more flexible and team-orientated approach to the match. Players organise themselves and switch roles as the game changes. When play stops, players are placed back on the pitch according to their most recent location. This feature was added as EA Sports wanted to promote "player coordination and help ensure all players have the chance to meaningfully contribute to their team in various roles throughout the match."

Offside

In Rush, the offside rule has been adapted. It is determined by the player's position compared to the dotted lines on the pitch. Once a player crosses the offside line in their attacking third, regular offside rules apply. However, before those lines, offside does not exist. The most frequent Premier League players found offside will probably still find a way to disappoint.

Pitch Size

The Rush pitch measures 63.7 by 46.6 meters, which is roughly 40% smaller than a traditional pitch. It had to be done considering there are just 10 players on at a time, instead of the typical 22. EA stated that the smaller and 'more square' pitch shape was "designed to encourage lateral passing and maintain adequate width that helps prevent the playing area from feeling too narrow."

Both the penalty area and halfway circle are therefore larger proportionately in Rush as well. Alongside this, two dotted lines mark each third of the pitch, indicating the points at which the offside rules start to apply, whilst post dimensions remain the same as those in 11v11 football.

Length

Rush matches will consist of a single continuous seven-minute countdown period, so there is no half-time. Meanwhile, unlike the rules in real life, the clock remains paused while the ball is out of play. Matches which are tied at the end of normal time go to a 2:20 min golden goal extra time period, followed by a new version of a penalty shootout.

During regular time, a penalty kick is awarded to any player fouled within the penalty box, giving them a chance to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one. If the game goes to a shoot-out after a goalless extra time, players from both sides alternate taking 1-on-1 penalty kicks, with each player having 10 seconds to take their shot. During shootouts, only the taker and the goalkeeper will be involved in the play, while the other players will spectate.

Sin Bins

In Rush, there are no red cards; instead, players who commit a serious foul or opt to deny a goal-scoring opportunity will receive a blue card — similar to the idea proposed by the IFAB in real life. This will see them be sidelined for one minute. The timer pauses for out-of-play moments and decreases by 15 seconds for each goal conceded by their team.

If the blue card timer exceeds the remaining match time, it carries over into extra time. Once it is over, players can re-enter the pitch — and, as part of this, if a team receives a third blue card while two players are already sidelined, they forfeit the match. Accumulating two yellow cards will result in a blue card, and the yellow card count resets when a blue card is issued. However, goalkeepers are exempt from receiving yellow or blue cards.

Rush in EAFC 25 Ultimate Team

Rush will be available in every mode, but it is expected that its Ultimate Team version will be the most popular. Division Rivals and FUT Champs are intense and time-consuming, so Rush could offer an alternative for gamers around the world who want to use the best players in the world. In it, you and up to three friends can each bring an item from your squad to build the ultimate dream team. You can also compete with them in special events, build synergy, and earn bonuses by completing challenges.

You will earn Rush points by completing squad build requirements and finishing matches. Meanwhile, EA Sports states that the points "play a crucial role in tracking your progress toward weekly objectives, which offer rewards. During squad building, you can choose to tackle optional block requirements, often needing coordination with teammates. Completing these can earn you extra Rush points, multipliers, and bonuses per goal or win."

Further information about Rush in Ultimate Team will be added once it is released.

Rush in EAFC 25 Pro Clubs

Furthermore, Rush can be played in Pro Clubs, which will see you and your friends combine to climb the player ranking and improve your standing on the global leaderboard. As you do this, you can earn exciting seasonal rewards for yourself and your club — similar to previous Pro Clubs modes.

It will provide a new entertaining mode for avid Pro Clubs players. The mode has desperately needed a fresh way to play it in recent years, and EA Sports hope that Rush will provide that.

Further information about Rush in Pro Clubs will be added once it is released.

Other EAFC 25 New Features

Contracts removed and changes to Division Rivals

Alongside the most prominent mode, Rush, several minor features are being added to EAFC 25. Firstly, Ultimate Team will be slightly easier this year. Duplicate storage to complete SBCs has been added to the game, which will allow you to have 100 untradeable duplicates without the fear of quick selling them for zero coins. Alongside this, player items and managers will no longer need contracts, saving you the hassle of adding them every few days.

Furthermore, in Ultimate Team, there are a handful of changes to Division Rivals. Your first division in EAFC 25 will be based on the highest division you achieved in EAFC 24, whilst qualifying for rewards in the competition will be done by earning points rather than wins, meaning hard-earned draws will now help you progress towards your weekly rewards in FC 25.

Elsewhere in the game, in Career Mode, EA Sports are bringing back full authentic pre-match intros to EAFC 25, including cinematic sizzles, player walk-ins, and line-ups. You will be able to opt in or out of them, compared to EAFC 24 where there was just one set option. Also, in this mode, you will now be able to scout 160 countries for youth academy players to increase the broadness of the spectrum.