Key Takeaways Mastering skill moves in EAFC 25 gives you an edge over your opponent.

One-star to five-star moves offer varying levels of complexity. There are over 60 to choose from.

Although hard to perform, elasticos and reverse elasticos are two of the best skills to complete.

With EA Sports FC 25 being one of the most competitive games in the world, you need to find different ways to win consistently. While having secure tactics, potentially via the 4-3-2-1 or 4-3-3 (4) is great, you also need to be a technical genius — often through skill moves.

Skill moves are not only one of the most exciting things to watch in real life and EAFC 25, but they can also prove crucial in significant moments. Dancing around players effortlessly with one flick and then another is mesmerising, as it opens up avenues which otherwise wouldn't have been possible.

We have outlined every single skill move in EAFC 25 — and it's important to remember that, typically, only the best players in the game can complete five-star skill moves. They can also complete easier skills as well, giving them a barrage of options as they dance their way into the final third.

One-Star Skill Moves

Even goalkeepers can use these skills

To begin, there are six one-star skill moves in EAFC 25 — and these can be completed by every player in the game. Including goalkeepers, one-star skill moves are the most basic ones possible. From a ball juggle to a directional nutmeg, they're unlikely to wow your opposition, but you can prove yourself in specific scenarios.

Watching someone like David Raya – or even a veteran such as Manuel Neuer – try and complete a directional nutmeg might prove entertaining for everyone. Just make sure you don't fumble it in your own box.

One-Star Skill Moves Skill Move PlayStation Controls Xbox Controls First-Time Feint Turn (First Touch Only) Hold L1+R1+flick LS down Hold LB+RB+flick LS down Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction Ball Juggle (While Standing) L2+tap R1 LT+tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top left diagonally Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top right diagonally Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top right diagonally Flick Up For Volley Hold R1+click RS Hold RB+click RS

Two-Star Skill Moves

They're basic but effective

Two-star skill moves are slightly harder to complete and can provide a new angle in the final third. Body feints and stepovers can prove particularly useful in one-on-one scenarios, whilst drag-backs are effective on the edge of the box. They're still simple skills to complete, but they can surprise even the best defenders in the world.

The saying 'simple but effective' springs to mind when considering these skill moves. They're not going to make everyone get off their seat, but finding a new angle effortlessly all the time can not be understated.

Two-Star Skill Moves Skill Move PlayStation Controls Xbox Controls Feint Forward And Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1+R1+flick LS down LB+RB+flick LS down

Three-Star Skill Moves

Most defenders can't complete these

Moving on, three-star skill moves add an extra layer to the dimension in the final third. From a roulette - in either direction - to a heel flick and stutter feint, they can only be done by a plethora of players within each league - often midfielders and attackers.

Roulettes are incredibly satisfying to watch. However, they are ineffective in the final third, especially as they have a high probability of failing. Opting for a heel chop, something one of the greatest players of all time – Cristiano Ronaldo – became famous for, might be more effective.

Three-Star Skill Moves Skill Move PlayStation Controls Xbox Controls Stutter Feint Hold L2+flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT+flick RS left then right (or right then left) Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Roulette Right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette Left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake Left And Go Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake Right And Go Left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Heel Chop Right/Left (While Running) Hold L2+Square or Circle then X+hold LS right/left Hold LT+X or B then A+hold LS right/left

Four-Star Skill Moves

They can change the course of matches

Four-star skill moves are when the most technical skill moves in the world begin. Everything from a heel-to-heel flick to quick ball rolls can be completed with four-star skills, which makes the possibilities endless. As the challenges on EAFC 25 increase, knowing how to surprise your opponent is key.

Skill moves provide variety to your play, with four-star skill moves specifically providing a slick option in the final third. Something which sounds so simple like a fake pass can allow you to create space within your opponent's box.

Four-Star Skill Moves Skill Move PlayStation Controls Xbox Controls Double Touch Lane Change Hold L2 + hold RS right or left Hold LT + hold RS right or left Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS forward, Left/Right Hold LB + flick RS forward, Left/Right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + Hold RS Back Hold LT + Hold RS Back Heel To Ball Roll Hold L1+flick RS up then down Hold LB+flick RS up then down Ball Hop (While Standing) Hold L1+click RS Hold LB+click RS Heel To Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Simple Rainbow Flick RS down, then up twice Flick RS down, then up twice Spin Right Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Spin Left Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Stop And Turn Right/Left (While Running) Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS left then hold LS right Hold RS left then hold LS right Fake Pass (While Standing) Hold R2+Square or Circle then X Hold RT+X or B then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left Hold R2+Square or Circle then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally Hold R2+X or B then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally Quick Ball Rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Drag To Heel Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1+hold RS right/left Hold LB+hold RS right/left Three-Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L1+flick RS down then right/left Hold LB+flick RS down then right/left Drag Backspin Right/Left Flick RS down then right/left Flick RS down then right/left

Five-Star Skill Moves

Only the best dribblers can typically do them

Meanwhile, only the best dribblers in EAFC 25 can typically complete five-star skill moves. Despite there being a lack of players who can complete them consistently, there is a huge list to choose from. While the overpowered elastico and reverse elastico will prove useful in the final third, the tornado spin looks cool but has little impact.

These are only effective when completed smoothly at the right time – a challenge in itself – so that's one of the most important components to consider. Timing is key, especially as you drive into the final third in the most important matches in Champions or Division Rivals.

Five-Star Skill Moves Skill Move PlayStation Controls Xbox Controls Heel Fake (Standing Position Only) Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Flair Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction Hold LB + RB + Flick RT Direction Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + RS Back, Forward Hold LB + RS Back, Forward Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advance Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Ball Roll And Flick Right/Left Hold RS right/left then flick up Hold RS right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1+flick RS up then down Hold RB+flick RS up then down Sombrero Flick Flick RS up twice, then down Flick RS up twice, then down Turn And Spin Right/Left Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (While Standing) Hold RS right/left then flick RS left/right Hold RS right/left then flick RS left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left Hold LT+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left Elastico Chop Right Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R1+flick RS up then right/left Hold RB+flick RS up then right/left Flick Over Hold L1+hold RS up Hold LB+hold RS up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L1+flick RS up then right/left Hold LB+flick RS up then right/left Rabona Fake (While Jogging) Hold L1+Square or Circle then X+LS down Hold LB+X or B then A+LS down Laces Flick Up L2+hold R1 LT+hold RB

Five-Star Juggling Skills

They're more challenging to complete

Finally, players with five-star skill moves will also be able to perform exclusive moves while they’re juggling. However, you must remember that to execute each of these movements shown below, you need to be constantly juggling the ball as you taunt your opposition.

To do this, you just have to hold L2/LT and repeatedly tap R1/RB when standing. It will frustrate your opponent massively, whilst tricks such as the 'around the world' and 'in air elastico' might make them take their rage to another level.