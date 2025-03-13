Summary EA Sports FC 25 Season Six, called Memory Lane, runs for 41 days until April 23rd.

A plethora of superb packs and FUT Birthday cards are available for free.

93-rated FUT Birthday Hero Saeed Al Owairan is the final reward at level 40.

The rewards for Season Six of EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed — and gamers around the world can pick up countless world-class players. Called Memory Lane, EA Sports outline that "football's greatest memories come to life" this season as you can "relive iconic moments, unlock FUT Birthday and FUT Birthday Hero cards, and take your squad to new heights."

Gamers can unlock rewards by earning XP, with each season pass level requiring 1000 XP to advance. XP can be earned by completing various gameplay objectives, making every match even more rewarding. There are 40 levels in total, with the rewards improving from start to finish.

The season runs for 41 days from March 13th, concluding on Wednesday, April 23rd. We have outlined all the details below — and you will have some challenging decisions to make as you progress up the season ladder. You, unfortunately, can't take everything.

Level One to 10

The rewards start slowly in the Season Six ladder, with a variety of player packs and picks up for grabs. Most notably, at level five, you can secure an 88-rated Saud Abdulhamid card. The Saudi Arabian Roma right-back is slightly better than his Winter Wildcards version, and it could be perfect for a future Evolution.

Five rewards later, you have your first challenging decision. You can choose between a Squad Foundations Kalidou Koulibaly or Franck Kessie. Both of whom are 88-rated and look impressive across the board; your decision will depend on what your current team looks like. The full list of rewards is listed below:

Season Six Level One to 10 Rewards Level Reward 1 Bundle including Glasses, a Tattoo, 25,000 Club Coins and a 1/2 80+ Pick 2 1/4 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick 3 80+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 4 Bundle including a Mask, Glasses, 25,000 Club Coins and a 1/3 81+ Pick 5 88 Saud Abdulhamid World Tour Card 6 78+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 7 Bundle including a Stadium, Boots, 25,000 Club Coins and a 1/4 81+ Pick 8 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 9 Bundle including a Tifo, 25,000 Club Coins and an 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 10 88 Squad Foundations Kalidou Koulibaly or Franck Kessie

Level 11 to 20