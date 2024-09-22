Key Takeaways The strongest players in EAFC 25 will be able to break up play and 'bully' the opposition.

Only three players in the game boast a physicality rating of 90 or higher.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is not even the strongest player in the Premier League.

Muscling past everyone else, the strongest players in the world are always key cogs in the system for even the best teams around the globe. They can make things 'tick', with their aggression allowing them to break up play and quickly move the ball up the pitch.

That's just in real life, but it also translates to EA Sports FC 25. In the new game, it's vital that you have control in the middle of the park – and you can secure that by using specific stars. Not all of the strongest athletes are midfielders, though, but all of them can out-muscle the opposition effortlessly.

Based on their physicality stats – which include strength, jumping, physical, stamina and aggression – we have ranked the strongest players in EAFC 25. With the list varying from Bayern Munich stars to future Premier League legends, it will be almost impossible to get past them.

Strongest Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position Physicality 1. Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Portugal ST 91 2= Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg Germany ST 90 2= Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich Portugal CDM 4= Theo Hernandez AC Milan France LB 89 4= Lena Oberdorf Bayern Munich Germany CDM 4= Joelinton Newcastle Brazil CM 7= Erling Haaland Man City Norway ST 88 7= Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Napoli Cameroon CDM 7= Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal Serbia CM

9 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 88 Physicality

Al Hilal and Serbia

Last summer, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made the switch to Saudi Arabia. Naturally, it was financially focused, with the Serbian now one of the best-paid players in the league. It seemed to ruin a career which could have blossomed into something beautiful.

The Serbian used to be seen as one of the best midfielders in the world, and – although he is still 85-rated in EAFC 25 – it's hard to not think it could have been something so much more. In the game, though, it will be incredibly hard to burst past the Serbian. With 88 physicality, he will be able to knock people off the ball with ease.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 81 Position CM Dribbling 82 Pace 64 Defending 78 Shooting 80 Physicality 88

8 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – 88 Physicality

Napoli and Cameroon

From a former Serie A star to one now plying his trade in the country. Using the word 'star' for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa would definitely be too generous. On his day, the former Fulham midfielder can control matches and dictate the tempo, but they have become far more infrequent.

Now at Napoli, he has received a minus-three overall downgrade from his EAFC 24 card following a disastrous Serie A title defence, but he remains one of the strongest players in the game. Using his aggression and strength, he may be a strong option – no pun intended – at the start of the cycle, especially considering his price.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 71 Position CDM Dribbling 76 Pace 75 Defending 77 Shooting 67 Physicality 88

7 Erling Haaland – 88 Physicality

Man City and Norway

The best striker in the world. With his pace, shooting, and strength, there's very little Erling Haaland can't do – and, for the past two campaigns, he has spearheaded Manchester City's title push. After another incredible campaign, he remains the joint highest-rated player in the game.

Alongside Manchester City teammate Rodri – who surprisingly is not on this list – and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, he is in esteemed company. The downside to Haaland on EAFC 25 is that he will be one of the most expensive cards in the game. But that's hardly surprising when he will average over a goal a game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland also boasts 92 finishing, a stat which only Harry Kane (93) can surpass on EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 70 Position ST Dribbling 81 Pace 88 Defending 45 Shooting 92 Physicality 88

6 Joelinton – 89 Physicality

Newcastle and Brazil

Joelinton's rise from zero to hero is the stuff of dreams. It's a real-life fairytale – and the Brazilian has excelled for the Magpies over the past two years. He remains 82-rated in the game, but he's been given a physicality increase of one to 89.

In the full-throttle tempo of the Premier League, he is consistently knocking opponents off the ball alongside Bruno Guimaraes, whilst his ability to track back – combined with his desire to also push into the final third – makes him one of the most well-rounded players in the world. He's going to be the perfect option in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 76 Position CM Dribbling 82 Pace 76 Defending 81 Shooting 72 Physicality 89

5 Lena Oberdorf – 89 Physicality

Bayern Munich and Germany

Often stupidly forgotten, physicality and strength are comparative. Lena Oberdorf is not one of the strongest players in the world if you compare her to Haaland, but she is if you compare her to every other female footballer. It's why she will be one of the best stars in EAFC 25.

After moving to Bayern Munich in the summer, the German midfielder is quickly building a reputation for her aggression and ability to break up play in the middle of the park. She's still only 21 as well, so her journey at the top of the professional game is only starting.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 76 Position CDM Dribbling 75 Pace 62 Defending 87 Shooting 62 Physicality 89

4 Theo Hernandez – 89 Physicality

AC Milan and France

When you think of 'meta' full-backs in any EAFC game, Theo Hernandez always springs to mind. Not only is he one of the quickest players in EAFC, but he is also one of the strongest. Put the two together, and you get a star who is so overpowered it's almost unfair.

Hernandez, who continues to shine for AC Milan, is the left-back everyone wants in EAFC 25. However, that means he is also one of the most expensive defenders in the game. He's nearly in the 'Gullit Gang' – when every face stat is above 80 – which highlights how impressive his card is.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 78 Position LB Dribbling 84 Pace 95 Defending 81 Shooting 76 Physicality 89

3 Joao Palhinha – 90 Physicality

Bayern Munich and Portugal

After making the move from Fulham to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, Joao Palhinha is now a key cog in the system for Vincent Kompany's side. If he is playing, he's dominating matches in the middle of the park with an unrelenting series of tackles, but – if he isn't – he is pushing his teammates to improve.

In a sense, he may be the perfect teammate, and the Portuguese star has been rewarded with some impressive stats in EAFC 25. His 90 physicality means he will be able to anchor a midfield trio, but the downside is that he lacks the pace and pinpoint passing to truly compete against the best midfielders in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 72 Position CDM Dribbling 74 Pace 52 Defending 85 Shooting 68 Physicality 90

2 Alexandra Popp – 90 Physicality

Wolfsburg and Germany

While her national teammate, Oberdorf, breaks up play in the middle of the park, Alexandra Popp finishes it off. Now 33, the German superstar has been at Wolfsburg since 2012, but she continues to shine consistently in the final third.

Last campaign, she scored seven goals in 19 league matches, whilst she also picked up two goals in the Champions League. Naturally, she has had an overall rating decrease of one in EAFC 25 – partially due to her advancing years – but there's no doubt that the three-time Champions League winner will be the perfect 'bully' and focal point in the penalty box.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 75 Position ST Dribbling 80 Pace 76 Defending 52 Shooting 87 Physicality 90

1 Viktor Gyokeres – 91 Physicality

Sporting CP and Sweden

Finally, Viktor Gyokeres is the strongest player in EAFC 25. The former Coventry City star has taken the world by storm at Sporting CP – and it feels slightly ridiculous that he is still at the club. A move to another side in Europe seemed all but guaranteed in June 2024, but nothing ever materialised.

After scoring 29 goals in 33 league matches last campaign – and starting this season with an even more prolific burst – the 26-year-old has been rewarded with a world-class card, nine higher than EAFC 24. Not only is he the strongest player, but his pace and shooting mean he will shine in the final third for your team. Spectacular.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 67 Position ST Dribbling 80 Pace 90 Defending 36 Shooting 83 Physicality 91

Stats via EA Sports. Correct as of 22-09-24.