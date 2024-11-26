Key Takeaways Building a strong team in Career Mode relies on signing young strikers with high potential.

Players like Melchie Dumornay and Endrick, who have 91 potential each, can carry your team for years.

Developing lesser-known talents like Semih Kilicsoy and Paris Brunner can also lead to glory.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 allows you to take any team in the world to the top of the sport. Theoretically, nothing is stopping you from taking League Two Accrington Stanley to the Champions League, but, realistically, that's only possible with a world-class striker in the final third.

When playing Career Mode, the most important thing to consider is a player's potential. Just like when playing Football Manager, signing young strikers is imperative, as they will naturally improve and make it easier to shine on the world stage. It's often cheaper as well.

Due to this, ranked on their potential, we have outlined the nine strikers with the highest potential in EAFC 25. It's important to note that we have only considered players lower than 87. Kylian Mbappe has a potential of 94, but he is already one of the highest-rated players in the game and not considered a 'wonderkid'.

Strikers with the highest potential in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil 77 91 2. Melchie Dumornay Lyon Haiti 83 91 3. Semih Kilicsoy Besiktas Turkey 72 88 4. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich France 77 88 5. Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Slovenia 79 88 6. Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Nigeria 82 88 7. Paris Brunner Cercle Brugge (on loan from Monaco) Germany 65 87 8. Karim Konate RB Salzburg Ivory Coast 73 87 9. Vitor Roque Real Betis (on loan from Barcelona) Brazil 76 87

9 Vitor Roque (Potential: 87)

Real Betis and Brazil

When Vitor Roque first arrived at Barcelona, expectations were high. He was billed as the club's next major superstar, hoping to live up to the legendary status of former Brazilians at the club, Ronaldinho and Neymar. However, to say he hasn't lived up to expectations would be an understatement.

Looking to find a career in Spain, Roque is on loan at Real Betis for the season, but in EAFC 25 he remains a permanent Barcelona player. The game still thinks he can become one of the best strikers in the world, and his versatility in the final third may prove crucial.

Stats Overall Rating 76 Passing 59 Position(s) ST/RW/LW Dribbling 80 Pace 85 Defending 20 Shooting 79 Physicality 64

8 Karim Konate (Potential: 87)

RB Salzburg and Ivory Coast

Moving north to Austria, Karim Konate is hoping to eventually become Africa's greatest player. Just like Didier Drogba, the forward from the Ivory Coast has all the natural characteristics needed to shine in the final third; it's just about now finishing chances when he is presented with them.

In EAFC 25, Konate is only rated at 73 from the off, so he's perfect for you if you are managing a Championship side. He will quickly improve as you look to reach the Premier League, and – with dynamic potential now a thing in the game – it's more than possible that he could win the Ballon d'Or.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 56 Position(s) ST Dribbling 75 Pace 86 Defending 40 Shooting 70 Physicality 65

7 Paris Brunner (Potential: 87)

Cercle Brugge and Germany

Paris Brunner is without a doubt the most unknown name on this list. Playing for the small Belgian side Cercle Brugge, although on loan from Monaco, he is yet to score his first professional league goal, but EAFC are still tipping him to shine eventually. He's still only 18, after all.

Capable of playing upfront or on the left flank, Brunner has no clear world-class characteristics, which means he will not be able to shine in the hardest competitions from the off, but if you pick him up for a lower-tier side, you will quickly have a striker progressing every single week. The sky is the limit.

Stats Overall Rating 65 Passing 51 Position(s) ST/LM Dribbling 67 Pace 68 Defending 27 Shooting 66 Physicality 59

6 Victor Boniface (Potential: 88)

Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria

Helping guide Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double during the 2023/24 campaign, Victor Boniface is now a well-known face in the footballing world. He was even linked to several Premier League clubs during the summer, but he remained committed to Xabi Alonso's side.

In EAFC 25, he is 82-rated, yet the 23-year-old could have his overall rating increased by six over the years. He's already capable of excelling against the best defenders in the world, so if you are looking to win either the Europa or Conference League, Boniface might be the perfect man.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 66 Position(s) ST Dribbling 80 Pace 75 Defending 38 Shooting 83 Physicality 82

5 Benjamin Sesko (Potential: 88)

RB Leipzig and Slovenia

Just like Boniface, Benjamin Sesko was also linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer, most notably Arsenal, but the promising Slovenian striker made the sensible decision and opted to stay at RB Leipzig. They're one of the best clubs when it comes to nurturing talent.

With his highest rating ever, Sesko is now billed as an already impressive striker at 79, yet his potential is far greater. With 85 pace and impressive shooting stats, the Slovenian has the makings of a striker even the best defenders of all time would fear. However, it's up to you to make sure he lives up to the promise.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 63 Position(s) ST Dribbling 77 Pace 85 Defending 46 Shooting 78 Physicality 78

4 Mathys Tel (Potential: 88)

Bayern Munich and France

Staying in the Bundesliga, Mathys Tel is currently seen as the undergraduate to Harry Kane. If you want to become a legendary forward in the final third, there are not many better players to learn from than one of the finest stars to ever pull on the Three Lions shirt.

Tel, who is yet to make his senior debut for France, has all the components needed to eventually be feared in every single match by the opposition. In EAFC, his 86 pace stands out from the crowd, but he can't be underestimated within the box as well. He has the potential to become a lethal predator in the final third.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 64 Position(s) ST/RM/LM Dribbling 77 Pace 86 Defending 29 Shooting 80 Physicality 64

3 Semih Kilicsoy (Potential: 88)

Besiktas and Turkey

Semih Kilicsoy had a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign. He scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances for Besiktas, whilst – at the end of the campaign – he made his debut for his country, Turkey. A meteoric rise for a talented star. Turkey are always dreaming of having a world-class striker, and they may finally be in luck.

The 19-year-old is tipped for greatness by EAFC, with his potential of 88 placing him third on this list. His stats, although not remarkable, are well-rounded, which means he will be capable of eventually forming himself into an attacker who can dictate matches in the penalty box effortlessly.

Stats Overall Rating 72 Passing 60 Position(s) ST/RM/LW Dribbling 75 Pace 78 Defending 31 Shooting 74 Physicality 71

2 Melchie Dumornay (Potential: 91)

Lyon and Haiti

As the female footballer with the highest potential, Melchie Dumornay carries pressure on her back. She is seen as the 'next big thing' in the sport, and everything so far has backed up that suggestion. The 21-year-old scored six goals in 13 league matches for French giants, Lyon, last campaign, whilst she carried her country, Haiti, on her back to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After another impressive season, Dumornay has the accolade of being considered the sport's best wonderkid. However, with her electric pace, energy and eye for goal, she does not need to be worried about failing. A move to the WSL in Career Mode feels like a match made in heaven, especially for a side looking to break into the 'big four'.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position(s) ST Dribbling 85 Pace 92 Defending 59 Shooting 83 Physicality 69

1 Endrick (Potential: 91)

Real Madrid and Brazil

When Endrick's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 was confirmed, the Brazilian became one of the most expensive teenagers of all time. Priced at £34m, potentially more if he excels, he, just like Dumornay, has pressure on his back, but everything suggests he can dodge it comfortably.

With a potential of 91, placing him first on this list, Endrick is the dream signing in EAFC 25. You just need to hope he can replicate his early career in real life. He scored for Brazil away to England at Wembley in March 2024, whilst he has already scored his first La Liga and Champions League goal for Real Madrid. A superstar already, a legend in the making.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 61 Position(s) ST/RW Dribbling 78 Pace 89 Defending 30 Shooting 76 Physicality 64

