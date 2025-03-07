Summary Season Six in EAFC 25 is set to be called 'Memory Lane'.

It will be released on March 13th during FUT Birthday.

Saudi Pro League players are expected to feature prominently in the seasonal ladder.

EA Sports have revealed the first details for Season Six in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, with gamers around the world now hoping for a host of world-class players to feature within the campaign. It is called 'Memory Lane' and is set to be released during one of the most eagerly-anticipated promos, FUT Birthday.

Season Five, called 'Future is Yours', had 40 levels within the objectives section in the game — and the final reward was a choice between a 92-rated Roberto Firmino, an 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) or a player pick including three 88+ mixed Icons.

Along the way, you could also pick up a 'Road to the Final' Dani Olmo or Dominik Szoboszlai, whilst there were also a plethora of incredible packs elsewhere. The same is likely expected during 'Memory Lane' — and, because it's later on in the game's cycle, the rewards might be even better. We have outlined everything we know so far ahead of its upcoming release.

It will be released during FUT Birthday

Season Six, named 'Memory Lane', is set to release on Thursday, March 13th. It will likely be at the usual time for content releases — 6 PM GMT (1 PM EST). This will come during the middle of FUT Birthday, which begins on Friday, March 7th and is set to run for two weeks.

FUT Birthday is always one of the most exciting promos in every EAFC game — and this year is no different. Erling Haaland, Ronaldinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to get special cards during the promo, while countless other players will also be included. It's clear there will be a theme of nostalgia, just like 'Memory Lane'. The releases coinciding with one another will likely keep the content similar.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Fantasy FC Tracker Our Fantasy FC tracker in EA Sports FC 25 reveals which players are close to an upgrade.

Potential Season Six Content

An iconic Roma trio have been confirmed

EA Sports revealed on Thursday, March 6th, that the season ladder within 'Memory Lane' will be packed with nostalgic player content, including standout names from past Ultimate Team campaigns. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League stars will also feature as a nod to the next World Tour destination.

These will be acquired via 'SP', which you can secure by engaging in refreshed weekly objectives. While no Saudi Pro League players have been confirmed yet, EA Sports are spoilt for choice; Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo are all possible inclusions.

Elsewhere, EA Sports have officially announced that one of Ultimate Team's most iconic trios is set to return. A decade after their reign, Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho are returning. They are set to reignite memories of blistering pace, silky dribbling, and unbeatable chemistry.

The Roma trio will be available from Friday, March 14th and will feature in Objectives and Evolutions. They will also have FUT Birthday versions available in packs. Season Six is set to be full of content, and – via an estimation of previous campaigns – it will be around six weeks long.