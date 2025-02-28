Summary Four new promos have been leaked for EAFC 25 Season Six in the coming weeks.

FUT Birthday is set to return, continuing an annual tradition which has run since FIFA 14.

New promos 'Dreamchasers', 'Immortals Hero and Icon' and 'Invincibles Icons' are also expected to feature.

Promos are always a major part of EA Sports FC 25. The best Future Stars cards allowed gamers to get a glimpse of the predicted future, whilst events such as Team of the Year (TOTY) and Centurions have given everyone who plays the game a chance to unlock some of the world's best players.

It looks like the promos aren't going to stop either, as – according to well-renowned leaker Fut Sherrif on X, formerly Twitter – fans can get excited about at least four promos during Season Six of EAFC 25. The current season ends on Thursday, March 13th, with the new one likely to begin straight after.

One of the promos is well-known and is a major part of the game every year, whilst the others have never been seen before. We have outlined all four of them below to get you excited ahead of their arrival. Release dates for each promo are not yet known, whilst the content within them is also unclear.

Season Six Promos Leaked

FUT Birthday is set to return again

Fut Sherrif has outlined that four promos will be arriving, and the only one to be in Ultimate Team previously is FUT Birthday. Ultimate Team was released on March 19th, 2009, with its first appearance – unsurprisingly – being in FIFA 09. It's been a chaotic journey ever since.

As the name might suggest, the promo celebrates the anniversary of the introduction of Ultimate Team. It has been released annually since FIFA 14, and it has been one of the most popular events of the year since. Typically, it brings fun, unique and engaging content for gamers, whilst Evolutions are likely to play a major part this year. While there is no confirmed release date, it will likely be unveiled on March 14th or seven days later on the 21st.

Ultimate Birthday in EAFC 24

Elsewhere, 'Dreamchasers', 'Immortals Hero and Icon' and 'Invincibles Icons' are all set to be featuring over the coming weeks and months. None of these have been showcased in the EAFC universe before. 'Invincibles Icons' is likely to celebrate some of the greatest players of all time who played a key role in the best unbeaten campaigns ever, whilst those who are 'Immortal' are typically stars who produce unbelievable moments of magic to cement their place in history. While these themes are likely, they are not confirmed.