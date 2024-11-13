Key Takeaways

With EA Sports FC 25 being one of the most competitive games in the world, you need to find different ways to win consistently. While having secure tactics, potentially via the 4-3-2-1 or 4-3-3 (4) is great, you also need to be a technical genius — often through skill moves.

Skill moves are not only one of the most exciting things to watch in real life and EAFC 25, but they can also prove crucial in significant moments. Dancing around players effortlessly with one flick and then another is mesmerising, as it opens up avenues which otherwise wouldn't have been possible.

We have outlined every single skill move in EAFC 25 — and it's important to remember that, typically, only the best players in the game can complete five-star skill moves. They can also complete easier skills as well, giving them a barrage of options as they dance their way into the final third.

One-Star Skill Moves

Even goalkeepers can use these skills

To begin, there are six one-star skill moves in EAFC 25 — and these can be completed by every player in the game. Including goalkeepers, one-star skill moves are the most basic ones possible. From a ball juggle to a directional nutmeg, they're unlikely to wow your opposition, but you can prove yourself in specific scenarios.

Watching someone like David Raya – or even a veteran such as Manuel Neuer – try and complete a directional nutmeg might prove entertaining for everyone. Just make sure you don't fumble it in your own box.

One-Star Skill Moves

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

First-Time Feint Turn (First Touch Only)

Hold L1+R1+flick LS down

Hold LB+RB+flick LS down

Bridge Skill

Double tap R1

Double tap RB

Directional Nutmeg

Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction

Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction

Ball Juggle (While Standing)

L2+tap R1

LT+tap RB

Open Up Fake Shot Left

Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top left diagonally

Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top left diagonally

Open Up Fake Shot Right

Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top right diagonally

Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top right diagonally

Flick Up For Volley

Hold R1+click RS

Hold RB+click RS

Two-Star Skill Moves

They're basic but effective

Son and Can with the EAFC 25 logo

Two-star skill moves are slightly harder to complete and can provide a new angle in the final third. Body feints and stepovers can prove particularly useful in one-on-one scenarios, whilst drag-backs are effective on the edge of the box. They're still simple skills to complete, but they can surprise even the best defenders in the world.

The saying 'simple but effective' springs to mind when considering these skill moves. They're not going to make everyone get off their seat, but finding a new angle effortlessly all the time can not be understated.

Two-Star Skill Moves

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

Feint Forward And Turn

Flick RS down twice

Flick RS down twice

Body Feint Right/Left

Flick RS right/left

Flick RS right/left

Stepover Right/Left

Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left

Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left

Reverse Stepover Right/Left

Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick

Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick

Ball Roll Right/Left

Hold RS right/left

Hold RS right/left

Drag Back

L1+R1+flick LS down

LB+RB+flick LS down
Three-Star Skill Moves

Most defenders can't complete these

Postecoglou and Son in EAFC25

Moving on, three-star skill moves add an extra layer to the dimension in the final third. From a roulette - in either direction - to a heel flick and stutter feint, they can only be done by a plethora of players within each league - often midfielders and attackers.

Roulettes are incredibly satisfying to watch. However, they are ineffective in the final third, especially as they have a high probability of failing. Opting for a heel chop, something one of the greatest players of all timeCristiano Ronaldo – became famous for, might be more effective.

Three-Star Skill Moves

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

Stutter Feint

Hold L2+flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Hold LT+flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Heel Flick

Flick RS up and then down

Flick RS up and then down

Roulette Right

Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right

Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right

Roulette Left

Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left

Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left

Fake Left And Go Right

Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right

Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right

Fake Right And Go Left

Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left

Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left

Heel Chop Right/Left (While Running)

Hold L2+Square or Circle then X+hold LS right/left

Hold LT+X or B then A+hold LS right/left

Four-Star Skill Moves

They can change the course of matches

EA FC 25 Cover Stars

Four-star skill moves are when the most technical skill moves in the world begin. Everything from a heel-to-heel flick to quick ball rolls can be completed with four-star skills, which makes the possibilities endless. As the challenges on EAFC 25 increase, knowing how to surprise your opponent is key.

Skill moves provide variety to your play, with four-star skill moves specifically providing a slick option in the final third. Something which sounds so simple like a fake pass can allow you to create space within your opponent's box.

Four-Star Skill Moves

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

Double Touch Lane Change

Hold L2 + hold RS right or left

Hold LT + hold RS right or left

Ball Roll Drag

Hold L1 + flick RS forward, Left/Right

Hold LB + flick RS forward, Left/Right

Drag Back Turn

Hold L2 + Hold RS Back

Hold LT + Hold RS Back

Heel To Ball Roll

Hold L1+flick RS up then down

Hold LB+flick RS up then down

Ball Hop (While Standing)

Hold L1+click RS

Hold LB+click RS

Heel To Heel Flick

Flick RS up and then down

Flick RS up and then down

Simple Rainbow

Flick RS down, then up twice

Flick RS down, then up twice

Spin Right

Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right

Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right

Spin Left

Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left

Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left

Stop And Turn Right/Left (While Running)

Flick RS up then right/left

Flick RS up then right/left

Ball Roll Cut Right

Hold RS left then hold LS right

Hold RS left then hold LS right

Fake Pass (While Standing)

Hold R2+Square or Circle then X

Hold RT+X or B then A

Fake Pass Exit Right/Left

Hold R2+Square or Circle then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally

Hold R2+X or B then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally

Quick Ball Rolls

Hold RS down

Hold RS down

Drag To Heel

Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left

Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left

Lane Change Right/Left

Hold L1+hold RS right/left

Hold LB+hold RS right/left

Three-Touch Roulette Right/Left

Hold L1+flick RS down then right/left

Hold LB+flick RS down then right/left

Drag Backspin Right/Left

Flick RS down then right/left

Flick RS down then right/left
Five-Star Skill Moves

Only the best dribblers can typically do them

Meanwhile, only the best dribblers in EAFC 25 can typically complete five-star skill moves. Despite there being a lack of players who can complete them consistently, there is a huge list to choose from. While the overpowered elastico and reverse elastico will prove useful in the final third, the tornado spin looks cool but has little impact.

These are only effective when completed smoothly at the right time – a challenge in itself – so that's one of the most important components to consider. Timing is key, especially as you drive into the final third in the most important matches in Champions or Division Rivals.

Five-Star Skill Moves

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

Heel Fake (Standing Position Only)

Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)

Flair Nutmeg

Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction

Hold LB + RB + Flick RT Direction

Flair Rainbow

Hold L1 + RS Back, Forward

Hold LB + RS Back, Forward

Elastico

Roll RS from right clockwise to left

Roll RS from right clockwise to left

Reverse Elastico

Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Advance Rainbow

Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up

Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up

Hocus Pocus

Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right

Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right

Triple Elastico

Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left

Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left

Ball Roll And Flick Right/Left

Hold RS right/left then flick up

Hold RS right/left then flick up

Heel Flick Turn

Hold R1+flick RS up then down

Hold RB+flick RS up then down

Sombrero Flick

Flick RS up twice, then down

Flick RS up twice, then down

Turn And Spin Right/Left

Flick RS up then right/left

Flick RS up then right/left

Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (While Standing)

Hold RS right/left then flick RS left/right

Hold RS right/left then flick RS left/right

Ball Roll Fake Turn

Hold L2+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left

Hold LT+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left

Elastico Chop Right

Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right

Elastico Chop Left

Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left

Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left

Spin Flick Right/Left

Hold R1+flick RS up then right/left

Hold RB+flick RS up then right/left

Flick Over

Hold L1+hold RS up

Hold LB+hold RS up

Tornado Spin Right/Left

Hold L1+flick RS up then right/left

Hold LB+flick RS up then right/left

Rabona Fake (While Jogging)

Hold L1+Square or Circle then X+LS down

Hold LB+X or B then A+LS down

Laces Flick Up

L2+hold R1

LT+hold RB

Five-Star Juggling Skills

They're more challenging to complete

Finally, players with five-star skill moves will also be able to perform exclusive moves while they’re juggling. However, you must remember that to execute each of these movements shown below, you need to be constantly juggling the ball as you taunt your opposition.

To do this, you just have to hold L2/LT and repeatedly tap R1/RB when standing. It will frustrate your opponent massively, whilst tricks such as the 'around the world' and 'in air elastico' might make them take their rage to another level.

Five-Star Juggling Skills

Skill Move

PlayStation Controls

Xbox Controls

Sombrero Flick Backwards

Hold LS down

Hold LS down

Sombrero Flick Right/Left

Hold LS right/left

Hold LS right/left

Around The World

Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise

Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise

In Air Elastico

Flick RS right then left

Flick RS right then left

Reverse In Air Elastico

Flick RS left then right

Flick RS left then right

Flick Up For Volley

Hold LS up

Hold LS up

Chest Flick

Hold L2+click RS twice

Hold LT+click RS twice